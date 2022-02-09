The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is finally here. They're flagships through and through, and starting at $800 for the smallest model, they're far from cheap. Interested in picking one up, but looking to save a buck? No problem. Here, we've gathered the best deals and trade-in values you can get on Samsung's latest.
Samsung
You can pre-order any S22 phone direct from Samsung starting today. The base-model S22 goes for $800, the S22+ is $1,000, and the S22 Ultra is a whopping $1,200. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 come with $100 in Samsung store credit to use on accessories; the S22+ and S22 Ultra come with $150 and $200, respectively.
If you want to take some of the sting out of those sticker prices, you can trade in your old phone to lower the cost. Here's what you'll get for each, provided your screen is intact.
Samsung phones:
Toward S22 Ultra | Toward S22/S22+:
- Galaxy Z Fold3: $900 | $780
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: $700 | $620
- Galaxy Z Fold2: $600 | $540
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $600 | $420
- Galaxy Note20: $525 | $370
- Galaxy Note10+: $500 | $280
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: $500 | $470
- Galaxy S21+: $500 | $500
- Galaxy S21: $450 | $440
- Galaxy S20+: $425 | $480
- Galaxy Note10 Plus: $425 | $280
- Galaxy Z Flip3: $400 | $350
- Galaxy Z Fold: $400 | $350
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: $350 | $350
- Galaxy Note10: $350 | $270
- Galaxy S20: $325 | $370
- Galaxy Z Flip: $325 | $275
- Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition: $275 | $275
- Galaxy S20 FE: $275 | $330
- Galaxy S10 Plus: $250 | $240
- Galaxy Note9: $220 | $220
- Galaxy S10 5G: $190 | $190
- Galaxy S10: $170 | $170
- Galaxy S10 Lite: $150 | $150
- Galaxy Note8: $150 | $120
- Galaxy S10e: $140 | $170
- Galaxy S9 Plus: $140 | $120
Google Pixel phones:
Toward any S22 phone:
- Pixel 4 XL: $150
- Pixel 4: $130
iPhones:
Toward any S22 phone:
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: $700
- iPhone 12 Pro: $600
- iPhone 12: $450
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: $450
- iPhone 11 Pro: $400
- iPhone 12 Mini: $320
- iPhone 11: $300
- iPhone XS Max: $280
- iPhone XS: $220
- iPhone X: $200
- iPhone XR: $200
Shop at Samsung:
Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra
AT&T
AT&T's got all the new S22 phones up for pre-order at their normal prices: S22 for $800, S22+ for $1,000, and S22 Ultra for $1,200. The carrier is offering a particularly juicy trade-in deal: $800 off any S22 phone when you trade "ANY Note, S or Z series phone in ANY condition from ANY year" and pay with a "qualifying installment plan." Any iPhone 6 or newer and any Google phone Pixel 3 or newer will also net you $800 off, provided they're fully functional.
The same storage upgrade perk applies here, too: order before February 24, get double the storage at no extra cost.
Shop at AT&T:
Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra
Verizon
Pre-orders are live at Verizon at the same price points: $800 for the S22, $1,000 for the S22+, $1,200 for the Ultra. Big Red's offering up to $1,000 off for customers who trade in their old phone, plus up to $1,000 to pay off current under-contract phones for new customers. You can also score a BOGO deal on the S22+ if you sign up for a qualifying new plan or add a line: buy one S22+, get one free. Finally, customers who order before February 25 will qualify for a free storage upgrade — 256 gigs for the price of 128.
