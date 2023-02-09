Cases are about more than just keeping your new Samsung Galaxy S23+ out of harm's way. They also provide better grip for more convenient use and often have helpful features like kickstands. Some even offer storage space for cards, cash, receipts, and other small papers. A respectable selection of great Galaxy S23+ cases has already hit the market, courtesy of various well-known manufacturers. Whether you're looking for something futuristic and bulletproof or leather-bound and classy, one of these card-carrying cases should be right for you.
Smartish Wallet Slayer for Galaxy S23+Editor's Choice
You want protection for your new investment, but you also want extra storage and a stylish appearance. The Smartish Wallet Slayer provides the S23+ with all those things in a dependable and moderately priced one-piece package. Instead of a folio arrangement or sliding door, a tiny spring inside the case puts pressure on the cards and cash to keep them from falling out. Best of all, there are four fun designs to choose from, or you can provide a custom image.
Ringke Fusion Card for Galaxy S23+Best Value
About as minimalist as they come, the Ringke Fusion Card sports a hybrid build of hard plastic and soft TPU (both transparent) to keep your device safe while adding as little bulk as possible. In keeping with that Spartan theme, the slot measures just 2.2mm thick, which is enough for one plastic card and nothing else. The size and see-through materials make it great for an ID card or transit pass but not for a debit or credit card.
Snakehive Vintage for Galaxy S23+Premium Pick
The Snakehive Vintage strikes a great balance between capacity, protection, cost, and appearance. There's a decent amount of space for cards and cash, the magnetic closure works reliably, and the perfectly aligned case allows easy access to the buttons and USB port. The five colors it comes in are pretty muted, but they still look great, and the leather is good enough that Snakehive is willing to back the case with a one-year warranty.
Ghostek Exec for Galaxy S23+Futuristic Design
Ghostek cases look great, with a blend of futuristic and understated design elements, impressive engineering, and helpful features. The Exec model for the S23+ sports a detachable wallet affixed by a powerful magnet, so you can choose whether you want the wallet's added functionality (and bulk). It comes in black, gray, or pink and white and is rated to protect from drops up to 12 feet.
Otterbox Strada for Galaxy S23+Slimmest Folio
OtterBox is practically a household name when it comes to phone cases, and its Strada series entry for the Galaxy S23+ lives up to its reputation. Impeccable craftsmanship, including highly resilient stitching, flake- and fade-resistant materials, and a precision fit combine to make this one of the nicest wallet cases you'll find. The wrap-around magnetic latch keeps it from flopping open unexpectedly, and it fully supports Qi wireless charging.
VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid for Galaxy S23+Most High-Tech
Few cases are as technologically advanced as the VRs Design Damda Glide Hybrid, which wraps your S23+ in a combination of high-impact plastic, metal, and TPU that form a multi-layered defense against physical shock damage. The wallet compartment holds 3-4 cards and is secured by a door with a novel sliding mechanism that slides open slowly, all on its own, at the push of a button.
Torro Premium Leather Wallet for Galaxy S23+Finest Materials
Crafted by hand in the UK, Torro cases sport durable leather and dependable construction. Unlike low-quality imitation leather, the Torro Premium case won't flake or crack over time, and the body of the case doesn't interfere with wireless charging. It also offers more storage flexibility and costs less than other premium leather options.
Encases Wallet for Galaxy S23+Eye-Popping Colors
If you want your new phone to stand out, look at the eye-opening designs and colors offered by the new lineup from EnCases. The Hot Pink option is as bold as it is simple; the Butterfly version is complicated and extremely purple; and the Mandala design sports an interesting pattern and high-contrast smattering of colors. Just below a pair of card slots, there's a dedicated spot for an ID card, so you don't have to slide out your driver's license all the time.
Foluu Flip for Galaxy S23+The Versatile Minimalist
Thanks to the Foluu Flip Galaxy S23+ case, you don't have to splash out a ton of money for something well-made and great-looking. This case costs barely more than $10 and comes in bright pink and blue if you're not interested in a black or gray colorway. It also works as an effective kickstand and provides a decent amount of protection, although it can only hold one card and a couple of bills.
Venito Florence for Galaxy S23+Tons of Room
Crafted from high-quality leather, the Venito Florence is the most thorough folio case yet released for the S23+. Its two-piece design includes a snap-on inner case with room for a couple of cards and a rugged outer cover with considerably more space inside. It's offered in two shades of brown or a deep blue finish and sports hand-finished stitching of a quality that reflects its premium price.
Goospery Balance for Galaxy S23+Compact and Affordable
The Goospery Balance case defies the notion that a wallet case has to be heavy, bulky, and expensive. Priced below $20, it fits up to five cards, which blows most of the competition away. It also comes in Black, Dark Green, and Lavender Purple. The synthetic leather cover feels good in the hand and has just enough grip for secure use.
Vitodo MagSafe for Galaxy S23+Best MagSafe Folio
The Galaxy S23+ supports MagSafe charging, but you'll need something like this Vitodo case to add the magnets required for it to stay put on the charger. The folio-style construction affords it a good capacity for cash and cards while also serving as a handy kickstand. There's even RFID shielding built into the wallet compartment to keep bad actors from stealing sensitive data via NFC.
Choosing the perfect wallet case
Just days after being unveiled, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ already boasts a great range of cases, including wallet cases. You'll see some of the usual suspects, like the VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid, a futuristic-looking thing with surprisingly high-tech parts inside. The Ringke Fusion and Torro lines also make appearances in a lot of our recommendations for good reason.
Our favorite, though, is the Smartish Wallet Slayer due to its eye-catching yet still classy designs and streamlined spring-secured wallet operation. If you want something a little more professional and are willing to make another moderate investment, the Venito Florence is the nicest leather folio on the market. The Snakehive Vintage is a close second for half the price.
If you want to stand out and store cards but stay within a tight budget, the Foluu Flip and Encases models great bargains that are hard to pass up. The Vitodo MagSafe is also quite affordable.
Finally, anybody worried about a wallet case being too big for comfortable use should check out the OtterBox Strada or Goospery Balance. The OtterBox is expensive, rugged, and streamlined, while the Goospery is much cheaper, similarly slim, and comes in a couple more colors.