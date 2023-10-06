The newest phone from Samsung has been announced, and if you're big on the brand's Android devices but can't afford its most expensive phones, it's likely that the new Galaxy S23 FE has you excited, to say the least. The phone hits stores at the end of October, but it's never too early to start thinking about the accessories you'll need to hit the ground running with your new device.

The Galaxy S23 FE is a return to all that's wonderful about the FE range as well as a solid rehashing of the S23 lineup's most impressive features. The phone sports a 50MP main camera, an IP68 rating, and a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. These and other features are sure to place it in the same conversation as some of Samsung's best phones of 2023, not to mention the best affordable Android devices.

If you're already sold on the newest FE model, pairing it with a protective case is a must. Adding a stylish and impact-resistant case will ensure that you don't put your new device out of commission before you've even had a chance to explore all of its great specs. Fortunately, cases are an accessory that you can find in abundance for all types of smartphones. Here are our favorites for the S23 FE.