Here are the current max trade values at Verizon:
Samsung phones
Toward S22 Ultra | Toward S22/S22+:
- Galaxy Z Fold3: $1,000 | $800
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,000 | $800
- Galaxy Z Fold2: $1,000 | $800
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $1,000 | $800
- Galaxy Note20: $1,000 | $800
- Galaxy Note10+: $800 | $800
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,000 | $800
- Galaxy S21+: $1,000 | $800
- Galaxy S21: $800 | $800
- Galaxy S20+: $1,000 | $800
- Galaxy Note10 Plus: $800 | $800
- Galaxy Z Flip3: $1,000 | $800
- Galaxy Z Fold: $1,000 | $800
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: $1,000 | $800
- Galaxy Note10: $800 | $800
- Galaxy S20: $800 | $800
- Galaxy Z Flip: $800 | $800
- Galaxy S20 FE: $800 | $800
- Galaxy S10 Plus: $800 | $800
- Galaxy Note9: $800 | $800
- Galaxy S10 5G: $800 | $800
- Galaxy S10: $800 | $800
- Galaxy S10 Lite: $800 | $800
- Galaxy Note8: $400 | $400
- Galaxy S10e: $800 | $800
- Galaxy S9 Plus: $800 | $800
- Galaxy A71: $400 | $400
- Galaxy A51: $400 | $400
- Galaxy S8+: $400 | $400
Google phones
Toward any S22 phone:
- Pixel 6 Pro: $800
- Pixel 6: $800
- Pixel 5a: $800
- Pixel 5: $800
- Pixel 4a 5G: $800
- Pixel 4a: $800
- Pixel 4 XL: $800
- Pixel 4: $800
- Pixel 3a XL: $400
- Pixel 3a: $400
- Pixel 3 XL: $400
- Pixel 3: $400
- Pixel 2 XL: $400
- Pixel: $400
iPhones
Toward S22 Ultra | Toward S22/S22+:
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1,000 | $800
- iPhone 12 Pro: $1,000 | $800
- iPhone 12: $800 | $800
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1,000 | $800
- iPhone 11 Pro: $1,000 | $800
- iPhone 12 Mini: $800 | $800
- iPhone 11: $800 | $800
- iPhone XS Max: $800 | $800
- iPhone XS: $800 | $800
- iPhone X: $800 | $800
- iPhone XR: $800 | $800
Shop at Verizon:
Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra
T-Mobile
T-Mobile is running a couple of promotions similar to Verizon's: up to $1,000 off your S22 phone of choice with device trade-in on select plans, and the same free storage upgrade when you pre-order. Customers on plans that don't qualify for higher trade-in values will get up to $500 off for their trades.
Here are the max trade-in values T-Mobile is offering:
Samsung phones
Toward any S22 phone:
- Galaxy Z Fold3: $1,000
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,000
- Galaxy Z Fold2: $1,000
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $1,000
- Galaxy Note20: $1,000
- Galaxy Note10+: $1,000
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,000
- Galaxy S21+: $1,000
- Galaxy S21: $800
- Galaxy S20+: $1,000
- Galaxy Note10 Plus: $1,000
- Galaxy Z Flip3: $1,000
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: $1,000
- Galaxy Note10: $800
- Galaxy S20: $800
- Galaxy Z Flip: $1,000
- Galaxy S20 FE: $800
- Galaxy S10 Plus: $800
- Galaxy Note9: $800
- Galaxy S10: $800
- Galaxy Note8: $800
- Galaxy S10e: $800
- Galaxy S9+: $400
- Galaxy A71: $400
- Galaxy A51: $400
Google phones
Toward any S22 phone:
- Pixel 6 Pro: $800
- Pixel 6: $800
- Pixel 5: $800
- Pixel 4a 5G: $400
- Pixel 4a: $400
- Pixel 4 XL: $400
- Pixel 4: $400
- Pixel 3a XL: $400
- Pixel 3a: $400
- Pixel 3 XL: $400
- Pixel 3: $400
iPhones
Toward any S22 phone:
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1,000
- iPhone 12 Pro: $1,000
- iPhone 12: $800
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1,000
- iPhone 11 Pro: $1,000
- iPhone 12 Mini: $800
- iPhone 11: $800
- iPhone XS Max: $800
- iPhone XS: $800
- iPhone X: $800
- iPhone XR: $800
Shop at T-Mobile:
Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra
US Cellular
US Cellular isn't offering quite the breadth of deals as some larger carriers, but new customers are able to get "any of the devices" — that'd be an S22, an S22+, or an S22 Ultra — for free, provided they sign up for a qualifying unlimited plan. US Cellular customers are also eligible for the same free storage upgrade as everybody else: if you buy during the pre-order period, you'll get double the storage space at no extra charge.
Shop at US Cellular:
Spectrum Mobile
Spectrum's S22 promotions are comparatively meager. While the carrier is selling all three S22 models and offering the same storage upgrade promo as everybody else — the option to pre-order and get the 256-gig version for the normal price of the 128-gig model — there aren't any especially crazy pre-order deals on offer. Customers who switch or add a new line do qualify for an additional $100 in trade-in value on their old phone.
Starting February 24, though, Spectrum will be offering its customers $200 off the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, in addition to the extra $100 it's already offering for trade-ins. Considering the free storage upgrades everybody's offering now aren't worth $200, you might want to wait until after pre-orders end to pick up your Spectrum S22.
Shop at Spectrum Mobile:
Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra
The checkout process is a little buggy right now