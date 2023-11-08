It's not entirely clear why the budget/mid-range S series phone is referred to as the "Fan Edition," except perhaps that everyone's a fan of not needing a second mortgage to afford a smartphone. Regardless, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is looking like a strong return to form after the company skipped production of an S22 FE, making this the first FE phone in a little over two years. Though it's significantly less expensive than any of the main S23 options, it doesn't sacrifice a ton to get down to that price point.

One very welcome feature is the ability to charge the FE up to 50% from dead in a half an hour using a compatible charger (meaning a USB-C charger capable of delivering 25W or more of power) - but since Samsung doesn't ship one in the box with the phone, you'll need to pick one up separately. The S23 FE is also fully compatible with Qi wireless charging, so we've included both traditional wired and a couple of wireless solutions, though bear in mind that wireless charging tends to run a bit more slowly.