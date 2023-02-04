Samsung's Galaxy 23+ packs in such an impressive and attractive screen that you'll want to make sure you keep it looking its best with a screen protector. Even though the Galaxy S23 lineup now uses incredibly tough Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect against drops on some of the roughest surfaces, it's still vulnerable to scratches and smudges.

That's where a good screen protector comes in, but it can be tricky to find the right one. The best screen protectors should defend your Galaxy S23+ against bumps and scrapes without detracting from the bright and vivid AMOLED display or interfering with the fingerprint sensor or touch sensitivity. They should also be reasonably affordable and comfortable to use without attracting fingerprints or smudges. You'll find some of the best picks below to make sure that your Galaxy S23+ has the best protection nearly right out of the box.

A big screen needs big protection

The larger screen is one of the biggest advantages of the Galaxy S23+ over its smaller counterpart. Still, the more expansive canvas also leaves more room for scratches and scuffs, and those are things that affect even the ultra-tough Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The right screen protector adds that extra little bit of peace of mind against impacts, but more importantly, it ensures that you won't have to worry about tossing your phone into a backpack or bag, nor will you be constantly wiping it down to get rid of smudges.

Tempered glass screen protectors typically provide the best value, and that's why SuperShieldz is our top pick. It's a reliable name in protection, and it checks all the right boxes for durability, clarity, and a comfortable feel. You get three high-quality 9H hardness tempered glass protectors in the box, and they're easy to remove and install, letting you swap protectors whenever the one you're using gets a bit too worn.

For something that will protect the protruding lenses on your Galaxy S23+, then Ailun's screen protector kit offers great value, with a three-pack of tempered glass protectors for the front plus three more to cover the rear camera lenses. However, if tempered glass isn't your style, or you prefer a screen protector that does a bit more, then the OtterBox Alpha Flex may be worth the extra premium. Coming from OtterBox, it's one of the few TPU film protectors that can challenge tempered glass, and it also offers an antimicrobial coating and a blue light filter, so it protects you as well as your phone.