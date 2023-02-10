The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has just been unveiled in all its glory, and the wait before pre-orders arrive in the mail will be nearly unbearable. Taking all of the best parts of the S22 Ultra and shipping with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 worldwide, this is set to be one of the best Android phones and the best Samsung flagship ever made.

Although the S23 Ultra is made of armored aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, you'll want to protect your shiny new phone from metal dents and glass cracks as soon as it arrives. If you're especially clumsy or work in an environment that's not smartphone ready, you'll want a more rugged case than your average phone case. That's why we've gathered the best heavy-duty cases for the S23 Ultra.

Source: Amazon i-Blason Cosmo Series for Galaxy S23 Ultra Editor's Choice The i-Blason Cosmo is one of our favorite cases for good reason. The protection is excellent due to the dissipating kinetic energy, and the built-in screen protector ensures the display is kept scratch-free. The best part is the way it looks. The Cosmo goes above and beyond to stand out in a sea of black TPU rectangles. We love it because there are plenty of designs to choose from, with our favorite being the Swirl, seen in the photo here. Perhaps you'll prefer the other five options if that doesn't fit your fancy. $26 at Amazon $27 at i-Blason

Source: UAG UAG Monarch for Galaxy S23 Ultra Premium Pick The UAG Monarch is not a practical purchase. It's expensive, and tries to justify that cost with exceptional build quality. We love how this case looks and feels, and it doesn't lack in the protection department. The case can withstand any hard drop or knock, surviving drop tests of up to 25 feet. To top it off, a magnet in the case makes your Galaxy S23 Ultra compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories. So if you want the absolute best for your S23 Ultra and don't mind paying for it, this is the case to buy. $60 at Amazon $60 at UAG

Source: Amazon Caseborne V for Galaxy S23 Ultra Best Value The Caseborne V is built Texas tough, surviving drops of 21 feet, exceeding the requirements for military specification. The kickstand can support the phone in portrait and landscape, although it isn't quite as sturdy as the ones on the Supcase UB Pro. A strong lip surrounds the front of the phone, helping negate display scratches even without a screen protector. And the lifetime warranty that can be activated once the case arrives makes this case stand out from the rest. That warranty could be helpful if you're accident-prone or have a job that places your phone in danger. $25 at Amazon

Source: Poetic Poetic Neon for Galaxy S23 Ultra All the Colors Most heavy-duty cases are bulky, making the already-large Galaxy S23 Ultra unwieldy. Cases like the Poetic Neon exist as a middle ground between normal and extreme. While remaining reasonably slim, the Poetic Neon is still made up of two layers, allowing it to shrug off drops and knocks. In terms of protection, the only thing lacking is a port cover, but if you use wired Android Auto or charging for extended periods, that could be a good thing as it won't place any additional strain on your cables. $19 at Amazon $19 at Poetic

Source: Spigen Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S23 Ultra Simply Classic Spigen's Tough Armor lives up to its name thanks to its dual-layer construction. The hard plastic shell sits atop a soft TPU inner layer, and combined, they absorb hard knocks and drops without the S23 Ultra taking any damage. The plastic shell feels comfortable to hold, and the case isn't too thick despite being so tough. The one area we've often marked Spigen down is color choices, but that's changing for the better. In addition to the usual black, Tough Armor is available in a dark green that should compliment the green S23 Ultra well. $21 at Amazon

Source: Supcase SUPCASE UB Pro for Galaxy S23 Ultra Promoted In partnership with Supcase The Supcase UB Pro has built a reputation as one of the best heavy-duty cases on the market and is well-earned. The case uses a dual-layer construction to absorb any damage and keep your Galaxy S23 Ultra safe. The addition of port covers and one of the best kickstands we've ever used completes the package. You can buy this case with or without a built-in screen protector, and we've selected the one without it. A high-quality tempered glass screen protector is the best way to keep your display safe. $30 at Amazon $27 at Supcase

Source: Ringke Ringke Fusion X for Galaxy S23 Ultra Clearly Durable The Ringke Fusion X is perfect for people who want adequate impact protection without making the Galaxy S23 Ultra unbearably heavy or thick. The bumpers on all four corners ensure that the kinetic energy from drops is negated to keep your phone free of damage. The only downside is the small lip around the display. It'll stop scratches but won't help much if the phone has a hard drop face down. You'll want to pair this with a decent tempered glass screen protector to keep your display crack free. $15 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Spigen Cryo Armor for Galaxy S23 Ultra Best for Gamers Spigen's Cryo Armor is a unique and understating offering that feels comfortable in hand. Also, the vented backplate allows the case to passively pull heat out of the phone and dissipate it into the atmosphere. That's what the marketing says anyway; we're not entirely sure how effective this is when gaming. Thankfully these vents look cool, and the case does a stand-up job keeping your phone safe from a drop or impact. $21 at Amazon

Which case is right for you?

The cases that offer the best protection are usually the biggest for one reason: Physics. The case needs to dissipate the energy created by a harsh impact around the phone to protect your S23 Ultra. The more materials you have, the more protection.

Our top pick is the i-Blason Cosmo, a case that has become a staple on lists like this. The Cosmo looks stunning in all available designs and doesn't skimp on protection. It's more than capable of enduring day-to-day life while remaining slim.

Our value pick is the Caseborne V. While it looks and performs similarly to other cases on this list, it has a major advantage of a lifetime warranty. If you drop your phone a lot or work in an environment where your phone is often placed in harm's way, having a case that is guaranteed to keep your phone protected forever is a key selling point.

Finally, we have the UAG Monarch, our premium pick. $80 is a lot for a phone case, but the Monarch lives up to its regal name. In addition to the outstanding protection you'd expect from UAG, you get a built-in magnet for magnetic accessories, a gorgeous design, and superb build quality. This case isn't for everyone, but if you want a luxurious experience, this offers just that.