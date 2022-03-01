The Samsung Galaxy S22 may be the "baby S22" with its 6.06-inch screen, but that screen still needs protection from the harsh, unforgiving concrete jungle you carry it out into. Because the S22 is a flat display rather than curved like the S22 Ultra, reliable tempered glass screen protectors are easier to come by. Here are the best Galaxy S22 screen protectors, whether you prefer tempered glass or flexible film.

Editors choice 1. AACL Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Tempered glass screen protectors offer the highest impact protection because they can absorb more kinetic force than PET films, shattering the screen protector while leaving your phone's actual touchscreen intact. There are a few installation methods out there for tempered glass screen protectors, but I find that installation frames like AACL's are easier to follow if you don't have the steadiest hands. You snap on the frame, like up the screen protector with the first edge, then ease the screen protector down. This pack also contains two camera lens covers, if you're extra-hard on your phone and need more than a lip around your camera module to keep it safe. Not everyone will want these, but it's nice that they're included for those who do. Read More Buy This Product AACL Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 2. Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This kit will not be for everyone, especially at $50, but Whitestone earns that price tag for a few key reasons. When Samsung first debuted its ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, Whitestone was the only glass screen protector compatible with it at launch, and it remains one of the most reliable today. The UV-curing system takes getting used to, but UV-curing allows for a better seal between the protector and the screen. This kit comes with a spare protector — should you break the first or botch your first installation — and both a UC curing light and an installation frame are included to make this process as simple as it can be. Installation can be nerve-wracking if you've never used UV-cured screen protectors before, but watch the videos and once you've started, do not stop. Read More Buy This Product Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Shop at Amazon

Best value 3. Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S22 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Supershieldz uses the pocket-book style on installation, allowing it to fit into a smaller, resealable package — and meaning that's one less thing you have to keep track of. This kit includes three tempered glass screen protectors with 9H hardness and beveled edges to help the transition between the screen protector and the very edges of the glass feel more seamless and natural. Read More Buy This Product Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S22 Shop at Amazon

4. Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon When it comes to case-friendly screen protectors, there's no one better to turn to than case makers. Caseology makes one some of the best Galaxy S22 cases, and its tempered glass screen protectors are as easy to install as its cases. While the margins on this screen protector might still bump up against the edges of some super-rugged cases, they'll play fine with the vast majority of cases and covers. Just remember when applying a screen protector to take the case off and leave the case off for several hours after applying the screen protector. This gives the adhesive time to bond and set, which can prevent edges peeling up if a corner or side of the case does make contact with the screen protector. And since the S22 is flat, you should easily be able to see if Caseology's screen protector will fit with your case before you install it. Read More Buy This Product Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Shop at Amazon

5. ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Screen Protector for Galaxy S22 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy ZAGG is well known for both its glass and film screen protectors, and the Fusion line falls somewhere in between. With a surface that tries very, very hard to imitate glass but has the flexibility to absorb some impacts without shattering itself — or your screen. While I wish this was actual tempered glass, I appreciate the lengths ZAGG has gone to in order to try and give us the best of both worlds. While $40 is steep for a non-glass screen protector, ZAGG has a well-known track record, and these protectors come with a lifetime warranty. If you buy it from Bes Buy, you can also get the screen protector replaced at any Best Buy location if it gets torn or messed up. Read More Buy This Product ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Screen Protector for Galaxy S22 Shop at Best Buy

6. ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Anti-Glare Screen Protector for Galaxy S22 7.75 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Having to deal with the glare from your smartphone's glass is annoying enough, but shiny screen protectors amp it up even more. If you're willing to use a film protector rather than glass, ArmorSuit's matte screen protector will make it easier to read your phone in non-ideal lighting situations. It's also American-made and self-healing. Read More Buy This Product ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Anti-Glare Screen Protector for Galaxy S22 Shop at Amazon

Tempered glass screen protectors offer more impact resistance, but the thicker the glass, the more likely it is to interfere with the fingerprint sensor. This is why you need to re-record your fingerprints after installing the screen protector and turn up screen sensitivity so that your taps and swipes register properly. Whitestone's UV-curing system usually has fewer issues with this, but the liquid adhesive application process can be daunting for some, so traditional adhesive-backed screen protectors are still plentiful and reliable.

Films are more for scratch protection than preventing shatters in a drop, but they still serve their purpose for those who dislike having such a thick layer on top of their screen — or use heavy-duty cases that cover too much bezel to accommodate tempered glass. Speaking of cases, some Galaxy S22 cases do come with screen protectors built into the case itself. These usually have a circle of extra adhesive to ensure a good seal (and a good read) over the fingerprint sensor, a circle that will stand out against the rest of the screen. If you can ignore the circle, these cases may be for you. If not, a separate screen protector offers more choice and better durability.

