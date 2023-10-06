The newest phone from Samsung has been announced, and if you're big on the brand's Android devices but can't afford its most expensive phones, it's likely that the new Galaxy S23 FE has you excited, to say the least. The phone hits stores at the end of October, but it's never too early to start thinking about the accessories you'll need to hit the ground running with your new device.
The Galaxy S23 FE is a return to all that's wonderful about the FE range as well as a solid rehashing of the S23 lineup's most impressive features. The phone sports a 50MP main camera, an IP68 rating, and a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. These and other features are sure to place it in the same conversation as some of Samsung's best phones of 2023, not to mention the best affordable Android devices.
If you're already sold on the newest FE model, pairing it with a protective case is a must. Adding a stylish and impact-resistant case will ensure that you don't put your new device out of commission before you've even had a chance to explore all of its great specs. Fortunately, cases are an accessory that you can find in abundance for all types of smartphones. Here are our favorites for the S23 FE.
Source: Caseology
Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S23 FEBest overall
Source: Torro
Torro Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEPremium pick
Source: FNTCASE
Fntcase for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBest value
Source: i-Blason
i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S23 FEPromoted pick
Source: DiyGody
DiyGody Patterned Silicone Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Source: Otterbox
Otterbox Defender Series for Galaxy S23 FE
Source: Spigen
Spigen Slim Armor CS for Galaxy S23 FE
Source: Oterkin
Oterkin Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Source: Spigen
Spigen Core Armor for Galaxy S23 FE
Source: Otterbox
Otterbox Symmetry Series for Galaxy S23 FE
Source: Osophter
Osophter Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Source: Hongxinyu
Hongxinyu Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Source: Caseology
Best overall
Caseology is an official partner with Samsung, leading to a clearcut favorite among Samsung aficionados. The Parallax case from Caseology includes a 3D Hexa Cube design to improve your grip of the phone. It also features a raised bezel that rings both the screen and the camera stack on the back of the device. With Air Space Technology built into the case, it's well prepared for any drops you might experience while using your new S23 FE.
Premium pick
A leather case is often the premier choice for those who demand only the best for their phones. Torro's case is handmade with top-grain leather from American cowhide and adorned with a magnetic clasp to keep the cover closed when you're not using the phone. It also includes space for three cards and is designed not to interfere with your charging port or camera lenses, resulting in a fantastically premium product.
Best value
A slim, dual-layer case, the Fntcase outer shell provides heavy-duty protection in a stylish and minimalistic package — the case ships in five colors, including the standard black and the more expressive red or purple. A raised bezel runs around the screen and camera array on the back, adding much-needed protection in both areas. Reinforced corners and a TPU inner shell offer excellent drop protection, too. For even more protection, the package comes with a screen and camera protector.
Promoted pick
i-Blason's Armorbox serves up a rugged phone case built with polycarbonate and TPU. The case incorporates a kickstand for improved viewing and a belt clip holster for anyone looking to shirk the pocket carry. The edges are reinforced with solid corner buffers, and the case's full body design stands ready to ensure your phone is always protected. The Armorbox ships in three vibrant color shades plus a standard black option.
DiyGody Patterned Silicone Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
For your new phone, there's a choice to be made between overwhelming protection and stylish personalization. Often times these pursuits are at odds with one another, but not with the DiyGody silicone case. The patterned, clear silicone comes in a variety of stylish options, including fruits, bees, and flowers. But style isn't the only thing offered here. The Silicone TPU is finished with touch edges and raised lips to create ample drop protection.
Otterbox Defender Series for Galaxy S23 FE
Otterbox is a mainstay in the case game. The Otterbox Defender Series is compatible with wireless charging devices while including a premium bulk that will save your phone from even the most savage impacts. The cutout around the camera array consists of a bezel to secure the lenses, and the ports are covered to block any dust or dirt that might hinder your phone's performance. The only drawback is the limited color options of standard black and attractive purple.
Spigen Slim Armor CS for Galaxy S23 FE
Built with TPU and polycarbonate, the Slim Armor case from Spigen is durable and incredibly robust while retaining a stealthy presence. It only comes in black, but the built-in wallet and sleek design make for a functionally phenomenal case that serves multiple purposes. Drop protection utilizing Air Cushion Technology is paired with a wallet that can house cash plus your two most important cards.
Oterkin Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
The Oterkin phone case comes in seven color options, including a transparent variety that lets your phone's natural appearance shine through. No matter your color selection, you'll get a dual-layer shock absorber featuring raised bezels and precision cutouts around ports and camera lenses. It's also been tested against over 3,200 drops from 10 feet without damage to the phone wrapped up inside. The case also has two tempered glass screen protectors for the best in comprehensive phone protection.
Spigen Core Armor for Galaxy S23 FE
The Spigen Core Armor case leans on a classic, slim-fit design. Around the edges, you'll see a raised lip designed to protect your phone's sensitive surfaces, while a grooved back allows for an excellent tactile feel and improved grip. The spider web molding and Air Cushion Technology make for great impact resistance, and the minimal TPU design is durable while retaining flexibility for easy installation.
Otterbox Symmetry Series for Galaxy S23 FE
Otterbox isn't just a builder of hulking cases; the Symmetry Series is a great example of Otterbox's subtler side. The case is available in a matte black design or two transparent builds, one with a glittery addition and one completely clear. This rigid case doesn't skimp on protective features, however. It utilizes raised lips around the screen and camera lenses, and its reinforced corners work hard to minimize punishment doled out by impacts.
Osophter Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Carbon fiber accents are often a welcome sight on phone accessories, and the Osophter case includes this detail at the top and bottom without going overboard. The case is made with a flexible TPU rubber that conforms to your phone's contours with extreme precision. In addition, the case includes a slight bezel around the camera stack and screen without adding too much heft.
Hongxinyu Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Hongxinyu's faux leather case pairs a TPU shell with an outer PU leather construction. The case can be found in five shades ranging from classic black or brown to more stylish red, pink, and teal tones. The case is slim in design while retaining drop protection specs that will keep your phone in service even after a fall. The case also comes with a magnetic wallet that can be attached to the back of the phone and holds four cards along with any cash you want to carry.
Pick a case that mirrors your style
There are some remarkable cases already on the market for the forthcoming update to Samsung's S23 lineup. They all share some commonalities, including exceptional drop protection and enhanced scratch resistance.
The best we've found is the Caseology Parallax, a phone case built in close coordination with Samsung itself. Caseology's Parallax cover includes numerous tactile features to help keep your phone from falling in the first place. In the event of a drop, impact-resisting edge and face protection in the form of the company's Air Space Technology takes over to keep your phone safe and ready for continued use without interruption.
If your budget is a little higher, take a look at the Torro leather case. The built-in wallet and premium top leather construction make for a long-lasting accessory that looks fantastic and will give you top-of-the-line drop protection.
For those in the market for something that will get the job done at rock-bottom pricing, the Fntcase S23 FE option offers a slim fit on the S23 FE while offering quality drop protection at a great price. No matter what you choose, there's a style out there for everyone!