Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series is here and packs several improvements over its predecessor. You get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, improved cameras, and some design tweaks. But what has stayed the same is the lack of a power brick in the product box. None of the three S23 series phones come with a wall adapter, which has become the norm for almost all new phones, including the best Samsung phones. So, unless you own a sufficiently powered USB Power Delivery (USB PD) charger with Programmable Power Supply (PPS) support, you'll have to purchase one to enjoy 25W fast charging on the Galaxy S23 or 45W charging on the S22+ and S22 Ultra.
Fortunately, there are quite a few excellent options on the market. We have handpicked the best based on their charging speed, compatibility, and convenience. Our recommendations include everything from single-port chargers for people who just need to juice up their phone to multi-port bricks that can simultaneously charge up all your gadgets.
Anker PowerPort III 25W ChargerEditor's Choice
If you bought or are planning to buy a Galaxy S23, the Anker PowerPort III 25W is a no-frills charger to juice up your phone at top speed. It comes from a reputed brand, so you won't have to worry about the charger damaging your phone or dying after a few weeks or months. Moreover, like other Anker power bricks, it has an 18-month warranty for manufacturing defects or product issues.
You can also use the Anker wall adapter to charge Qualcomm QuickCharge and USB Power Delivery-compatible devices, such as iPhones, Google Pixel phones, and more.
Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C Wall ChargerPremium Pick
Ugreen's Nexode 140W is a powerful USB-C charger featuring three USB ports to top up multiple devices simultaneously. One of its two USB-C ports can deliver up to 140W power when used individually, whereas the other can go up to 100W. But even when you connect a device to each USB-C port, they can push up to 65W, which is enough to fast charge any two Galaxy S23-series phones at the same time. So if you, your partner, or someone else in your family have the S23-series phone, this charger will be enough for both phones.
Nekteck 45W USB-C Wall ChargerBest Value
The Nekteck 45W USB-C Wall Charger is an affordable PPS power brick for the S23 series, particularly the S23+ and S23 Ultra, as they support 45W charging. However, it doesn't have a USB port to plug in a cable. Instead, you get a permanently attached cable with a Type-C connector.Thanks to its 45W power delivery, you can also use it to charge USB-PD laptops.However, it's not perfect. While the attached cable helps with not needing a cord separately, you'll have to replace the entire charger if it gets damaged.
Samsung 45W Power Adapter with Cable
This official Samsung power brick is perfect for the Galaxy S23 series if you prefer OEM chargers over third-party options. It features a single USB-C that can provide up to 45W power to your phone. The company also bundles a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, which will come in handy when you need an extra fast-charge capable USB-C cord. Being an official Samsung charger, it's fully compatible with Galaxy S23 phones. You can also use it to charge iPhones, Pixel phones, and other USB-PD devices. Unfortunately, it's more expensive than the comparable third-party chargers and doesn't feature foldable prongs.
Belkin BoostCharge 25W USB-C Wall Charger
The Belkin BoostCharge 25W Wall Charger is another no-nonsense power brick for your Galaxy S23. Thanks to USB PD and PPS support, it can fast charge your phone without breaking a sweat. Unfortunately, as it costs under $20, Belkin doesn't bundle a charging cable, but you can use the one that came with the phone. Another quality-of-life feature missing is foldable prongs.
There is little else to know about the BoostCharge. It does what it's intended to do and does it well. However, you'll be happy to know that the power brick comes with a $2,500 Connected Equipment Warranty.
Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3, 30W)
Bored with the typical white or black chargers? The Anker 511 comes in three exciting colors, apart from the usual black and white options. It's also tiny and has foldable pins, making it a perfect companion for the road. Beyond the aesthetic, the 511 is pretty capable and can deliver up to 30W power, enough to fast charge the S23. Of course, you can also charge the plus and Ultra models, but while you may not get the fastest possible speed, your phone will still charge quickly. Besides your phone, the Anker charger is also good enough to charge USB-PD laptops.
Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W USB-C Charger
If you are looking for a dual-port charger for your Galaxy S23-series phone, the Ugreen Nexode 45W is a good option. It comes with two USB-C ports, which can push up to 45W to a connected device. Even when you are using both ports simultaneously, one of the ports can deliver 25W to fast charge a Galaxy S23.As Ugreen uses GaN technology, the Nexode 45W has a compact form factor and offers better thermal performance than silicon-based power bricks. In other features, you get foldable prongs for easy storage and portability and support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 4+.
Spigen ArcStation Super Mini Charger
Spigen is primarily known for its excellent cases, but its chargers are equally awesome. So if you want a fast charger for the Galaxy S23, Spigen ArcStation Super Mini is worth considering. It has a single USB-C port that will deliver 25W via PPS mode to your phone. It's also compact, with just over 30mm in length, width, and height.
Unfortunately, while it works without issues with Galaxy S-series phones that use USB PD and PPS, the charger doesn't play nice with Google's Pixel phones that also use the same fast charging technologies. Plus, it lacks foldable pins.
Elecjet 45-Watt USB-C Superfast Charger
Elecjet makes high-quality chargers for USB-C devices, and its 45W USB-C Superfast Charger is no exception. It can deliver up to 45W power via its single USB-C port and is fully compatible with USB PD and PPS fast charging technologies, making it perfect for any of the three S23-series phones.One of its highlights is the GaN technology that makes the charger compact and efficient. It also comes with a free USB-C fast-charging cable that you can use with your phone or another Type-C device. Another valuable feature of the Elecjet power brick is its foldable pins.
Spigen ArcStation Ultimate Car Charger
While finding a USB port or Qi pad in a modern car has become quite common, these solutions seldom offer the fastest charging speed. So if you want to enjoy fast charging on the road, you'll need something like the Spigen ArcStation Ultimate Car Charger. It's a high-quality charger that plugs into your vehicle's 12/24v socket.
Thanks to the included USD PD and PPS support, it's compatible with Galaxy S23 phones. And because its USB-C one and two ports can deliver up to 45W and up to 30W power, respectively, you can use them to charge up to two S23-series phones.
Elecjet Apollo Ultra A10X
Power banks are an excellent way to keep your phone juiced up when you don't have easy access to an outlet. And Elecjet has an excellent solution for the Galaxy S23 series. Its Apollo Ultra A10X power bank has a 10,000mAh battery, which is good enough to offer one full charge and more to your phone. Plus, as it supports 60W PPS output via its USB-C port, you can charge at the fastest possible speed.
The power bank also supports fast charging, and you can top it up in less than 30 minutes, granted you use the company's 120W power brick.
Picking up the best charger for your Samsung Galaxy S23-series phone
In line with Samsung's previous flagships, the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra use the company's Super Fast Charging technology based on the USB PD and PPS standards. So, any USB-C charger that supports both USB PD and PPS is usually suitable for these phones. But if you are looking for a wall charger for the S23+ or S23 Ultra, it's a good idea to ensure that the power adapter supports Samsung's 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology or can deliver at least 4A of current in PPS mode. Thankfully, you won't have to worry about these things if you pick one of our recommendations, as all of them can deliver the top charging speed to each of the Galaxy S23-series phones.
Juice up your Samsung Galaxy S23 at top speed
We particularly like Anker's PowerPort III 25W. It's a simple but effective charger that can fast charge your Galaxy S23. The charger is also relatively compact and features foldable pins. Both of these things make it great for storage and portability. Plus, it costs under $20.
But if you want something that can juice up more than one device simultaneously, then the Ugreen Nexode 140W charger will be more your speed. It can top up three devices, including two Galaxy S23-series phones, without breaking a sweat.
Finally, the Galaxy S23+ or S23 Ultra buyers will appreciate the Nekteck 45W USB-C charger. It supports Samsung's 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology and has an attached USB-C cable. But more importantly, it costs just over $20, making it a great value.