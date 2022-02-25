The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android phones out there, with a sleek design, high screen-to-body ratio and powerful hardware. To keep the screen safe from scratches and cracks, you'll need an effective screen protector that works with the display's slight curvature.

Tempered glass is the most popular screen protector material, but it doesn't always work well with curved screens. Even a fraction of a millimeter's difference in dimensions or installation makes a glass screen protector especially easy to break. In fact, many well-known manufacturers have opted to avoid releasing glass models and are instead focused on flexible materials such as TPU for the S22 Ultra. To that end, we've only highlighted a few all-glass models in a bid for quality over quantity. The recommended glass models are all from manufacturers you can trust to deliver a precision-engineered product.

Another important consideration is the in-display fingerprint reader. To make sure it works consistently over the long term, a screen protector should use premium adhesive. The best adhesives to accommodate the S22's hardware use UV curing, but there are also some effective options that use traditional glue.

Editors choice 1. Whitestone Dome Glass for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Whitestone Dome is one of a few all-glass screen protectors recommended for the S22 Ultra due, in part, to its manufacturer's pristine reputation. It uses an advanced adhesive technology called a liquid dispersion system that promises to work right the first time with no wrinkles or bubbles. Also helping with installation is the firm, precise frame that guides the glass layer into place securely. Equipped with UV-curable adhesive and including a UV curing light, it's perfectly compatible with the in-display fingerprint reader. However, this kind of quality doesn't come cheap. Read More Specifications Brand: Whitestone

Whitestone Material: Tempered glass

Tempered glass Price: $40 Pros Ultra-hard adhesive

Precision construction

Frame-based installation kit Cons Not cheap Buy This Product Whitestone Dome Glass for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Amazon

Best value 2. ArmorSuit MilitaryShield for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Not only is the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield one of the most affordable screen protectors, it's also one of the longest-lasting because its flexible material won't crack like glass. It's also superior to glass for many people who use their phone without a case, as there's an exceedingly low chance that it starts to come unstuck through regular use. In the unlikely event that it does get scratched, it's formulated to make shallow markings disappear and thus repair itself over time. It heavily resists yellowing and shouldn't ever get cloudy. The only real drawback is that it just doesn't have the same premium feel as a high-end tempered glass screen protector. Read More Specifications Brand: ArmorSuit

ArmorSuit Material: Plastic

Plastic Price: $10 Pros Won't crack or shatter

Significantly reduces glare

Low chance of peeling Cons Not as smooth as glass Buy This Product ArmorSuit MilitaryShield for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Amazon

3. Magglass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Here's one that offers a premium look and feel without the steep price tag found on many other glass protectors for the S22 Ultra. It's made by Magglass, which has an outstanding reputation for accurate dimensions and highly resilient screen protectors. It's tested to withstand drops from 6 feet and promises to minimize fingerprints and other smudges that happen during everyday use. There's no cutout for the selfie camera, which some users prefer as it protects the front-facing lenses, while other people don't like taking pictures through an extra layer of glass. If you're okay with the selfie camera protector, this is one of the most affordable premium glass models you'll find. It's also one of the rare models to ship with a glass protector for all of the phone's camera lenses. Read More Specifications Brand: Magglass

Magglass Material: Tempered glass

Tempered glass Price: $19 Pros Precision-cut glass

Resists oils, smudges, and fingerprints

High-quality adhesive

Includes a rear-facing camera shield Cons Lacks premium UV-cured glue

May hurt selfie camera performance Buy This Product Magglass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Amazon

4. AACL Glass for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The AACL Tempered Glass screen protector is a great example of a glass model that doesn't cost a fortune. Aside from its high strength and hardness, it includes an alignment frame for perfect placement and a nonslip mat to ensure nothing moves around during the process. At only about .25mm, it's as thin as they get. There are a couple issues with it, though, the main one being the lack of a teardrop cutout over the selfie camera. This can reduce the quality from the front-facing camera. Another minor issue is there's a slightly visible circle above the fingerprint reader. It doesn't negatively impact performance but it might annoy some users. Read More Specifications Brand: AACL

