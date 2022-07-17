The Galaxy S21+ is often overshadowed by its bigger brother, but that's not because it's a bad phone. On the contrary, it's one of Samsung's best in recent memory, thanks to a formidable camera array, beautiful display, and excellent software. The S21+ is still an excellent purchase today, especially when you consider it will get updates all the way to Android 15. But like any other phone, it's not going to withstand a hard fall.

Whether you already own an S21+ or you're thinking of buying one now, a phone like this needs a solid case to keep it protected, so we've collated the best of the best to help you do that.

Premium pick 1. Casetify Impact case for Galaxy S21+ 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Casetify Casetify's Impact case might not be compostable like Pela's case. Still, it is made from recycled plastics, including other phone cases, so you rest easy knowing that you've helped the environment by buying one of these. This case can take any punishment you throw at it, with shock-absorbing technology ensuring that your Galaxy S21+ will survive even the worst drops and knocks. The main reason to buy a case from Casetify is the plethora of designs available, each coming in different color options. These cases are beautiful, and there are even collaborations and partnerships with brands like Star Wars and other artists and creators. Whatever your taste, you'll find something to love here. Read More Buy This Product Casetify Impact case for Galaxy S21+ Shop at Casetify

Editors choice 2. Urban Armor Gear Civilian for Galaxy S21+ 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The UAG Civilian offers exceptional protection without making the S21+ unwieldy. The HyperCush technology absorbs impacts and stops them from damaging your device while remaining relatively slim. Our favorite part of this case is the design. It has some character, with the sculpted back and quirky Urban Armor Gear logo, but it isn't in your face or overly aggressive. The case is comfortable to hold, and there are some nice color options, although only two of them are currently in stock: Mallard (blue) and Olive (green). Read More Buy This Product Urban Armor Gear Civilian for Galaxy S21+ Shop at Amazon

Best value 3. Spigen Thin Fit for Galaxy S21+ 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Spigen's Thin Fit case lives up to its name. This impossibly thin case is barely perceptible as you pick up your S21+, aside from the secure, grippy feeling the case's soft-touch finish offers. While this case may be thin and insubstantial, it can still go to work and keep your phone safe. Spigen's shock-absorbing elements are here, dissipating the kinetic energy from drops and knocks to ensure your device remains functional. A small lip around the front will help prevent scratches if you often place your phone face down on the table, but we'd still recommend a screen protector if you're worried about cracking. Our only criticism of the Thin Fit is that you can only get it in black. Read More Buy This Product Spigen Thin Fit for Galaxy S21+ Shop at Amazon

4. Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S21+ 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Parallax from Caseology is a perfect choice if you want something that looks good while remaining understated. The parallax design from which the name is derived looks excellent. The case uses dual-layer construction to put a soft shock-absorbing layer around the device and a hard plastic frame around the edges. Combined, these layers prevent the phone from being scratched or cracked after a drop. The Parallax is available in four colors: Ash Gray, Indi Pink, Matte Black, and Purple-ish. Read More Buy This Product Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S21+ Shop at Amazon

5. Pela for Galaxy S21+ 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Pela There's a lot to love about Pela's cases. They're made from plant fibers and other organic material, making them 100% compostable, so when you eventually need a new phone or case, this one won't end up in a landfill. The environmentally friendly nature of the case isn't a gimmick to distract you from poor quality, as Pela's cases are some of the nicest you can get. They're soft to the touch and nestle nicely into your hand while ensuring your device is safe from harm. Finally, Pela offers dozens of designs and colors for the S21+, so you're sure to find something that suits your taste. Read More Buy This Product Pela for Galaxy S21+ Shop at Pela

6. Ringke Onyx for Galaxy S21+ 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Onyx offers superb protection without making your S21+ more of a tank than it needs to be. The shock-absorbing elements make sure your phone will shrug off any impacts that come its way, and a raised lip around the display ensures that it remains scratch-free when set down on a surface. While the case is made of a flexible TPU, it's still firm to the touch, inspiring confidence that your S21+ is well protected. This isn't the thinnest case on our list, but it isn't too thick either, so unless you have small hands, this case will be comfortable to hold for extended periods. You can get the Onyx in Navy, Black, or Dark Gray. Read More Buy This Product Ringke Onyx for Galaxy S21+ Shop at Amazon

