If you want something that protects the front and back of your shiny new S22 Ultra, the Poetic Guardian can do just that. As well as using a mix of hard plastic and TPU to keep the back of your phone safe, it also has a screen protector that is built into the front. Sadly, there is a downside that you'll see with almost all cases that implement screen protectors this way — the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner might not like it.

The Amazon listing for the S21 version says the scanner is compatible, but reviews are mixed, with some users reporting it sometimes works, and others not at all. Other than that, the Guardian is a well-built case that feels good in the hand and offers all of that protection at a reasonable price of $25. If you have a job where protection is paramount, this could be the case for you. Just keep in mind that you'll likely want to remove it for something more fingerprint-friendly when you get home.

