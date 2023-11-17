Each heavy-duty case, crafted with protection in mind, can withstand drop damage and absorb shock that would otherwise crack the Corning Gorilla Glass shielding. Though each case may function similarly, they have varying styles, and some are just a little more padded than others. Take your pick, and while you’re finding ways to keep your Galaxy S23 FE safe, consider investing in a glass or plastic screen protector .

The Galaxy S23 FE , or Fan Edition, hones in on some of the classic S23's very best features and improves upon some of its faults. The result is a smartphone that you’ll want to take very good care of. (It is, after all, designed specifically for you—a fan of Samsung’s Galaxy lineup.) There are only two suitable ways to keep a smartphone safe. You either keep it in the packaging or encase it in a blend of hard plastic, silicone, and tempered glass. Since you'll want to benefit from the S23 FE’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 50MP wide-angle camera, and wireless charging , you should consider one of these Samsung Galaxy S23 FE heavy-duty cases.

Supcase’s Unicorn Beetle Pro Series case has a thin profile that still keeps the Galaxy S23 FE safe from drops. The dual-layer back cover is made from a hard plastic back and impact-resistant TPU bumper for maximum security. Pop on the included built-in screen protector casing, or opt for the simple casing if you'd prefer to purchase a separate tempered glass protector.

JETech’s dual-layer case offers rugged protection and shock resistance to the Galaxy S23 FE. A hard plastic outer shell snaps in over a soft TPU case for ample security on all sides and corners. JETech wasn’t just concerned with protection in the case's design, though. The heavy-duty model is still compatible with MagSafe accessories for convenient wireless charging.

Opting for a more elegant design, Spigen’s Tough Armor still delivers high-quality protection for the Galaxy S23 FE. Three layers keep the smartphone safe, including a hard plastic outer shell, TPU casing, and an impact foam layer. The screen and lenses benefit from raised edges that prevent cracks if dropped. It’s small, but the built-in kickstand keeps the S23 FE stable in landscape or portrait mode.

UAG’s Pathfinder Case for the Galaxy S23 FE captures the brand’s penchant for protection with multiple layers of safety and features that offer an improved aesthetic. The enhanced TPU corners offer military-grade protection and absorb shocks from drops up to 18 feet. The ultra-light frame is also designed with oversize buttons and a raised bezel to keep the phone’s three cameras safe from impact.

When you want complete protection for the Galaxy S23 FE's screen and body, you should choose i-Blason’s Armorbox. As the name suggests, the phone is substantial, fully encased in a multilayered TPU and plastic shell for ultimate drop protection. Even the screen is kept safe with a built-in, removable plastic screen protector. i-Blason also includes a portrait and landscape kickstand and a belt-clip holster.

Price isn’t everything, as Poetic confirms with its Revolution case for the Galaxy S23 FE. Military-grade drop-tested and complete with a built-in plastic screen protector, this case provides 360 degrees of protection. Want to upgrade to a glass screen protector? The Revolution comes with a front frame without a built-in plastic covering. This case even sports a kickstand for portrait and landscape viewing.

OtterBox, a name known for protection, designed the Defender Series Pro case to offer all-around security when not in use. A belt clip holster keeps the Galaxy S23 FE secure in transit, while the antimicrobial synthetic rubber case and hard plastic shell protect from drops. The Defender Series Pro is rated beyond the military standard to help guarantee the S23 FE a longer life.

The Case-MateTough black Galaxy S23 FE case may not look like much, but looks can be deceiving. Designed to withstand drops of up to 12 feet, this simple, effective case offers protection in all the right spots, including a raised edge around the screen and lenses. It is finished with anti-scratch and antimicrobial coatings and is compatible with wireless charging.

Maximize the lifespan of your Galaxy S23 FE with a heavy-duty case

Your objective for buying a heavy-duty case for your Galaxy S23 FE is to extend the life of your device. For that, you’ll want to consider some of the best options available, like the Case-Mate Tough case. This design may not look like much, but the tough black case is built to withstand drops from up to 12 feet. Along with shock absorption and an anti-scratch and antimicrobial coating, you'll also enjoy the benefits of wireless charging through the sturdy shell.

If price is no issue, the OtterBox Defender Series Pro is a shoo-in for a premium option. Capturing the typical conventions of an OtterBox case, the Defender Series Pro features 360 degrees of protection when hooked into the belt clip. A bezel front casing, interior synthetic rubber cover, and hard plastic shell lend to a design that surpasses military standard drop resistance.

Poetic is on the opposite end of the price spectrum from OtterBox. However, despite the drastic cost difference, Poetic’s Revolution case is a sturdy alternative, featuring a built-in screen protector and shock-resistant dual-layer protection. If you'd prefer to add a tempered glass protector, you can switch to the screen-free front frame, which still has a bezel design to minimize impact damage on the screen’s edges.

For some, a heavy-duty case may be a little too bulky, visually unappealing, or missing features like the storage a leather case may offer. While one of these heavy-duty cases is best for maximizing protection, if you’re looking for features, there are great standard cases for your Galaxy S23 FE.