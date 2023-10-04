The Galaxy FE series from Samsung has been a mixed bag since its inception. While the original wowed us by offering incredible value with relatively few compromises, the S21 FE was buried by the strong competition, including the Pixel 6.

All indications are that Samsung has heard these criticisms and addressed them with the S23 FE, which looks more promising on paper - and we'll know for sure after finishing our review. Is it possible the S23 FE will fill that sweet spot of value and features and compete for a spot on our list of best Android phones? Watch this space.

In the meantime, if you're an early adopter of the S23 FE, you'll want to make sure your sleek new mid-range phone stays free of scratches and scuffs, especially considering how notoriously fragile Samsung's recent smartphones have proven to be. With that in mind, we rounded up some of the best screen protectors available.