The moment we've been waiting for is here — the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup is here. While the Ultra is the current show-stealer, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ also come with marked improvements. They have the same design as their predecessor, the Galaxy S21 and S21+, but there's more than meets the eye — more specifically, the fact that the back is now glass instead of plastic.

Some of you might prefer glass, others plastic, but regardless of your opinion, one thing is not debatable: it's more fragile. So you'll probably need a case. If you just pre-ordered the phone, let us show you some of the best Galaxy S22+ cases, so you can be ready when your phone arrives.

Editors choice 1. Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S22+ 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Spigen is one of the most recognized phone case brands in the world, and its collection of cases for the Galaxy S22+ is coming in full swing. And one of the best options you can grab for your phone right now is the Tough Armor case. The S22+ has a glass back now, and you'll probably want something to protect your new phone — this provides a nice balance between protection and bulkiness, absorbing nasty impacts while also not making your phone comically big. If you want to stick to the tried-and-tested, you can grab it right now for $20. Read More Key Features A fantastic overall case Specifications Brand: Spigen

Spigen Material: TPU + Polycarbonate

TPU + Polycarbonate Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $20 Buy This Product Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

Best value 2. Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy S22+ 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you need something that's slim, grippy, and inexpensive, the Liquid Air from Spigen might be a good choice for you. It's quite thin, with the phone's shape and contours being kept in the case, while also adding a textured back, ensuring that the slippery hunk of glass and metal stays firm in your hand. That friction is extended to the phone's sides as well, and despite the fact that it's flexible and thin, it can withstand a beating and absorb potential impacts. At $16, it's one of the cheaper and most noteworthy options on our list. Read More Key Features A thin, no-frills value option Specifications Brand: Spigen

Spigen Material: TPU

TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $15 Buy This Product Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 3. Dbrand Grip for Galaxy S22+ 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on dbrand You may know dbrand from its snarky marketing, but after you put aside all the robots (and swearing), it actually makes good phone accessories. It's mostly known for its skins, but it has recently branched out into making phone cases and screen protectors as well, and its Grip cases are among the best you can get. It's thin, and very grippy. More importantly, you have unparalleled customization — you can throw in your favorite skin on the back of your phone, and make it truly yours. Be ready to shell out $40 for one of these bad boys, though. Read More Key Features Grippy and pricey Specifications Brand: dbrand

dbrand Material: Polycarbonate + carbon composite

Polycarbonate + carbon composite Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $40 Buy This Product Dbrand Grip for Galaxy S22+ Shop at dbrand

4. Poetic Neon for Galaxy S22+ 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you don't really care about having bulk, and just want something that looks and feels tough, then the Poetic Neon case is a great option at a good price. According to the manufacturer, it's MIL-STD drop tested, meaning that glass back and front should be pretty safe in there. It's not thin at all, and those reinforced corners might actually make the phone a little unwieldy, but all for the sake of absolute protection. It also has a grippy back, and it's available in 8 different colors, just in case that boring black isn't really for you. For $17, it's a pretty good deal. Read More Key Features A great heavy duty case Specifications Brand: Poetic

Poetic Material: TPU + Polycarbonate

TPU + Polycarbonate Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $17 Buy This Product Poetic Neon for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

5. Cyrill Color Brick for Galaxy S22+ 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Cyrill is an expert at making stylish cases, but if you want something that looks a little bit plainer than other options we've shown in this list, this Cyrill Color Brick is an excellent choice. There's not a lot to it, actually — the back is a smooth matte TPU material, and the case is available in both gray and blue colorways. The sides provide excellent friction despite the fact it has no ridges, but the stylish camera accent adds some subtle flair to your phone. For $18, it's a great option to consider for those who want a soft-touch case that still protects. Read More Key Features A solid, soft-touch case Specifications Brand: Cyrill

Cyrill Material: Soft-touch TPU

Soft-touch TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $18 Buy This Product Cyrill Color Brick for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

6. Spigen Liquid Crystal for Galaxy S22+ 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Galaxy S22 and S22+ both come in a lot of fun colorways, especially if you buy your phone straight from Samsung. You have Violet, Cream, Sky Blue, Graphite, as well as Pink Gold and Green. If you want to show off your phone's stunning looks, but you don't want it to break from a drop, then the Spigen Liquid Crystal case is the perfect option for you. It's slim and form-fitting, so it won't add much bulk to your phone, it's easy to put on and take off, and most importantly, it costs just $14. It's a perfect addition to your future purchase. Read More Key Features A clear option that's pretty...solid Specifications Brand: Spigen

Spigen Material: TPU

TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $14 Buy This Product Spigen Liquid Crystal for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

7. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy S22+ 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Supcase makes excellent cases, and the Unicorn Beetle Pro (I know, that's a mouthful) is proof of that. It's yet another option to have in mind if you need a rugged case that can survive the steepest of drops. It has full-body protection, with a dual-layer TPU/polycarbonate back and a front cover (not a screen protector) to protect your display, with the company claiming it's been drop-tested at 20 feet to ensure its durability. It also has a kickstand for hands-free media consumption and comes with a belt-clip holster if that's a thing you need. At $27, it's priced a little higher than other options in this list, but given its feature set, it might very well be worth it. Read More Key Features Two layers and a kickstand Specifications Brand: Supcase

Supcase Material: TPU + Polycarbonate

TPU + Polycarbonate Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $27 Buy This Product Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy S22+ Shop at Amazon

