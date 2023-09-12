As one of the smallest flagship phones, Samsung's Galaxy S23 has plenty of extra space for handy accessories like kickstands or grips. If you use your phone for watching videos or taking video calls, a kickstand is virtually a necessity. And a great grip can augment the phone protection, helping to ensure you don't drop your phone in the first place. The best also add a little visual flair to help inject some personality into the S23's fairly muted design.
Bear in mind that the —ahem— galaxy of accessory options more than doubles if you're using a MagSafe case with your S23. The Clckr and PopSockets Round are specific MagSafe models, and even though MagSafe isn't an official Galaxy S23 feature, you get the convenience of a robust kickstand when you need it, but can slim down or swap to a MagSafe charger when your battery gets low.
ESR Classic Kickstand Case For Galaxy S23Best overall
Samsung Silicone Grip for Galaxy S23Premium pick
PopSockets PopGrip Slide StretchBest value
i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S23Promoted pick
Goospery SlideTok for Galaxy S23
ESR Classic Kickstand Case For Galaxy S23Best overall$19 $20 Save $1
While it might look pedestrian, the ESR Classic has a lot going for it. The kickstand is made from rugged metal, can adjust from 15 to 85 degrees for the perfect viewing angle, and serves as the camera bezel for added protection of the camera array. It's even lab-tested to ensure at least 3,000 successful deployments of the kickstand.
Samsung Silicone Grip for Galaxy S23Premium pick$22 $40 Save $18
Designed in the same stark, clean style as the S23, Samsung's Silicone Grip case is one of the sleekest and most reliable ways to maintain purchase on your high-end smartphone. Despite its silky smooth texture, it offers plenty of traction, and the detachable strap on the back is perfect for use on the go.
PopSockets PopGrip Slide StretchBest value$11 $17 Save $6
Stick-on adhesive PopSockets are the most popular phone grip in the world, but this Slide Stretch model gives you the easy positioning and removal that you'd see from its MagSafe cousin without needing a compatible case. It can swap cases effortlessly or be used naked, and its swappable tops make for a myriad of style choices.
i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S23Promoted pick
For total 360-degree protection and a raft of features, the Armorbox from i-Blason is an excellent pick. Like some of the most protective cases, it is made of a polycarbonate and TPU blend. It also has a discrete screen protector to shield your phone against the hardest bumps. There's even a built-in kickstand to boot.
Goospery SlideTok for Galaxy S23
The Goospery SlideTok more than pulls its own weight. For starters, it's a full-on case with an adjustable silicone strap for one-handed use. But it also works as a kickstand in landscape orientation. If that weren't enough, there's a hidden wallet in the back panel with just enough room for one payment and an ID card.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Case For Galaxy S23Promoted pick
The Supcase UB Pro is one of the most durable case lineups out there. It provides all-around protection with a rugged, rotating, and detachable belt clip, and an integrated screen protector that won't interfere with the fingerprint reader. Its 20-foot drop rating makes it one of the most rugged cases we've ever used.
Clckr Phone Holder & Grip for MagSafe
A little different from the rest, the Clckr Phone Holder works exclusively with MagSafe cases (of which there are many for the Galaxy S23), which makes it highly dependable but also easy to remove when you aren't using it and want to eliminate some bulk. It's both a dual-orientation kickstand and one of the most comfortable hand straps you'll find.
PopSockets: PopGrip for MagSafe (Round)
This generation of PopSockets' MagSafe grip bears a few critically important upgrades from the original. Firstly, it now comes with an adapter ring you can stick to your existing case or directly to the Galaxy S23 itself. Second, as it's round, it doesn't feel as bulky in the hand. Third, it's compatible with a wider array of devices — like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or future foldables.
LoveHandle Pro
The LoveHandle Pro consists of two pieces: a magnet-containing base that sticks securely to your phone (and many cases) using 3M adhesive and a magnetic strap that also works as a kickstand in either orientation. If you ever get the urge to change to one of the many other designs available, it's as easy as can be to swap out.
FNTCASE Rugged Case for Galaxy S23
Marrying safety with functionality, the FNTCase Rugged does a great job protecting from the most nerve-wracking drops and also has a center-mounted kickstand that lets you securely place the phone on a flat surface vertically or horizontally. It comes in a wide variety of colors and works pretty well with the in-display fingerprint reader, even with the integrated front-frame screen protector.
Mindsky Phone Ring Holder
If you're not using a case, or your case has a flat rear panel, the versatile Mindsky Phone Ring Holder can make any phone a lot easier to use in a variety of situations. The dual-ring kickstand offers a widely adjustable angle, and you can take it off to quickly affix your device to the included mount.
Marsrider Shockproof for Galaxy S23$14 $20 Save $6
Marsrider's Shockproof case is particularly great for hands-free, tabletop viewing because of a metal kickstand attached to a durable baseplate with three different angles to choose from. Besides the convenience, it also boasts a drop rating of at least 8 feet, internally air-cushioned corners, and an oil-resistant coating that minimizes fingerprints.
Comes to grips with a galaxy of accessories
There's no shortage of excellent Galaxy S23 cases now that the phone's a bit more mature, but many focus on aesthetics or protection at the expense of useful features like a kickstand or grip. That said, the best kickstand cases don't skimp on protection out of the box, and the best aftermarket grips play nicely with a wide range of cases.
Unsurprisingly, one of the best is from ESR, a well-established case brand. Their Classic Kickstand case features a rugged metal stand and is made from durable TPU. Our premium pick probably doesn't shock you either because who knows a phone better than its manufacturer? The Silicone Grip case is sleek and stylish and provides great traction to ensure your phone stays where it belongs, firmly in your grip.
If you want to save some cash but still want both a grip you can trust, the PopSockets PopGrip Slide Stretch comes from one of the biggest names in the market but at a price most rivals can't match.