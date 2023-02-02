The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors can help keep your phone's display looking as unblemished as the day you unboxed it, and you don't have to spend a lot for the added peace of mind. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features the largest and most brilliant display out of all the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones, and it will be protected by Corning's new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with extra drop resistance. Scratch resistance, however, hasn't changed from the previous Gorilla Glass Victus+, but that's where a quality screen protector really shows its value. We've rounded up the best of the best right here.

Keep your Galaxy S23 Ultra's display unblemished with these screen protectors

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 6.8-inch display has a QHD+ resolution with 500 pixels per inch and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, making it the biggest, clearest display out of the new S23 phones. The "Edge" screen's curve provides a sleek look, and the peak 1,750 nits brightness helps you use the phone in any situation. This is a screen you don't want to scratch or scuff, and these great screen protectors can help.

Any of the above picks will work well with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but we recommend looking at the Spigen NeoFlex, Whitestone Dome Glass, or Supershieldz screen protectors. Spigen's NeoFlex is our Editor's Choice option thanks to its precision wet installation method, clear picture, natural feel, and relatively affordable pricing. These glossy screen protectors go on smooth and stay there, and they're thin enough to work with most cases for even more protection.

Whitestone's Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors cost quite a bit more, but they're made from tempered glass and come with two in a pack. Also included is a specialized installation tool that guides the screen protector onto your display with as few flaws as possible. The liquid glass offers strong protection and even self-healing properties for smaller scratches. They'll work with most cases and provide an outstanding picture that's clear and sharp.

For those looking to get a pack of screen protectors on the cheap, Supershieldz is standing by. This two-pack of TPU protectors offers a natural feel, selfie camera cutout, and protection against scratches and other damage while remaining super thin and light. This is a great way to go if you don't want to overspend.