The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been officially announced and is now available for purchase. The Fan Edition line returns after a 1-year hiatus, and hopes to regain its spot as one of the top mid-range Android handsets on the market. It makes a pretty good case, too, as it features a bright 6.4-inch display, solid processing power, a triple lens rear camera system, and all-day battery life for just $600.
The price, while a bit high for the mid-range, is fair given the FE's combination of features and performance. But since we love a good discount, we hunted down a handful of launch-day deals that make the phone even more affordable. Samsung is running a trade-in promotion, offering a minium of $100 credit for your old smartphone, and Verizon is willing to fully subsidize the handset for new-line customers. Full details below!
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 FE deals
Samsung
Though it isn't offering any direct S23 FE discounts, Samsung does have a decent trade-in promotion going on right now. You get a minimum of $100 of trade-in credit for ANY phone, and there ar some solid offers for older handsets: $300 for an S22, $250 for the S21, and $200 for the S20 FE and A54. As for iPhones, you get $250 for an SE (3rd gen) or 12 mini, and $300 for the 13 mini. This effectively makes the new phone just $530 for anyone who has a spare phone of any age laying around.
Best Buy
Best Buy isn't offering an upfront discount on the Galaxy S23 FE, but you do get a $100 e-gift card with your purchase. The gift card will be delivered via email after you complete your purchase and pick up of the new phone.
Amazon
Like Best Buy, Amazon is offering a $100 gift card bundled with the purchase of Samsung's new Galaxy S23 FE. You can also bundle in the new Galaxy Buds FE for just $49 extra from Amazon if you want the new headphones to go along with your new phone.
Verizon
Verizon will give you an S23 FE for free when you activate a new smartphone line on a compatible unlimited plan. Just keep in mind that it's not free upfront — it becomes free with bill credits issued over 36 months.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile has a few different promotions going on for the Galaxy S23 FE. Customers who add a new line on a qualifying plan can get the phone for free and those on a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan can get the phone for free with an eligible trade in. For anyone on the Go5G plan, you can get up to $350 off with trade in and other T-Mobile customers can get up to $200 off with eligible trade-in on a qualifying plan.