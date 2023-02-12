The best MagSafe cases for Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup — including the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra — can protect your phone while keeping the ability to add the best MagSafe adapters (or other accessories!) for wireless charging. Your charger will magnetically attach directly to the back of the case, meaning you don't have to remove your phone each time you want to top up your battery. We've included MagSafe cases for all three of Samsung's new Galaxy S23 models, ranging from sleek and clear options to heavier rugged options with optimal protection.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 MagSafe cases
Check out these great MagSafe cases designed for the standard Samsung Galaxy S23. If you're looking for more protection, be sure to browse our collection of the overall best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases and the best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors.
-
Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro for Galaxy S23Premium Pick
UAG's Monarch Pro case is made partly from carbon fiber and metal alloy, providing your Galaxy S23 with rugged protection from drops and shocks. It's easy to hold onto, there's a bit of a lip around the screen to protect it from scratches, and the back features a MagSafe magnet that makes it compatible with wireless chargers.
-
Encased Magnetic for Galaxy S23Best Value
This slim case from Encased has a clear back to prevent scratches and a rubberized edge to protect against drops and shocks. You can show off your phone's natural beauty, yet you still get built-in magnets to handle MagSafe charging. This is a super affordable option that even comes with a wireless charger to get you started.
-
Mous Limitless 5.0 for Galaxy S23Editor's Choice
Aside from the excellent slim protection that the Mous Limitless 5.0 offers, it also comes in a bunch of different designs to best match your style. Despite the cool designs, the cases have full compatibility with MagSafe accessories and chargers.
-
Urban Armor Gear Metropolis LT Pro for Galaxy S23Rugged protection
Need some rugged protection but don't necessarily like the UAG Monarch Pro's chunky look? The UAG Metropolis LT Pro has a sleeker design and still features MagSafe compatibility for easy charging. This is a high-quality case, perfect for those who are hard on their devices.
-
Mous Clarity 2.0 for Galaxy S23Sleek and clear
The Mous Clarity 2.0 case has a clear back to prevent scratches without hiding your phone, and rubberized edges add extra protection against drops and shocks. It's slim and lightweight and includes MagSafe compatibility for easy charging.
-
Ringke Fusion Magnetic for Galaxy S23Affordable protection
Need an affordable phone case that doesn't hide the back or edges of your device? Ringke's Fusion Magnetic case checks the boxes, offering clear protection and MagSafe compatibility for your Galaxy S23. It even has lanyard holes built into the sides for easier carrying.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23+ MagSafe cases
These MagSafe-compatible cases are designed to work with Samsung's Galaxy S23+. If you don't particularly need MagSafe compatibility or just want more protection, have a look at our roundups of the best Samsung Galaxy S23+ cases and Samsung Galaxy S23+ screen protectors.
-
Pitaka MagEZ 3 for Galaxy S23+Editor's Choice
Pitaka's MagEZ 3 case for the Galaxy S23+ comes in two different colors to suit your style. Both have a comfy, firm grip with protection around the sides and back, and the cases are thin so they don't add a ton of weight. In addition, the case is MagSafe-compatible, adding convenience each time you need to charge.
-
Encased Magnetic for Galaxy S23+Best Value
The Encased Magnetic case is super affordable and even comes with a wireless charger to boost its value. The case has a clear back to prevent scratches and rubberized edges to safeguard against drops — and the whole thing is light and sleek. This case is compatible with all MagSafe accessories, including chargers.
-
Ghostek Exec for Galaxy S23+Premium Pick
The Ghostec Exec case for the Galaxy S23+ has an industrial design that provides ample protection from drops and scratches. This case comes with a MagSafe wallet that can hold up to three cards; it'll also work with other MagSafe accessories, including chargers.
-
Mous Clarity 2.0 for Galaxy S23+Slim and clear
The Mous Clarity 2.0 is built to fit your Galaxy S23+, providing slim and lightweight protection. The back is clear to show off your phone, while the edges are rubberized for extra drop protection. It's compatible with all MagSafe accessories, including chargers.
