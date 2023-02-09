The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is once again the star middle child in Samsung's Flagship lineup. But it ain't cheap. And with ever-improving engineering and materials, there's a wealth of great S23+ cases to suit nearly any use.
Some cases are built like tanks and can hold up under the wheels of a car, while others offer impressive protection while looking like normal cases. Yet others combine outstanding drop-test numbers with novel designs and exciting colorways. Many of the best come from well-established brands, but lesser-known companies are gaining market share with their effective and affordable heavy-duty cases.
Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S23+Editor's Choice
The S23+ isn't exactly small, so look to the Spigen Tough Armor to keep it safe without making it overly huge. It delivers the perfect blend of a classy design and resilient construction without costing an arm and a leg. The case sports a set of custom-molded impact foam pads that work in combination with a TPU surround and a hard plastic shell — all but guaranteeing your phone stays in one piece with no cracks.
CaseBorne V for Galaxy S23+Best Value$25 $30 Save $5
In terms of pure protection for the dollar, nothing tops the CaseBorne V. Rumor has it, they test these bad boys by driving a car over them. And given their remarkably sturdy construction, we can't say we're surprised. Caseborne claims a whopping 21 feet of drop protection, more than any other brand, and this S23+ case isn't even very expensive. The only downside to all its ruggedness is the higher weight compared to most other cases.
Casetify Impact Series for Galaxy S23+Coolest Designs
You don't have to wrap your S23+ in something gaudy, aggressive, or boring with the Casetify Impact Series, which runs the gamut from basic to flashy. (OK, some are actually a little gaudy). Despite the apparent focus on appearance, they're sturdy, especially if you spring for the optional upgrade to Ultra Impact status. The company donates a portion of some collections' proceeds to related charities and goes out of its way to enable the recycling of cases no longer in use.
UAG Monarch Kevlar for Galaxy S23+Practically Indestructible
It's right there in the name: The S23+ version of the UAG Monarch Kevlar is built from the same kind of stuff that makes up body armor. Between its robust frame, five layers of protection, and real DuPont Kevlar, this case is as rugged as they get. Despite its relative thickness, it's also easy to hold and doesn't interfere with wireless charging. And although the UAG Monarch Kevlar might not technically be bulletproof, we honestly wouldn't be surprised if it were.
i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S23Promoted Pick
In partnership with i-Blason
While i-Blason is traditionally known for clearer and cuter cases like the Cosmo Series — which is sadly only coming to the S23 Ultra this time — but the ArmorBox is more than the Supcase UB Pro's cousin. It offers up a fresher style than the UB Pro, and, more importantly, it offers a choice of front frames: one with a built-in screen protector and one without, for those who use separate tempered glass screen protectors.
AICase Tough+ for Galaxy S23+Best Drop Prevention
Don't let the low price fool you; the AICase Tough+ series is quite resilient. This is thanks partly to a three-piece design that includes an independent front frame with significantly raised bezels to protect all the glass edges. There's a good variety of fun colors to choose from, and it includes a removable wrist strap for added security. Even though AICase isn't the best-known brand on the planet, its cases work great, and this one is rated to withstand 10-foot drops.
Gear4 LondonPremium Fabric Exterior
There's more than one reason the Gear4 London is one of our favorite S23+ cases, even above the rest of Zagg's Gear4 Collection. For starters, it's rated to protect from drops up to 13 feet, which is better than average. Despite that kind of dependability, it's not overly bulky or heavy. It also boasts an ultra-premium fabric exterior that looks great, but not too showy. Finally, the premium, plant-based impact protection material helps reduce fossil fuel usage and dangerous emissions.
Ghostek Atomic Slim for Galaxy S23+Best-Looking Colors
Ghostek's Atomic Slim case features a transparent back panel so you and everybody nearby can see your good-looking Galaxy S23+. It's sold in just about the widest variety of colors for a heavy-duty case, most of which are a little lighter and more interesting than the drab decorations found on most rugged cases. An aluminum bumper contributes to a 12-foot drop rating, and extra-thick bezels protect the screen edges and camera array.
Otterbox Commuter Series for Galaxy S23+Most Normal Looking
OtterBox is one of the most well-known case manufacturers, with a reputation for rock-solid covers like the Commuter Series. Where many OtterBox models prioritize thick, over-engineered bumpers over a sleek form, the Commuter case uses the same premium materials but looks like an everyday, unassuming phone case. Although it doesn't quite match up to its beefier siblings, it's far sturdier than the average two-piece case. The nonslip pads positioned carefully around the exterior ensure that it stays in your hands during use.
Oterkin Waterproof for Galaxy S23+Affordable Waterproofing
At first glance, the Oterkin Waterproof looks like a normal, run-of-the-mill S23+ case, which is why some people like it. Underneath its Spartan appearance, though, it sports competent sealing and 360-degree coverage that combine to double up on the S23 series' already-great water resistance. We don't recommend shooting diving videos with it, but the Oterkin case is an extra level of security against a waterlogged device.
Supcase UB Pro for Galaxy S23+Promoted Pick
In partnership with Supcase
People keep coming back to Supcase's UB Pro lineup to protect phones like the S23+ because it's widely known as one of the most rugged offerings on the market. It repeatedly wins real-world drop-test competitions and, supposedly, can even stand up to lawnmower blades and big trucks. And while nobody plans to throw their phone into the street, that's plenty of peace of mind to have. With this version, Supcase has finally done away with the integrated screen protector, eliminating any fingerprint reader issues.
Armor-X MX Series for Galaxy S23+Best for Outdoor Sports
While the S23+ boasts an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, you still shouldn't submerge it for any length of time without a case from Armor-X's MX Series. It's fully isolated from its surrounding environment with all-around protection, and a firmly attached nylon strap and carabiner on the back keep it attached to you at all times. The case is also compatible with the company's highly reliable X-Mount mounting systems, making it the perfect choice for outdoor sports.
Choosing your perfectly rugged case
As the biggest release so far in 2023, it's no surprise that tons of excellent cases are already available for the entire Samsung Galaxy S23 series. We've found a couple of common stalwarts — the Supcase UB Pro and CaseBorne V — built with powerful struts and thick, multi-layer protection for the ultimate physical shock protection. The Monarch Kevlar is a relatively new case lineup for UAG and represents the most absurdly rugged case we've seen yet.
Some relatively unassuming options also promise to withstand the bumps and bruises of life, despite looking like average phone cases. For example, you can't go wrong with the OtterBox Commuter Series, and the Casetify Impact Series boasts nearly 1,000 different skins to choose from. Neither has the unmistakable bulk of the popular, robotic-looking cases.
For a more interesting blend of design and safety from drops, we've highlighted a couple of premium choices that are slightly different from the rest. The Gear4 London comes wrapped in a fabric shell that looks and feels fantastic. Then there's the Ghostek Atomic Slim, which comes in various colors and lets you show off the bag of your shiny new smartphone.
Finally, if you plan on mountain biking, canoeing, or even skydiving with your smartphone, check out the Armor-X MX Series. It's a neat piece of equipment that's perfect for extreme sports.