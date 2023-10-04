The Galaxy FE series from Samsung has been a mixed bag since its inception. While the original wowed us by offering incredible value with relatively few compromises, the S21 FE was buried by the strong competition, including the Pixel 6.
All indications are that Samsung has heard these criticisms and addressed them with the S23 FE, which looks more promising on paper - and we'll know for sure after finishing our review. Is it possible the S23 FE will fill that sweet spot of value and features and compete for a spot on our list of best Android phones? Watch this space.
In the meantime, if you're an early adopter of the S23 FE, you'll want to make sure your sleek new mid-range phone stays free of scratches and scuffs, especially considering how notoriously fragile Samsung's recent smartphones have proven to be. With that in mind, we rounded up some of the best screen protectors available.
-
Source: Letosan
Letosan Glass Screen ProtectorBest overall
-
Source: Liquid Glass
Liquid Glass Screen ProtectorPremium pick
-
Source: Supershieldz
Supershieldz Screen Protector for S23 FEBest value
-
Source: Geviaho
Geviaho Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 FEBest for privacy
-
Source: IQShield
IQShield Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 FE
-
Source: Letosan
Letosan Glass Screen ProtectorBest overall
Letosan has produced an excellent tempered glass screen protector, complete with a shield for the sensitive camera as well. The 9H hardness glass will resist scratches and scuffs from keys or the occasional drop onto rough surfaces, and considering that you get a three pack of both the primary protector and the camera protector, it's great value at this price.
-
Source: Liquid Glass
Liquid Glass Screen ProtectorPremium pick
Exactly what it says on the tin, this unique protector from Liquid Glass is spread across your phone screen to automatically bond with the glass, providing protection against scratches and scuffs. It's a silica dioxide solution that not only provides an additonal layer, but will also fill in existing imperfections if you managed to damage your display before you got a protector on it.
-
Source: Supershieldz
Supershieldz Screen Protector for S23 FEBest value
Our value pick is a great deal, protecting your S23 FE's precious screen at a bargain-basement price. You get three high-quality, 9H tempered glass protectors for less than the price of some single protectors, and Supershieldz promises 99.99% HD clarity that won't interfere at all with touch sensitivity or your screen's functionality.
-
Source: Geviaho
Geviaho Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 FEBest for privacy
Geviaho has produced an excellent option for keeping your new S32 FE safe with this generous three pack of screen protectors. Paired with two camera protectors, they provide the 9H hardness tempered glass you'd expect alongside an oil-resistant, oleophobic nano coating to keep your screen clear of fingerprints and other oily blemishes.
-
Source: IQShield
IQShield Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 FE
I get it, regardless of how few millimeters you measure the thickness of your tempered glass protector in, sometimes adding additional glass to your phone's display just seems excessive. Enter this TPU protector from IQShield, which promises a bubble-free installation and that cherished, self-healing material celebrated across the screen protector and phone case markets.
-
Source: Imbzbk
Imbzbk Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE$10 $19 Save $9
Another great example of getting maximum bang for your buck, this package from Imbzbk comes with four screen protectors as well as four camera protectors, all at a reasonable price. If you want to ensure you've got protectors to span the entire life cycle of your S23 FE, look no further, and they're 9H hardness, oleophobic, and hydrophobic to boot.
-
Source: Beukei
Beukei Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 FE
If you're looking for a simple, inexpensive set of protectors for your S23 FE, Beukei has another appealing option. A four pack of tempered glass screens designed to repel water and oil as well as keep your phone scuff and scratch free, at less than $8 it's one of the cheapest solutions available.
-
Source: Letang
Letang Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 FE$13 $14 Save $1
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and that product image from Letang's 9H hardness screen protector may well be worth a thousand bucks. While this may not protect your phone against a direct blow from a hammer, it's sure to keep it safe from everyday wear, scratches, abrasions, or whatever else this cruel workaday world throws its way.
Give your mid-range phone top tier protection
Samsung is aiming to position the Galaxy S23 FE as the Goldilocks of modern smartphones: not too expensive like the flagships and leading foldables, nor light on features like the bargain Androids, but at that just right intersection of value and function. Even if you're not paying as much as you might for the most expensive phones, however, you still want to ensure that your spiffy new FE remains as unblemished as possible, so the earlier you get a protector in place, the better.
Our top pick is simple, straightforward, and great value. The Letosan protector is solid 9H hardness tempered glass, and you get three protectors and three camera protectors for a very low price. If you want to get a little experimental and don't mind spending a bit more, the Liquid Glass option is one of the least obtrusive protective options available: just apply a layer of the solution and you're set.
If you want to absolutely maximize the bang-for-your-buck factor, consider Supershieldz' offering, which nets you three protectors at a fraction of the price of some single protectors out there. Or if privacy is essential to you, I recommend the Geviaho Privacy Screen Protector, which will protect your phone screen as well as your data.