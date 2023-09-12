As a note, your variety of choices for kickstands, grips, and all other manner of accessories doubles if you're using a Galaxy S23 MagSafe case . The Clckr and PopSockets Round are specific MagSafe models, and even though MagSafe isn't an official Galaxy S23 feature , you get the convenience of a robust kickstand when you need it but can slim down or swap to a MagSafe charger when your battery gets low.

While it is one of today's smallest flagship phones , the Samsung Galaxy S23 is still a little bigger than the compact phones of yesteryear designed for one-handed use. But various accessories make it easier to grab onto, hold securely at all times, or position at an angle for simple, hands-free viewing. Covering dependable cases with built-in kickstands, adjustable security straps, and even a reasonably priced gimbal for capturing smooth action shots, one of these useful options can add peace of mind and convenience to everyday use.

This generation of PopSockets' MagSafe grip bears a few critically important upgrades from the original. Firstly, it now comes with an adapter ring you can stick to your existing case or directly to the Galaxy S23 itself. Second, as it's round, it doesn't feel as bulky in the hand. Third, it's compatible with a wider array of devices — like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or future foldables.

Marsrider's Shockproof case is particularly great for hands-free, tabletop viewing because of a metal kickstand attached to a durable baseplate with three different angles to choose from. Besides the convenience, it also boasts a drop rating of at least 8 feet, internally air-cushioned corners, and an oil-resistant coating that minimizes fingerprints.

If you're not using a case, or your case has a flat rear panel, the versatile Mindsky Phone Ring Holder can make any phone a lot easier to use in a variety of situations. The dual-ring kickstand offers a widely adjustable angle, and you can take it off to quickly affix your device to the included mount.

Marrying safety with functionality, the FNTCase Rugged does a great job protecting from the most nerve-wracking drops and also has a center-mounted kickstand that lets you securely place the phone on a flat surface vertically or horizontally. It comes in a wide variety of colors and works pretty well with the in-display fingerprint reader, even with the integrated front-frame screen protector.

The LoveHandle Pro consists of two pieces: a magnet-containing base that sticks securely to your phone (and many cases) using 3M adhesive and a magnetic strap that also works as a kickstand in either orientation. If you ever get the urge to change to one of the many other designs available, it's as easy as can be to swap out.

While it might look pedestrian, the ESR Classic has a lot going for it. The kickstand is made from rugged metal, can adjust from 15 to 85 degrees for the perfect viewing angle, and serves as the camera bezel for added protection of the camera array. It's even lab-tested to ensure at least 3,000 successful deployments of the kickstand.

Stick-on adhesive PopSockets are the most popular phone grip in the world, but this Slide Stretch model gives you the easy positioning and removal that you'd see from its MagSafe cousin without needing a compatible case. It can swap cases effortlessly or be used naked, and its swappable tops make for a myriad of style choices.

The Supcase UB Pro is one of the most durable case lineups out there. It provides all-around protection with a rugged, rotating, and detachable belt clip, and an integrated screen protector that won't interfere with the fingerprint reader. Its 20-foot drop rating makes it one of the most rugged cases we've ever used.

A little different from the rest, the Clckr Phone Holder works exclusively with MagSafe cases (of which there are many for the Galaxy S23), which makes it highly dependable but also easy to remove when you aren't using it and want to eliminate some bulk. It's both a dual-orientation kickstand and one of the most comfortable hand straps you'll find.

The Goospery SlideTok more than pulls its own weight. For starters, it's a full-on case with an adjustable silicone strap for one-handed use. But it also works as a kickstand in landscape orientation. If that weren't enough, there's a hidden wallet in the back panel with just enough room for one payment and an ID card.

A gimbal like this one from Ikommi is a must-have for making engaging videos without tons of shaking and tilting. Granted, it doesn't perform on the same level as a high-dollar filmmaking setup, but it costs next to nothing by comparison, and works with nearly every phone on the market. Aside from handheld stabilization, it also includes a tripod and wireless remote.

Designed in the same stark, clean style as the S23, Samsung's Silicone Grip case is one of the sleekest and most reliable ways to maintain purchase on your high-end smartphone. Despite its silky smooth texture, it offers plenty of traction, and the detachable strap on the back is perfect for use on the go.

Picking the right kickstand, strap, or grip for your Galaxy S23

There are tons of excellent Galaxy S23 cases to choose from, though some of the best might not include the most thorough protective features you need. For example, our premium and value picks — the Samsung Silicone and Goospery SlideTok — sport rugged straps that lie flush with the back of the case until you want to use them for secure holding or as a landscape-oriented kickstand.

Another alternative is getting a separate kickstand or strap module, like the adhesive LoveHandle Pro and Mindsky Phone Ring, or the MagSafe Clckr. The first two work with bare phones and some cases with flat, hard rear panels, while you'll need a Galaxy S23 MagSafe case to use the impressively versatile Clckr. The round PopGrip for MagSafe doesn't necessarily need a MagSafe case, as it comes with an adapter ring for your naked or currently-cased S23.

We've also included a handful of our favorite kickstand cases, such as the ESR Classic, which offers more balance and kickstand durability than most. But possibly the most interesting standout on our list is the Ikommi Gimbal Stabilizer. For a fraction of the cost of a high-end video camera gimbal, you can turn your social media videos into smooth productions free of shaking, jerking, and unnecessary tilting. Of course, it's not helpful for general phone use, but it does work with any phone on the market, and you won't even have to take slim cases off to use it.