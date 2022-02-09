The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is finally here. They're flagships through and through, and starting at $800 for the smallest model, they're far from cheap. Interested in picking one up, but looking to save a buck? No problem. Here, we've gathered the best deals and trade-in values you can get on Samsung's latest.

Samsung

You can pre-order any S22 phone direct from Samsung starting today. The base-model S22 goes for $800, the S22+ is $1,000, and the S22 Ultra is a whopping $1,200. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 come with $100 in Samsung store credit to use on accessories; the S22+ and S22 Ultra come with $150 and $200, respectively.

If you want to take some of the sting out of those sticker prices, you can trade in your old phone to lower the cost. Here's what you'll get for each, provided your screen is intact.

Samsung phones:

Toward S22 Ultra | Toward S22/S22+:

Galaxy Z Fold3: $900 | $780

Galaxy S21 Ultra: $700 | $620

Galaxy Z Fold2: $600 | $540

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $600 | $420

Galaxy Note20: $525 | $370

Galaxy Note10+: $500 | $280

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $500 | $470

Galaxy S21+: $500 | $500

Galaxy S21: $450 | $440

Galaxy S20+: $425 | $480

Galaxy Note10 Plus: $425 | $280

Galaxy Z Flip3: $400 | $350

Galaxy Z Fold: $400 | $350

Galaxy Z Flip 5G: $350 | $350

Galaxy Note10: $350 | $270

Galaxy S20: $325 | $370

Galaxy Z Flip: $325 | $275

Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition: $275 | $275

Galaxy S20 FE: $275 | $330

Galaxy S10 Plus: $250 | $240

Galaxy Note9: $220 | $220

Galaxy S10 5G: $190 | $190

Galaxy S10: $170 | $170

Galaxy S10 Lite: $150 | $150

Galaxy Note8: $150 | $120

Galaxy S10e: $140 | $170

Galaxy S9 Plus: $140 | $120

Google Pixel phones:

Toward any S22 phone:

Pixel 4 XL: $150

Pixel 4: $130

iPhones:

Toward any S22 phone:

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $700

iPhone 12 Pro: $600

iPhone 12: $450

iPhone 11 Pro Max: $450

iPhone 11 Pro: $400

iPhone 12 Mini: $320

iPhone 11: $300

iPhone XS Max: $280

iPhone XS: $220

iPhone X: $200

iPhone XR: $200

Shop at Samsung:

Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra

AT&T

AT&T's got all the new S22 phones up for pre-order at their normal prices: S22 for $800, S22+ for $1,000, and S22 Ultra for $1,200. The carrier is offering a particularly juicy trade-in deal: $800 off any S22 phone when you trade "ANY Note, S or Z series phone in ANY condition from ANY year" and pay with a "qualifying installment plan." Any iPhone 6 or newer and any Google phone Pixel 3 or newer will also net you $800 off, provided they're fully functional.

The same storage upgrade perk applies here, too: order before February 24, get double the storage at no extra cost.

Shop at AT&T:

Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra

Verizon

Pre-orders are live at Verizon at the same price points: $800 for the S22, $1,000 for the S22+, $1,200 for the Ultra. Big Red's offering up to $1,000 off for customers who trade in their old phone, plus up to $1,000 to pay off current under-contract phones for new customers. You can also score a BOGO deal on the S22+ if you sign up for a qualifying new plan or add a line: buy one S22+, get one free. Finally, customers who order before February 25 will qualify for a free storage upgrade — 256 gigs for the price of 128.

Here are the current max trade values at Verizon:

Samsung phones

Toward S22 Ultra | Toward S22/S22+:

Galaxy Z Fold3: $1,000 | $800

Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,000 | $800

Galaxy Z Fold2: $1,000 | $800

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $1,000 | $800

Galaxy Note20: $1,000 | $800

Galaxy Note10+: $800 | $800

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,000 | $800

Galaxy S21+: $1,000 | $800

Galaxy S21: $800 | $800

Galaxy S20+: $1,000 | $800

Galaxy Note10 Plus: $800 | $800

Galaxy Z Flip3: $1,000 | $800

Galaxy Z Fold: $1,000 | $800

Galaxy Z Flip 5G: $1,000 | $800

Galaxy Note10: $800 | $800

Galaxy S20: $800 | $800

Galaxy Z Flip: $800 | $800

Galaxy S20 FE: $800 | $800

Galaxy S10 Plus: $800 | $800

Galaxy Note9: $800 | $800

Galaxy S10 5G: $800 | $800

Galaxy S10: $800 | $800

Galaxy S10 Lite: $800 | $800

Galaxy Note8: $400 | $400

Galaxy S10e: $800 | $800

Galaxy S9 Plus: $800 | $800

Galaxy A71: $400 | $400

Galaxy A51: $400 | $400

Galaxy S8+: $400 | $400

Google phones

Toward any S22 phone:

