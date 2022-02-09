- 9.00/10 1. Editors choice: Samsung Clear Standing Cover for Galaxy S22 Ultra
- 8.00/10 2. Premium pick: Samsung Leather Cover for Galaxy S22 Ultra
- 9.00/10 3. Best value: Spigen Rugged Armor case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- 7.00/10 4. Spigen Tough Armor case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- 8.00/10 5. Spigen Liquid Crystal case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- 6.00/10 6. Poetic Guardian case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Galaxy S22 Ultra has done something many Samsung fans have wanted for a long time — combine the S and Note series into one true flagship. Like the Ultras and Notes before it, the S22 Ultra is a massive metal and glass sandwich, so you'll want to take good care of it. One sure way of keeping a phone like this safe is putting it in a solid case, and we've rounded up some of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases available right now. As always, we'll be updating this post with more cases as we try them.
1. Samsung Clear Standing Cover for Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Clear Standing Cover was one of our favorite cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and it's a favorite this year for the same reasons. It's thick enough to inspire confidence that the phone is well protected while staying thin enough to hold comfortably. The transparent material is perfect for showing off the colors of the S22 Ultra, of which there are many. But the best part of this case is the kickstand, which is miles better than any other similar case I've tried. The metal construction adds a nice weight to it, and the hinge is tight, sturdy, and closes with the same satisfying clap as a Z Fold3. If you often use your phone to watch videos or movies in the kitchen or around the house, this is the perfect case to get that done. As with all clear cases, I recommend you regularly take it off and clean it with an alcohol wipe to delay any yellowing of the clear plastic. At $30, this is one of the best, most affordable Samsung-made cases on this list.
- Metal kickstand
- Brand: Samsung
- Material: TPU
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes
- Included Screen Protector: No
- Price: $30
- Good protection
- Highlights the color of the phone
- The best kickstand I've ever used
- Clear cases tend to discolor over time
- Slightly more expensive than other kickstand cases
2. Samsung Leather Cover for Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung's leather case is pricey at $50, and probably isn't the highest-quality leather you'll find out there (Samsung could learn a thing or two from Apple's leather cases), but it fits the S22 Ultra perfectly and looks great doing it. Given the case's thin frame, it doesn't provide much protection — certainly less than any other case on this list — but it will still prevent scratches and, most importantly, the raised lip will prevent screen breaks should the device take a tumble to the face or corner. Available in three colors, this is an excellent choice is you're looking for a solid leather case that fits your new phone perfectly.
- Brand: Samsung
- Material: Leather
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes
- Included Screen Protector: No
- Price: $50
- Comfortable to hold
- Looks great
- Feels "premium"
- Expensive
- Doesn't offer much protection
3. Spigen Rugged Armor case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Spigen's Rugged Armor is a very easy case to recommend. The case's grippy texture makes drops less likely and offers solid protection when you inevitably drop it all the same. The only criticism I can give this case is that it only comes in black. I know — that's hardly a reason not to buy it. But I like colorful phones and phone cases, and everything else about this product is so good, it's really a minor nitpick at best. At $16, this is our Galaxy S22 Ultra value pick.
- Brand: Spigen
- Material: TPU
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes
- Included Screen Protector: No
- Price: $16
- Thickness: 0.47 inches
- Great protection
- Grippy feel
- Inexpensive
- Thin enough to fit in tight pockets
- Only available in black
Spigen's Rugged Armor offers more than enough protection for most people, but if you use your phone for work in locations where damage is more likely, or you're particularly clumsy, Tough Armor might be a better option for you. The case comes in two pieces — a soft TPU inner casing and a hard plastic outer shell. Those two layers do an excellent job of absorbing impacts, and the lip around the front of the phone is large enough to keep your screen protected even during the harshest of drops. The inclusion of a kickstand is nice, but it's wobbly and flimsy, so I wouldn't buy this case just for that, especially when Samsung's kickstand case exists. Sadly, that protection comes with some downsides. Having two layers sitting on top of each other makes the case pretty thick and difficult to take off. If you wear skinny jeans or like to regularly take the phone out of the case to be cleaned, get ready for some extra bulk.
- Hardcore protection
- Brand: Spigen
- Material: TPU and hard plastic
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes
- Included Screen Protector: No
- Price: $20
- Excellent protection
- Durable
- Kiskctand
- Thick
- The kickstand is flimsy
- Difficult to remove
Spigen's Liquid Crystal case is your best bet if you want similar protection to the Rugged Armor but prefer clear cases and want something a bit thinner. Like all Spigen cases, the Liquid Crystal benefits from Air Cushion technology in its corners, so your phone should be safe from most bumps and drops. Because this is the thinnest case on the list, don't expect quite as much durability as Samsung's kickstand case or the Rugged Armor. But if you need above-average protection that will easily fit into a tight pocket or bag, the Liquid Crystal ticks all the boxes — especially for $14. Just make sure to regularly take it off and wipe it down with an alcohol wipe to delay any yellowing of the clear plastic.
- Brand: Spigen
- Material: TPU
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes
- Included Screen Protector: No
- Price: $14
- Inexpensive
- Thin enough to fit in tight pockets
- Grippy feel
- Clear cases tend to discolor over time
If you want something that protects the front and back of your shiny new S22 Ultra, the Poetic Guardian can do just that. As well as using a mix of hard plastic and TPU to keep the back of your phone safe, it also has a screen protector that is built into the front. Sadly, there is a downside that you'll see with almost all cases that implement screen protectors this way — the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner might not like it.
The Amazon listing for the S21 version says the scanner is compatible, but reviews are mixed, with some users reporting it sometimes works, and others not at all. Other than that, the Guardian is a well-built case that feels good in the hand and offers all of that protection at a reasonable price of $25. If you have a job where protection is paramount, this could be the case for you. Just keep in mind that you'll likely want to remove it for something more fingerprint-friendly when you get home.
- Built-in screen protector
- Brand: Poetic
- Material: Hard plastic
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes
- Included Screen Protector: Yes
- Price: $25
- Keeps the whole phone safe
- Inexpensive
- Interferes with fingerprint reader
What Galaxy S22 Ultra case did you get for your phone? Add yours to the comments below and, if we like it enough, we'll consider adding it to this growing list of our favorite S22 Ultra cases.