AACL Material: Tempered glass

Tempered glass Price: $15 Pros Reasonably priced

Helpful installation kit

Smooth, premium glass Cons No cutout for the selfie camera

In-display fingerprint reader is slightly discolored Buy This Product AACL Glass for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 5. Zagg InvisibleShield Fusion Defense for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy While the Zagg InvisibleShield Fusion Defense is not made of glass, it sure does feel like it. And even though it's firm and smooth like glass, it's flexible enough to stay in one piece for years while strongly resisting scratches. There's a lot to like about this particular screen protector, such as the fact that it promises to work perfectly with swiping, gestures and fingerprint entry. However, it's remarkably expensive, and a bit too thick for some cases. Read More Specifications Brand: Zagg

Zagg Material: Plastic

Plastic Price: $50 Pros Flexible material won't crack

Firm, glass-like feel

Resists fading and yellowing Cons Costs quite a bit

Relatively thicker than glass Buy This Product Zagg InvisibleShield Fusion Defense for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Best Buy

6. Otterbox Alpha Flex for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Otterbox Nearly everything from Otterbox gets high marks, and the Alpha Flex screen protector is no exception. It's about as thin as a flexible TPU-blended layer can get while still offering impressive protection from drops and scratches, and maintaining the device's great touch response. One novel feature that stands out is the integrated blue light filter, which may help to reduce eye strain, especially at night. Of course, not everyone wants to alter their smartphone's color profile, and not everyone wants to shell out quite this much cash for a layer of flexible, high-tech plastic. Read More Specifications Brand: Otterbox

Otterbox Material: Plastic

Plastic Price: $50 Pros Made of a long-lasting TPU blend

Conforms perfectly to the curved screen

Blocks blue light for eye health Cons Awfully expensive for its simplicity

Blue light filter isn't for everyone Buy This Product Otterbox Alpha Flex for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Otterbox

7. Poetic Spartan for Galaxy S22 Ultra 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're aiming for the best in smartphone protection, Spartan cases are worth a look. This great S22 Ultra case one comes with an integrated screen protector that offers superior protection because of the case's structural support. As case go, it's very well-made, with a kickstand on the back and support for wireless charging. It's not cheap, but it's a good deal considering what's included. On the other hand, it's not ideal for minimalists because it's thicker than many other cases, and the screen protector definitely doesn't have the smooth, high-quality feel of glass. Read More Specifications Brand: Poetic

Poetic Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: Yes

Yes Price: $29

$29 Screen protector included: Yes Pros Integrated screen protector

Offers full-body protection

Highly resistant to physical shock

Convenient kickstand on the back Cons A bit bulky and heavy

Not made with premium glass Buy This Product Poetic Spartan for Galaxy S22 Ultra Shop at Amazon

There aren't quite as many recommendations for Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors as there are for screen protectors on other phones, but we're confident that one of the recommended models should satisfy your needs. The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield and Otterbox Alpha Flex are as simple as they get, offering powerful protection without the uncertainty of yet more breakable glass attached to your curved screen. The Otterbox uses slightly more high-end materials, but also costs a lot more.

In the middle of the price range are the AACL and Magglass models, which are both made with durable glass and high-quality adhesive — although not the absolute best. They're both great alternatives for anyone who's put off by the high cost of the premium pick. The Magglass is an especially interesting pick because it includes a tempered-glass shield for the rear-facing camera, which is rare.

The premium pick, by the way, is the Whitestone Dome, and it's one of the few options to use UV-cured glue. When properly applied, the UV-cured glue delivers top-of-the-line adhesion and all but guarantees that the fingerprint reader will work flawlessly, which is something cheap screen protectors can have issues with. Also highlighted is the Poetic Spartan case for the S22 Ultra. There's a plastic screen protecter integrated within the case that gives it just about the best protection of any case and screen protector combo on the market.

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Share Share Tweet Email