Pixel 6 Pro: $800

Pixel 6: $800

Pixel 5a: $800

Pixel 5: $800

Pixel 4a 5G: $800

Pixel 4a: $800

Pixel 4 XL: $800

Pixel 4: $800

Pixel 3a XL: $400

Pixel 3a: $400

Pixel 3 XL: $400

Pixel 3: $400

Pixel 2 XL: $400

Pixel: $400

iPhones

Toward S22 Ultra | Toward S22/S22+:

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1,000 | $800

iPhone 12 Pro: $1,000 | $800

iPhone 12: $800 | $800

iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1,000 | $800

iPhone 11 Pro: $1,000 | $800

iPhone 12 Mini: $800 | $800

iPhone 11: $800 | $800

iPhone XS Max: $800 | $800

iPhone XS: $800 | $800

iPhone X: $800 | $800

iPhone XR: $800 | $800

Shop at Verizon:

Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is running a couple of promotions similar to Verizon's: up to $1,000 off your S22 phone of choice with device trade-in on select plans, and the same free storage upgrade when you pre-order. Customers on plans that don't qualify for higher trade-in values will get up to $500 off for their trades.

Here are the max trade-in values T-Mobile is offering:

Samsung phones

Toward any S22 phone:

Galaxy Z Fold3: $1,000

Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,000

Galaxy Z Fold2: $1,000

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $1,000

Galaxy Note20: $1,000

Galaxy Note10+: $1,000

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,000

Galaxy S21+: $1,000

Galaxy S21: $800

Galaxy S20+: $1,000

Galaxy Note10 Plus: $1,000

Galaxy Z Flip3: $1,000

Galaxy Z Flip 5G: $1,000

Galaxy Note10: $800

Galaxy S20: $800

Galaxy Z Flip: $1,000

Galaxy S20 FE: $800

Galaxy S10 Plus: $800

Galaxy Note9: $800

Galaxy S10: $800

Galaxy Note8: $800

Galaxy S10e: $800

Galaxy S9+: $400

Galaxy A71: $400

Galaxy A51: $400

Google phones

Toward any S22 phone:

Pixel 6 Pro: $800

Pixel 6: $800

Pixel 5: $800

Pixel 4a 5G: $400

Pixel 4a: $400

Pixel 4 XL: $400

Pixel 4: $400

Pixel 3a XL: $400

Pixel 3a: $400

Pixel 3 XL: $400

Pixel 3: $400

iPhones

Toward any S22 phone:

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1,000

iPhone 12 Pro: $1,000

iPhone 12: $800

iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1,000

iPhone 11 Pro: $1,000

iPhone 12 Mini: $800

iPhone 11: $800

iPhone XS Max: $800

iPhone XS: $800

iPhone X: $800

iPhone XR: $800

Shop at T-Mobile:

Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra

US Cellular

US Cellular isn't offering quite the breadth of deals as some larger carriers, but new customers are able to get "any of the devices" — that'd be an S22, an S22+, or an S22 Ultra — for free, provided they sign up for a qualifying unlimited plan. US Cellular customers are also eligible for the same free storage upgrade as everybody else: if you buy during the pre-order period, you'll get double the storage space at no extra charge.

Shop at US Cellular:

Galaxy S22 series

Spectrum Mobile

Spectrum's S22 promotions are comparatively meager. While the carrier is selling all three S22 models and offering the same storage upgrade promo as everybody else — the option to pre-order and get the 256-gig version for the normal price of the 128-gig model — there aren't any especially crazy pre-order deals on offer. Customers who switch or add a new line do qualify for an additional $100 in trade-in value on their old phone.

Starting February 24, though, Spectrum will be offering its customers $200 off the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, in addition to the extra $100 it's already offering for trade-ins. Considering the free storage upgrades everybody's offering now aren't worth $200, you might want to wait until after pre-orders end to pick up your Spectrum S22.

Shop at Spectrum Mobile:

Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra

Some customers are having issues buying a Galaxy S22 from Samsung The checkout process is a little buggy right now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email