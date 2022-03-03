Nothing will turn your $1000 flagship into a paperweight faster than a shattered touchscreen. This is why your Galaxy S22+ deserves the best screen protector you can get for it. Tempered glass offers the best protection against shatters and cracks, while film protectors offer scratch resistance without bulk. Here are the best of both worlds.

Premium pick 1. Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22+ 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Whitestone Dome Glass remains the crème de la crème for Galaxy S22+ screen protectors thanks to its UV curing system, which allows for a better seal and less interference with Samsung's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. This $50 kit comes with two screen protectors as well as a UV curing light and installation frame so that you can put it on properly and easily. UV curing requires using a liquid adhesive that then spreads across the screen when the protector is applied, and that freaks some people out when excess adhesive sometimes slips out of one of the edges. Do not press down on the screen as it'll cause more to seep out; instead, very gently wipe the side of the phone to try and wick up the excess before curing the adhesive with the UV light. Read More Buy This Product Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

Editors choice 2. UniqueMe Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S22+ 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you like tempered glass but prefer something a little more affordable and traditional, UniqueMe's screen protector kit has you covered front and back. Alongside the two tempered glass screen protectors are three camera lens protectors — I know, I wish those numbers were reversed, too. The glass for these screen protectors has been drop-tested to 7 feet, but let's hope you never need to test that. Some users have reported issues with their screen protector after installing — make sure you turn up touch sensitivity and re-do your fingerprints in the Settings — but many aren't seeing issues, so your mileage may vary. I will say the ratio of issues/no issues Read More Buy This Product UniqueMe Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

3. ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Vision Guard Screen Protector for Galaxy S22+ 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy ZAGG InvisibleShield has long been my go-to for screen protectors for years because its tempered glass protectors are easy to install and last a long time. This year, the protectors are hybrid rather than tempered glass in order to limit fingerprint sensor interference while still keeping the feel of glass and increasing impact protection. Blue light filtering sounds like an odd asset for a screen protector, but it can help reduce eye strain, and as someone who gets eye strain headaches a lot, blue-blocking does indeed help. It may not be worth the extra money to you — $50 for a screen protector is steep, but you pay for quality and that lifetime warranty — but if you end the day with your eyes wanting to murder you, invest in one of these. Read More Buy This Product ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Vision Guard Screen Protector for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Best Buy

Best value 4. ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Anti-Glare Screen Protector for Galaxy S22+ 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This American-made film protector is much more budget-friendly while still giving your screen the scratch protection you need along with a matte finish that won't reflect every stray spec of light. Matte finish isn't usually available for tempered glass screen protectors, but it's an easy and welcome option. You won't get the same impact protection with this film PET screen protectors, but the self-healing properties allow them to mend indents from a stray fingernail or tiny abrasions. Read More Buy This Product ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Anti-Glare Screen Protector for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

5. MagGlass Tempered Glass Designed for Samsung Galaxy S22+ 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon MagGlass makes screen protectors in a couple of styles, and it's one of very few to offer a matte-surfaced tempered glass screen protector for reduced glare and easier readability. Another bonus here is that the screen protector is mounted to the installation frame for one-touch installation, and it makes it darn near impossible to screw up. If you can never seem to get your screen protectors straight, you'll never want to use anything else after you try this. Read More Buy This Product MagGlass Tempered Glass Designed for Samsung Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

Whitestone Dome Glass remains the most reliable screen protector for the S22+, especially as other brands that would usually offer tempered glass have swapped to film protectors for the Galaxy S22+, such as ZAGG InvisibleShield and OtterBox. These brands are offering impeccable films, but films still last the ability to take a drop the way tempered glass can.

It may take a little time for more tempered glass screen protectors to arrive that are consistently compatible with the Galaxy S22+, but in the meantime, you can choose from these options and invest in a great Galaxy S22+ case that will help absorb the force of impacts and keep your screen elevated from scratch-prone surfaces.

