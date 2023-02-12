The best MagSafe cases for Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup — including the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra — can protect your phone while keeping the ability to add the best MagSafe adapters (or other accessories!) for wireless charging. Your charger will magnetically attach directly to the back of the case, meaning you don't have to remove your phone each time you want to top up your battery. We've included MagSafe cases for all three of Samsung's new Galaxy S23 models, ranging from sleek and clear options to heavier rugged options with optimal protection.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 MagSafe cases

Check out these great MagSafe cases designed for the standard Samsung Galaxy S23. If you're looking for more protection, be sure to browse our collection of the overall best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases and the best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23+ MagSafe cases

These MagSafe-compatible cases are designed to work with Samsung's Galaxy S23+. If you don't particularly need MagSafe compatibility or just want more protection, have a look at our roundups of the best Samsung Galaxy S23+ cases and Samsung Galaxy S23+ screen protectors.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra MagSafe cases

These MagSafe cases are designed specifically for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. We've also rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases and the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors if you're looking for different or more protection for your phone.

Source: UAG Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro for Galaxy S23 Ultra Premium Pick Urban Armor Gear also makes the Monarch Pro for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and it's every bit as good if you're looking for rugged protection and an aggressive design. Extra corner padding helps prevent drop damage, and it's compatible with MagSafe magnetic charging for extra convenience. $80 at Amazon

Source: Spigen Spigen Ultra Hybrid OneTap for Galaxy S23 Ultra Best Value Spigen is trusted by many people who need phone accessories, and its Ultra Hybrid OneTap case for the S23 Ultra is a perfect mix of quality and affordability. The clear case is slim and lightweight, and the magnets in the back make it compatible with MagSafe accessories, including wireless chargers. $23 at Amazon

Source: Mous Mous Limitless 5.0 for Galaxy S23 Ultra Editor's Choice The Mous Limitless 5.0 is built for the Galaxy S23 Ultra's extra dimensions and cameras, and it comes in many different designs to suit your style. It's easy to hold onto, its edges protect against drop damage, and it's compatible with MagSafe chargers and other accessories. $65 at Amazon

Source: UAG Urban Armor Gear Plyo Pro for Galaxy S23 Ultra Rugged clear protection Urban Armor Gear's Plyo Pro brings the usual UAG quality, but it's clear on all sides to better show off your S23 Ultra. It nevertheless provides rugged protection for users who are especially hard on their devices, and the back is compatible with MagSafe wireless charging. $50 at Amazon

Source: Mous Mous Clarity 2.0 for Galaxy S23 Ultra Sleek clear protection The Mous Clarity 2.0 is another great case designed specifically for the S23 Ultra. It's clear on the back to highlight your phone's natural look, but rubberized edges add extra protection against drops. It's slim, it's sleek, and it's compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories. $65 at Amazon

Source: Encased Encased Magnetic Hybrid for Galaxy S23 Ultra Wireless charger included Don't have a wireless charger and don't want to pay more for the hardware? The Encased Magnetic Hybrid case comes with a magnetic charger, all for a very affordable price. The case has thicker edges to protect against drops and a clear back to show off your phone. $25 at Amazon

Getting the best MagSafe case for your Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra

Buying a new Galaxy S23 in any size is an exciting event, and these awesome Android phones deserve some protection to keep them looking pristine. Regular cases are great, but what about adding some MagSafe compatibility for accessories and, especially, wireless charging? These MagSafe cases offer tons of protection, ranging from rugged to slim and lightweight, and they have the magnetic tech in the back required for wireless charging.

UAG's Monarch Pro is a top choice across Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra phones. It's a rugged case with a relatively chunky design, but it's easy to hold onto and will add a ton of protection. If you aren't looking to spend as much, the Encased Magnetic case for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ is super affordable and boosts its value by including a wireless charger — perfect for those making the switch over to MagSafe charging. The Mous Limitless 5.0 is also a favorite, thanks to its slim design that comes in various flavors so you can express your style.

Plenty of other great MagSafe cases are rounded up here, including those from trusted brands like Spigen, Ringke, and Pitaka, allowing you to better stick to your budget and get the extra features and protection you desire. If you're just getting into the world of wireless charging, be sure to look at the best MagSafe adapters to go with your new phone and case.