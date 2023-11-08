It's not entirely clear why the budget/mid-range S series phone is referred to as the "Fan Edition," except perhaps that everyone's a fan of not needing a second mortgage to afford a smartphone. Regardless, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is looking like a strong return to form after the company skipped production of an S22 FE, making this the first FE phone in a little over two years. Though it's significantly less expensive than any of the main S23 options, it doesn't sacrifice a ton to get down to that price point.
One very welcome feature is the ability to charge the FE up to 50% from dead in a half an hour using a compatible charger (meaning a USB-C charger capable of delivering 25W or more of power) - but since Samsung doesn't ship one in the box with the phone, you'll need to pick one up separately. The S23 FE is also fully compatible with Qi wireless charging, so we've included both traditional wired and a couple of wireless solutions, though bear in mind that wireless charging tends to run a bit more slowly.
Bored with the typical white or black chargers? The Anker 511 comes in three other exciting colors, apart from the usual black and white options. It's also tiny and has foldable pins, making it a perfect companion for the road. Beyond the aesthetic, the 511 is pretty capable and can deliver up to 30W power, enough to fast charge the S23 FE.
If you have a bunch of USB-C devices you need to keep charged up (and who doesn't, these days?) and want to splurge on the ultimate power hub, consider this 240W monster, also from Anker, king of the charging market. It's capable of charging up to 4 devices simultaneously, delivering 140W to the first port while the others share the remaining 100W, and it includes a USB-A port for older devices/adapters.
On the opposite end of the price spectrum from the Prime power hub, this svelte wall charger comes straight from the source itself. Samsung's accessories are known for their reliability and durability, and this 25W charger will deliver all the power you need to quickly top off your S23 FE. Bear in mind, however, that this model doesn't come with an included cable, though you can use the lead that comes with the phone of course.
Anker strikes again, this time with one of the best wireless Qi chargers available. While at 15W it'll charge slightly less quickly than most wired options, it's still fairly speedy, and a great no fuss option for the night stand by our bed, or anywhere you set your phone down to passively charge when it's not super urgent.
One of the most common places to run out of juice for your phone is on the road, so why not avert that potential future crisis with this car charger from Spigen? With two USB-C slots, delivering 45W and 35W respectively, it's a powerful way to quickly top off on the road, and plugs right into your car's 12/24V socket.
What better way to ensure your S23 FE never runs out of juice than to carry a ready supply of it wherever you go? Able to store an impressive 25000mAh of power, this bank can also push it out with alacrity, The primary port can kick out an impressive 140W, and there's even a USB-A port. Plus, the bank comes with a USB-C cord included, so you don't have to worry about any additional purchases.
While 25W is the maximum for the S23 FE's fast charging, you may have other devices that go faster. This plug/cable combo from DiHines delivers up to 45W and also comes with a very welcome 6.6-foot cable. As someone who's perpetually stretching cables to awkward tables, corners, or across the room so I can continue using my phone wherever I am in the house, 6.6-feet of reach sounds spectacular.
INIU’s wireless charger doesn’t just act as a tool to power up your Galaxy S23 FE, it also doubles as a stand that helps prop your device in position for an enjoyable, hands-free experience. It doesn't overheat your phone, and is constructed with durable materials, so it should last a long time with fair usage. It's also got an adaptive LED light that will dim in low light conditions, extremely welcome when you're charging up your phone overnight.
While the S23 FE packs an impressive 4,500mAh battery, pride goeth before the fall, as the saying goes, and without a great, easily accessible charger you'll still blow through it at a rapid clip if you're not careful. While the FE is a fine-looking phone, it's much less impressive as a nonresponsive brick of glass of plastic, so make sure that if you do end up with a dead phone, you can get back up to speed quickly with one of these chargers.
Our top pick, Anker's 30W Nano 3 wall charger, is the definition of simplicity and efficiency, and it's pretty inexpensive to boot. If you don't mind a higher price tag, though, and especially if you've got a ton of devices kicking around and want to finally invest in the ultimate charging solution, Anker also offers the monstrous 240W Prime hub, our premium pick. Then again, if you just want to grab a cheap charger that you can count on lasting and continuing to perform, there's no better choice than Samsung's 25W option, which you can count on lasting at least as long as the S23 FE.