-
Mous Limitless 5.0 for Galaxy S23+Choose from different designs
Love Mous, but don't want a clear case? The Limitless 5.0 is made for the Galaxy S23+ and comes in a bunch of designs. It's sleek, it's easy to hold onto, the edges have drop protection, and it comes with compatibility for all MagSafe accessories.
-
Ringke Fusion for Galaxy S23+Also affordable
Ringke's Fusion case for the Galaxy S23+ is an affordable option for those who prefer a clear, slim case. The edges protect against drops, the clear back prevents scratches without hiding your phone, and MagSafe compatibility makes it easy to charge your S23+. At $25, it's a great budget pick.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra MagSafe cases
These MagSafe cases are designed specifically for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. We've also rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases and the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors if you're looking for different or more protection for your phone.
-
Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro for Galaxy S23 UltraPremium Pick
Urban Armor Gear also makes the Monarch Pro for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and it's every bit as good if you're looking for rugged protection and an aggressive design. Extra corner padding helps prevent drop damage, and it's compatible with MagSafe magnetic charging for extra convenience.
-
Spigen Ultra Hybrid OneTap for Galaxy S23 UltraBest Value
Spigen is trusted by many people who need phone accessories, and its Ultra Hybrid OneTap case for the S23 Ultra is a perfect mix of quality and affordability. The clear case is slim and lightweight, and the magnets in the back make it compatible with MagSafe accessories, including wireless chargers.
-
Mous Limitless 5.0 for Galaxy S23 UltraEditor's Choice
The Mous Limitless 5.0 is built for the Galaxy S23 Ultra's extra dimensions and cameras, and it comes in many different designs to suit your style. It's easy to hold onto, its edges protect against drop damage, and it's compatible with MagSafe chargers and other accessories.
-
Urban Armor Gear Plyo Pro for Galaxy S23 UltraRugged clear protection
Urban Armor Gear's Plyo Pro brings the usual UAG quality, but it's clear on all sides to better show off your S23 Ultra. It nevertheless provides rugged protection for users who are especially hard on their devices, and the back is compatible with MagSafe wireless charging.
-
Mous Clarity 2.0 for Galaxy S23 UltraSleek clear protection
The Mous Clarity 2.0 is another great case designed specifically for the S23 Ultra. It's clear on the back to highlight your phone's natural look, but rubberized edges add extra protection against drops. It's slim, it's sleek, and it's compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories.
-
Encased Magnetic Hybrid for Galaxy S23 UltraWireless charger included
Don't have a wireless charger and don't want to pay more for the hardware? The Encased Magnetic Hybrid case comes with a magnetic charger, all for a very affordable price. The case has thicker edges to protect against drops and a clear back to show off your phone.
Getting the best MagSafe case for your Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra
Buying a new Galaxy S23 in any size is an exciting event, and these awesome Android phones deserve some protection to keep them looking pristine. Regular cases are great, but what about adding some MagSafe compatibility for accessories and, especially, wireless charging? These MagSafe cases offer tons of protection, ranging from rugged to slim and lightweight, and they have the magnetic tech in the back required for wireless charging.
UAG's Monarch Pro is a top choice across Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra phones. It's a rugged case with a relatively chunky design, but it's easy to hold onto and will add a ton of protection. If you aren't looking to spend as much, the Encased Magnetic case for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ is super affordable and boosts its value by including a wireless charger — perfect for those making the switch over to MagSafe charging. The Mous Limitless 5.0 is also a favorite, thanks to its slim design that comes in various flavors so you can express your style.
Plenty of other great MagSafe cases are rounded up here, including those from trusted brands like Spigen, Ringke, and Pitaka, allowing you to better stick to your budget and get the extra features and protection you desire. If you're just getting into the world of wireless charging, be sure to look at the best MagSafe adapters to go with your new phone and case.