The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is once again the star middle child in Samsung's Flagship lineup. But it ain't cheap. And with ever-improving engineering and materials, there's a wealth of great S23+ cases to suit nearly any use.

Some cases are built like tanks and can hold up under the wheels of a car, while others offer impressive protection while looking like normal cases. Yet others combine outstanding drop-test numbers with novel designs and exciting colorways. Many of the best come from well-established brands, but lesser-known companies are gaining market share with their effective and affordable heavy-duty cases.

Choosing your perfectly rugged case

As the biggest release so far in 2023, it's no surprise that tons of excellent cases are already available for the entire Samsung Galaxy S23 series. We've found a couple of common stalwarts — the Supcase UB Pro and CaseBorne V — built with powerful struts and thick, multi-layer protection for the ultimate physical shock protection. The Monarch Kevlar is a relatively new case lineup for UAG and represents the most absurdly rugged case we've seen yet.

Some relatively unassuming options also promise to withstand the bumps and bruises of life, despite looking like average phone cases. For example, you can't go wrong with the OtterBox Commuter Series, and the Casetify Impact Series boasts nearly 1,000 different skins to choose from. Neither has the unmistakable bulk of the popular, robotic-looking cases.

For a more interesting blend of design and safety from drops, we've highlighted a couple of premium choices that are slightly different from the rest. The Gear4 London comes wrapped in a fabric shell that looks and feels fantastic. Then there's the Ghostek Atomic Slim, which comes in various colors and lets you show off the bag of your shiny new smartphone.

Finally, if you plan on mountain biking, canoeing, or even skydiving with your smartphone, check out the Armor-X MX Series. It's a neat piece of equipment that's perfect for extreme sports.