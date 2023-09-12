As one of the smallest flagship phones, Samsung's Galaxy S23 has plenty of extra space for handy accessories like kickstands or grips. If you use your phone for watching videos or taking video calls, a kickstand is virtually a necessity. And a great grip can augment the phone protection, helping to ensure you don't drop your phone in the first place. The best also add a little visual flair to help inject some personality into the S23's fairly muted design.

Bear in mind that the —ahem— galaxy of accessory options more than doubles if you're using a MagSafe case with your S23. The Clckr and PopSockets Round are specific MagSafe models, and even though MagSafe isn't an official Galaxy S23 feature, you get the convenience of a robust kickstand when you need it, but can slim down or swap to a MagSafe charger when your battery gets low.