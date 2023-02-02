The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors can help keep your phone's display looking as unblemished as the day you unboxed it, and you don't have to spend a lot for the added peace of mind. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features the largest and most brilliant display out of all the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones, and it will be protected by Corning's new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with extra drop resistance. Scratch resistance, however, hasn't changed from the previous Gorilla Glass Victus+, but that's where a quality screen protector really shows its value. We've rounded up the best of the best right here.
Spigen NeoFlex for Galaxy S23 UltraEditor's Choice
Spigen's NeoFlex screen protector is built especially for the S23 Ultra's curved screen, complete with a selfie camera cutout. Its wet installation method reduces bubbles for a clean fit. Also, the glossy finish doesn't cause a lot of glare, and the protector is easy to install. It works with cases, and each pack comes with two protectors.
Whitestone Dome Glass for Galaxy S23 UltraPremium Pick
Whitestone's Dome Glass tempered glass screen protectors come with an alignment tool that makes the wet installation as easy as possible. Its 9H hardness and edge-to-edge coverage can also help protect against drops, but it's also compatible with a case. This option is pricier, but each pack comes with two clear protectors and an extra installation tool.
Supershieldz Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 UltraBest Value
SuperShieldz makes a ton of accessories for a ton of different phones, and they're super popular thanks to the high quality and low price. This pack includes two TPU screen protectors with a glossy finish and cutout for the front selfie camera. They're smooth to the touch, clear, and won't break the bank.
Armorsuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra
Armorsuit's MilitaryShield anti-glare screen protectors are made from high-grade materials to protect and heal your screen. Each protector has five layers, including anti-fingerprint, oleophobic, self-healing, scratch, and adhesive, yet your display remains crystal clear. Each pack comes with two protectors, and you get a lifetime warranty to cover your purchase.
Case-Mate FlexiShield Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra
This screen protector from Case-Mate's FlexiShield line is made from a reinforced polymer to protect against scratches and drops, and it's super clear so you can view your screen without obstruction. It also has an anti-fingerprint layer to reduce smudges. The protector is thin and light and compatible with most cases for even more protection.
IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra
Don't like the glossy finish that most protectors provide? IQ Shield's screen protectors have a matte finish to reduce glare and an oleophobic coating to prevent dirt and fingerprints from sticking. Each pack comes with two screen protectors, and you get a lifetime guarantee despite the value pricing.
Skinomi TPU Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra
Skinomi's TPU screen protectors are affordable (especially with two in each pack) but provide a durable TPU layer to soak up scratches and dings that would otherwise hit your phone's display. They're clear, they feel great, and they're easy to install. Each kit comes with a lifetime warranty for some extra peace of mind.
Ivoler Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra
Your S23 Ultra's screen needs protection, but what about the camera lenses on the back? Ivoler's kit includes two TPU screen protectors and a set of lens protectors, giving you extra peace of mind when slipping your phone into a pocket or purse. You get a clean fit, protection on the cheap, plus a two-year warranty.
Ouyteu Screen Protector and Lens Protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra
This kit might be the best if you're concerned about protecting your camera lenses, as it comes with two screen protectors and two lens protectors for an affordable price. The tempered glass provides strong protection and an oleophobic coating, and you should be able to use the protectors with most cases.
WRJ TPU Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra$12 $13 Save $1
This pack of TPU screen protectors is super affordable and comes with three protectors that you can keep as backup or share with others. An oleophobic coating reduces smudges, and there are also some self-healing abilities to reduce small scratches. Installation is easy, and they should work with most cases.
Group Vertical Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra
Group Vertical's S23 Ultra screen protectors are another enticing value option for those who want tempered glass with 9H hardness and oleophobic coating. The protectors are clear and super thin for a natural feel, and they should work with most cases. Each pack comes with two protectors to further the value.
Keep your Galaxy S23 Ultra's display unblemished with these screen protectors
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 6.8-inch display has a QHD+ resolution with 500 pixels per inch and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, making it the biggest, clearest display out of the new S23 phones. The "Edge" screen's curve provides a sleek look, and the peak 1,750 nits brightness helps you use the phone in any situation. This is a screen you don't want to scratch or scuff, and these great screen protectors can help.
Any of the above picks will work well with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but we recommend looking at the Spigen NeoFlex, Whitestone Dome Glass, or Supershieldz screen protectors. Spigen's NeoFlex is our Editor's Choice option thanks to its precision wet installation method, clear picture, natural feel, and relatively affordable pricing. These glossy screen protectors go on smooth and stay there, and they're thin enough to work with most cases for even more protection.
Whitestone's Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors cost quite a bit more, but they're made from tempered glass and come with two in a pack. Also included is a specialized installation tool that guides the screen protector onto your display with as few flaws as possible. The liquid glass offers strong protection and even self-healing properties for smaller scratches. They'll work with most cases and provide an outstanding picture that's clear and sharp.
For those looking to get a pack of screen protectors on the cheap, Supershieldz is standing by. This two-pack of TPU protectors offers a natural feel, selfie camera cutout, and protection against scratches and other damage while remaining super thin and light. This is a great way to go if you don't want to overspend.