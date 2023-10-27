Think of how cases safeguard your FE with drop-resistant designs. Elsewhere, on the sound front, there are audiophile-caliber earbuds to enhance your media library and clarify call quality. Screen protectors, chargers, and even a best-in-class wristwatch built to function as your phone’s wingman, there’s a handpicked accessory that not only fits your lifestyle but enhances it. So why settle for anything less when you can realize your phone’s potential with one, or more, of these device add-ons?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE mirrors its premium sibling's design, complete with a three-stack camera setup. However, it offers this package at a more budget-friendly price point, along with a slightly toned-down power configuration. Make no mistake, though, despite the well-received flagship S23 model having a clear performance edge, the Fan Edition punches well above its weight class. Also, it’s possible to extend the FE model’s already stellar feature set by taking advantage of the availability of a wide range of useful accessories that go well beyond a protective case .

The Anker PowerCore III Wireless 10K Charger is one of those powerhouse devices that you didn’t realize you needed, then you end up wondering how you ever lived without it. It’s a portable recharging device with a 10W rating for on-the-go wireless output. Living up to its name, the PowerCore III Portable is slim and pocketable. It also has USB-C and USB-A ports for when you'd rather top up with a cable.

When you imagine a scenario where two of Samsung’s finest accessories work together in digital harmony, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the embodiment of that vision. It’s Robin to the S23 FE’s Dark Knight. Although a costly investment, the smart timepiece is loaded with fitness tracking features and sensors, and runs on slick Samsung software to match your phone.

Rounded corners soften the square body of the Mophie Wireless Charging Stand, so it won’t look out of place when situated atop a bedside nightstand. Besides the compact design elements, and not forgetting the through-case charging feature, the 15W fabric-wrapped wireless charging pad uses a propped-up device cradling configuration, perfect for viewing your phone’s screen contents when you’re getting ready for bed.

Dressed to the nines in pinstripe texturing, the upper half of the rugged Spigen Slim Armor CS protective case maximizes grip. There are raised edges up there, too. They do their part to protect the cameras of your S23 FE. Below, in the lower half of the air cushion strengthened phone chassis, a discreet compartment stores two credit cards or cash. Essentially, you’re looking at a slim, sturdy form factor that exudes class.

Why sip power through a mediocre charger when an Anker 511 Charger can swig large measures at breakneck speeds? The GaN architecture of this pint-sized brick makes this fast charging feature a reality, pushing 30W of power straight to your Galaxy S23 FE. Worthy features include ActiveShield 2.0 temperature protection and the folding pin design.

All-around 9H hardened protection is the name of the game when you purchase a 6-pack of Letosan Glass Screen Protectors for your S23 FE. They fit over the screen, obviously, but there’s also a second panel that installs over the lenses on the back of the phone. It protects your cameras from scratches just as the bubble-free, touch sensitive glass panel in front performs the same role over your phone's screen.

A Samsung-based accessories list wouldn’t be complete without the presence of the ever-popular Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. They’re music to your ears, complete with high-res audio support and all-enveloping 360° sound. Engineered to provide hours of comfortable listening, the wireless Buds Pro are matched with a correspondingly premium price, but these ANC-equipped, IPX7-rated earbuds really are worth every penny.

Sporting military level drop protection, the Caseology Parallax Protective Case is ready to commit itself to a life as your phone’s bodyguard. It's grippy, so drops are unlikely. But if a fall does take place, the hard PC skin, complete with its eye-pleasing hexa-cube design, should easily repel the impact that would otherwise cause your S23 FE unrecoverable harm.

Supercharge your Galaxy S23 FE with the best accessories

Your Galaxy S23 Fan Edition is an extraordinary pocket companion. It’s a powerhouse phone with a sleek aluminum frame and a slick glass body. There’s issue number one, by the way: glass phones can slip and slide out of your hand.

That's why the Caseology Parallax Protective Case is our favorite S23 FE accessory. It just beats out the rest of the best due to its friendly price and reliably sturdy build. It has military-tested drop-surviving capabilities going for it, and it also has textured TPU side grips further to bolster its street creds as an anti-slip MVP. Even if you suffer from an occasional bout of butterfingers syndrome, this case won’t flinch from its duties.

For something with more premium appeal, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds don’t exactly go for a song, but superior audio quality and advanced call features require investment.

Ultimately, your lifestyle drives the decision. For a miniature on-body network, a wellness-focused Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and a pair of wireless Galaxy Buds Pro work in tandem to create a hands-free mobile experience. A suitable case protects that experience, and a charger extends its limits, perhaps even breaking them free of a wall and cord, assuming you select a portable power brick with Qi compatibility. Whatever your accessory, though, it all comes down to what matters most to you and how these accessories can complement and even enhance your daily activities.