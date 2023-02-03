The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And while it certainly improves the scratch resistance and drop protection of the 6.1-inch display, the glass is not invulnerable. So, if you are shelling out $800 and upgrading to the Galaxy S23, you'll want to ensure that its beautiful screen remains intact and scratch-free. A quick and relatively-affordable way to do that is by adding a screen protector.

Thankfully, just like great Galaxy S23 cases, there is no shortage of high-quality tempered glass, TPU, or PET screen protectors for the Samsung phone. But if you want to get the best one for your phone, our recommendations can help. We have carefully selected each option, considering their scratch resistance, durability, clarity, and ease of installation.

Keep the Samsung Galaxy S23 safe with top screen protectors

As expected, there is an excellent selection of Galaxy S23 screen protectors on the market. We particularly like the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit. It's easy to install, provides solid protection, and comes from a reliable brand.

If you are willing to spend a little bit more, Whitestone sells its Dome Glass protector for the S23. Because of its UV curing, this tempered glass protector will have better luck with the S23's in-display fingerprint sensor than any other tempered glass option. And, of course, Dome Glass will keep your display safe from blemishes and unfortunate marks.

In other options, Supershieldz, like always, has brought an affordable but high-quality glass protector for the Samsung phone. Its $10 pack includes three tempered glass slabs with an oleophobic and hydrophobic coating to reduce fingerprint and sweat smudges. Finally, anyone looking for a TPU film can go for the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield or Case-Mate FlexiShield. Both are great and will work without issues with the phone's fingerprint sensor.