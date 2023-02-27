With the release of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup approaching very quickly, there is much anticipation — and some great Galaxy S23 leaks surrounding this year's models. So, if you're planning on hopping on board with the newest generation of Galaxy phones, you're going to want a case that can protect such an expensive investment.

Protecting your investment

When you buy a new phone, it's not just a frivolous small purchase. The best Android phones are anything but cheap. If you're looking to get your hands on the new Samsung Galaxy S23, you're certainly in for an investment and will need to protect such a pricey piece.

Heavy-duty cases are undeniably the best cases when it comes to the ultimate protection of your Galaxy S23. Features like military-grade protection, drop protection certification, and resistance to the elements mean your Galaxy S23 stays protected through everything life throws at it. With UAG, OtterBox, and even now i-Blason, you get all of this protection and some great looks, too. But, of course, such features and security generally add some weight and bulk, so if you're looking for something a little lighter and smaller to fit in your hands, there are heavy-duty cases as well.

Sleeker heavy-duty cases like Ghostek, Speck, and Casetify all have nice profiles with a much thinner design that doesn't compromise the protection value. Not only are these cases more pocket-friendly, but clear designs like the Speck Presidio Perfect allow users to show off the exclusive colors of their devices while still keeping them properly protected. No matter which heavy-duty case you choose, you can rest easy knowing you're protecting your investment in the Samsung Galaxy S23.