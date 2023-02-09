Cases are about more than just keeping your new Samsung Galaxy S23+ out of harm's way. They also provide better grip for more convenient use and often have helpful features like kickstands. Some even offer storage space for cards, cash, receipts, and other small papers. A respectable selection of great Galaxy S23+ cases has already hit the market, courtesy of various well-known manufacturers. Whether you're looking for something futuristic and bulletproof or leather-bound and classy, one of these card-carrying cases should be right for you.

Choosing the perfect wallet case

Just days after being unveiled, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ already boasts a great range of cases, including wallet cases. You'll see some of the usual suspects, like the VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid, a futuristic-looking thing with surprisingly high-tech parts inside. The Ringke Fusion and Torro lines also make appearances in a lot of our recommendations for good reason.

Our favorite, though, is the Smartish Wallet Slayer due to its eye-catching yet still classy designs and streamlined spring-secured wallet operation. If you want something a little more professional and are willing to make another moderate investment, the Venito Florence is the nicest leather folio on the market. The Snakehive Vintage is a close second for half the price.

If you want to stand out and store cards but stay within a tight budget, the Foluu Flip and Encases models great bargains that are hard to pass up. The Vitodo MagSafe is also quite affordable.

Finally, anybody worried about a wallet case being too big for comfortable use should check out the OtterBox Strada or Goospery Balance. The OtterBox is expensive, rugged, and streamlined, while the Goospery is much cheaper, similarly slim, and comes in a couple more colors.