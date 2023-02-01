No matter your style, your stability, or your luck, carrying around a naked Samsung Galaxy S23 is asking for trouble. And when you're carrying one of the best Android phones around in your pocket, it deserves all the extra purchase and protection you can give it. From thin and grippy to ruggedly handsome, there's a Galaxy S23 case out there that will speak perfectly to your tastes — and your budget!

Source: Amazon Spigen Liquid Crystal for Galaxy S23 Editor's Choice Spigen has made many styles of clear cases over the years, but I will always and forever point you towards the Liquid Crystal series for three reasons. Firstly, it's easier to get on and off as needed while still being nice and secure while on your Galaxy S23. Second, it's grippier in the hand than the Ultra Hybrid. And best of all, it comes in a glitter option that's tasteful while still obscuring any smudges, oil buildup, or device damage you suffered before getting a case put on, you fate-tempter. $16 at Amazon

Source: Incipio Incipio Grip for Galaxy S23 Premium Pick If you lean heavy-duty, drop resistance is one of the biggest indicators for ruggedness you can go by — after all, every case and its grandmother claims to be Military Standard 810G or 810H. 14-foot "drop protection" for the Grip is higher than most, and the iconic cross-hatched sides should help you keep a solid grip so that you never need to test the claim. The lack of multiple pieces makes it easier to install and minimizes the places where dirt or pocket lint can hide. $45 at Amazon

Source: Amazon i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S23 Promoted From our friends at i-Blason We traditionally expect big, heavy-duty cases from Supcase rather than style-centric sister brand i-Blason, but after the better part of a decade, the UB Pro can feel a bit stale. The ArmorBox offers a more octagonal design while still using the same two-piece construction with a kickstand, a dust plug for that precious USB-C port, and the choice of a front frame with or without a screen protector. Considering the Galaxy S23 UB Pro only comes without a screen protector, it's nice to see i-Blason pick up the slack. $27 at Amazon

Source: Poetic Poetic Neon for Galaxy S23 Best Value After winning our hearts last year, the Neon is back and curvier than ever. Eschewing last year's chamfered edge for more traditional rounded edges, the Neon looks comfier to grip while still offering the same durability as Otterboxes and UAGs twice its price. Seven color choices, including two greens and two blues, also give you more than twice the choices and allow for unique combos for each Galaxy S23 colorway. I wish the hard plastic side brackets were textured like the TPU sections, but it's still easy to keep ahold of. $19 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S23 While I wish the Caseology Nano Pop was available this generation, the Parallax is sturdier and offers more grip in the hand, so it's a better Galaxy S23 case overall. Its eponymous pattern across the back adds to its grip while still being shallow enough for those like me who stick on Popsockets. We're only getting three colorways this year, but that's for the best; a light-colored version would've stained more easily, and both the Burgundy and the Midnight Green look great with the Cream Galaxy S23. $17 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Snakehive Leather Wallet for Galaxy S23 For sounding like a Harry Potter villain, Snakehive makes heavenly real leather folio cases. Available in six colors with an almost suede-like feel, each Snakehive will end up looking different after months of use as it patinas according to the way you hold it or carry it in your pocket, purse, or (in my case) leather holster. Bottle Green has been a fan favorite since the Note 10 days, but my personal favorite is Teal, which seems exclusive to Snakehive's website at launch. $40 at Amazon $40 at Snakehive

Source: Amazon Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy S23 After a few years of Spigen's Android cases only coming in black or clear, it's nice to see them creeping back into the coloring set, though you can be forgiven for looking at the image here and going, "Honey, that's black." Midnight Green is the darker side of forest green, but I'll take it. The texturing across the back and sides is "love it or hate it," but it's a case I find myself personally coming back to year after year. $18 at Amazon

Source: Casetify Casetify Ultra Impact Series for Galaxy S23 While Casetify's Co-Lab designs and hundreds upon hundreds of artist styles are nothing new to the Galaxy series, we're finally getting a beefier Galaxy S23 case in the Casetify Ultra Impact Series. With bumped-out air cushion corners, EcoShock lining for impact absorption, and a claimed 11.5-foot drop rating, the Ultra Impact Series is as heavy-duty as it is stylish. You can also see how a given design/base color combo will look with each S23 colorway to ensure nothing clashes. $72 at Casetify

Source: Amazon Ringke Fusion Card for Galaxy S23 Card slot cases usually turn your shiny new phone into a bulky brute, but the Ringke Fusion Card keeps things light and clear with your student ID or driver's license easy to show when needed. You can only fit one card and a bill or two hidden underneath, but this card slot case isn't bulky or unwieldy like its big brothers. If you want to show off your phone's color without showing off your credit card number or DL info all the time, an artfully placed sticker adds style and security. $17 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Caseborne V Series for Galaxy S23 You know a case maker believes in the product when it goes out time after time and asks random strangers to throw its phone onto concrete and asphalt outside. Caseborne's V Series is heavy, even among heavy-duty cases, but with a 21-foot drop rating, that trade-off could seem more than worth it. The built-in kickstand is a gem, but the camera cutout design might turn some heads. Rather than the precision fit camera cover being built into the case, it's something you apply separately with adhesive. $25 at Amazon

The best Galaxy S23 cases balance style and security

When your phone is as small as the Galaxy S23, you don't feel the bulk as much when you opt for a heavy-duty case like the i-Blason Armor Box or the Caseborve V Series. These cases also have the benefit of building in a kickstand — which can double as a phone grip when you need it — and some offer built-in screen protectors so that you can be completely, 100%, ALL THE DEGREEZ protected with a single purchase. Those built-in screen protectors can be a double-edged sword, though, as they have only that fingerprint sensor circle completely adhered while the rest of the screen has a small gap that can sometimes throw off gaming or intricate tapping.

The vast majority of us, though, would much prefer a slimmer case that adds grip, moderate impact resistance, and some flair. The Spigen Liquid Crystal — especially the glitter version — checks all those boxes and more, while the Poetic Neon, Incipio Grip, and Casetify Ultra Impact Series split the difference as medium-weight cases with flamboyant styles and sturdy protections. I accept that the Casetify will seem ludicrous at its starting price, but the Co-Lab designs that will arrive in the coming weeks and months should help me overcome the sticker shock and pick some up some adorableness.

Once you have a good case, it's time to hunt for a good S23 screen protector to go with it. We'll have those soon along with some more excellent cases to further round out this list.