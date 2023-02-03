Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series is here and packs several improvements over its predecessor. You get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, improved cameras, and some design tweaks. But what has stayed the same is the lack of a power brick in the product box. None of the three S23 series phones come with a wall adapter, which has become the norm for almost all new phones, including the best Samsung phones. So, unless you own a sufficiently powered USB Power Delivery (USB PD) charger with Programmable Power Supply (PPS) support, you'll have to purchase one to enjoy 25W fast charging on the Galaxy S23 or 45W charging on the S22+ and S22 Ultra.

Fortunately, there are quite a few excellent options on the market. We have handpicked the best based on their charging speed, compatibility, and convenience. Our recommendations include everything from single-port chargers for people who just need to juice up their phone to multi-port bricks that can simultaneously charge up all your gadgets.

Picking up the best charger for your Samsung Galaxy S23-series phone

In line with Samsung's previous flagships, the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra use the company's Super Fast Charging technology based on the USB PD and PPS standards. So, any USB-C charger that supports both USB PD and PPS is usually suitable for these phones. But if you are looking for a wall charger for the S23+ or S23 Ultra, it's a good idea to ensure that the power adapter supports Samsung's 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology or can deliver at least 4A of current in PPS mode. Thankfully, you won't have to worry about these things if you pick one of our recommendations, as all of them can deliver the top charging speed to each of the Galaxy S23-series phones.

Juice up your Samsung Galaxy S23 at top speed

We particularly like Anker's PowerPort III 25W. It's a simple but effective charger that can fast charge your Galaxy S23. The charger is also relatively compact and features foldable pins. Both of these things make it great for storage and portability. Plus, it costs under $20.

But if you want something that can juice up more than one device simultaneously, then the Ugreen Nexode 140W charger will be more your speed. It can top up three devices, including two Galaxy S23-series phones, without breaking a sweat.

Finally, the Galaxy S23+ or S23 Ultra buyers will appreciate the Nekteck 45W USB-C charger. It supports Samsung's 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology and has an attached USB-C cable. But more importantly, it costs just over $20, making it a great value.