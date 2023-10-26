The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been officially announced and is now available for purchase. The Fan Edition line returns after a 1-year hiatus, and hopes to regain its spot as one of the top mid-range Android handsets on the market. It makes a pretty good case, too, as it features a bright 6.4-inch display, solid processing power, a triple lens rear camera system, and all-day battery life for just $600.

The price, while a bit high for the mid-range, is fair given the FE's combination of features and performance. But since we love a good discount, we hunted down a handful of launch-day deals that make the phone even more affordable. Samsung is running a trade-in promotion, offering a minium of $100 credit for your old smartphone, and Verizon is willing to fully subsidize the handset for new-line customers. Full details below!

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 FE deals

Samsung $530 $630 Save $100 Though it isn't offering any direct S23 FE discounts, Samsung does have a decent trade-in promotion going on right now. You get a minimum of $100 of trade-in credit for ANY phone, and there ar some solid offers for older handsets: $300 for an S22, $250 for the S21, and $200 for the S20 FE and A54. As for iPhones, you get $250 for an SE (3rd gen) or 12 mini, and $300 for the 13 mini. This effectively makes the new phone just $530 for anyone who has a spare phone of any age laying around. $530 at Samsung

Best Buy Best Buy isn't offering an upfront discount on the Galaxy S23 FE, but you do get a $100 e-gift card with your purchase. The gift card will be delivered via email after you complete your purchase and pick up of the new phone. $600 at Best Buy

Amazon Like Best Buy, Amazon is offering a $100 gift card bundled with the purchase of Samsung's new Galaxy S23 FE. You can also bundle in the new Galaxy Buds FE for just $49 extra from Amazon if you want the new headphones to go along with your new phone. $600 at Amazon

Source: Verizon Verizon Verizon will give you an S23 FE for free when you activate a new smartphone line on a compatible unlimited plan. Just keep in mind that it's not free upfront — it becomes free with bill credits issued over 36 months. $600 at Verizon