7. Poetic Spartan for Galaxy S21+ 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Poetic Spartan isn't subtle. Its aggressive design is more than skin deep, as the Spartan can easily handle drops, knocks, and bumps. If you're accident-prone and want to keep your S21+ safe, the Spartan can do that easily, thanks to its built-in screen protector and heavy-duty construction. The included kickstand is a bonus, propping the phone up in landscape or portrait while doubling as a handle. The Spartan is available in four colors: Metallic Cobalt Blue, Metallic Green, Metallic Gun Metal, and Metallic Red. Read More Buy This Product Poetic Spartan for Galaxy S21+ Shop at Amazon

8. ESR Kickstand Case for Galaxy S21+ 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you want a kickstand on your case, you usually have two options — an unwieldy heavy-duty case with a nice strong stand or a regular case that has a flimsy kickstand that a coughing mouse could knock over. The ESR Kickstand case bridges that gap by providing a solid stand that works in portrait or landscape without being a tank of a case. The ESR will keep your phone safe from most punishment while remaining slim and comfortable to hold, and it comes in two finishes — Clear or Translucent Black. Read More Buy This Product ESR Kickstand Case for Galaxy S21+ Shop at Amazon

9. Tech21 Evo Sparkle for Galaxy S21+ 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Tech21 The Tech21 Evo Sparkle aims to make the clear case more exciting, and it does just that. The case has holographic dots surrounding the top and bottom, which sparkle different colors as they catch the light. If you have one of the more colorful S21+ finishes, this will complement it nicely. The Evo Sparkle doesn't skimp on protection either, offering 10ft drop protection thanks to a shock-absorbing layer and a lip around the front to keep the screen free of scratches. Read More Buy This Product Tech21 Evo Sparkle for Galaxy S21+ Shop at Tech21

10. Speck Presidio2 Grip for Galaxy S21+ 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Speck The Speck Presidio2 Grip takes its name seriously. The hard plastic finish has a rough, grippy texture accentuated by grooves and lines wrapping around the back and sides of the case. If you often find yourself dropping your phone but don't like using a lanyard, this case will ensure it stays firmly in your hand. The case perimeter is lined with Speck's Armor Cloud technology, which uses air capsules as mini airbags to ensure your S21+ is safe from drops as high as thirteen feet. The Presidio2 Grip is available in Coastal Blue, Graphite Gray, and Black. Read More Buy This Product Speck Presidio2 Grip for Galaxy S21+ Shop at Speck

11. Tucch Wallet Case for Galaxy S21+ 6.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Tucch Wallet Case has space for three cards and offers RFID protection to stop them from being cloned. The PU leather feels good as it wraps around your S21+, and the cover can double as a stand, although it only works in landscape and won't be as sturdy as a proper kickstand. The Wallet case won't offer the same levels of protection as the other cases on this list, but it will keep your S21+ safe from minor knocks and anything else that's put in a bag with it. The case is available in Black, Dark Blue, Gray, Hot Pink, Lake Blue, Light Brown, Myrtle Green, Rose Gold, and Wine Red. Read More Buy This Product Tucch Wallet Case for Galaxy S21+ Shop at Amazon

An extra layer of protection for your Galaxy S21+

No matter what you need from a phone case, one of the entries on this list is bound to meet your demands and help you keep your S21+ shiny and new for as long as possible. The Galaxy S21+ is a large phone, and if you want to protect it without making it any bigger, Spigen's Thin Fit case will do just that. It won't save you from big drops, but it'll prevent scratches and absorb small bumps and knocks. If you want something more colorful, the Casetify Impact Series is available in dozens of designs and will still protect your device from most damage.

Kickstands make media easier to enjoy, and the ESR Kickstand Case provides a sturdy kickstand that works in portrait or landscape while remaining thin, light, and comfortable to hold. If you care about the environment and want to ensure the case you buy won't end up in a landfill, Pela's cases are made from organic material that makes the case 100% compostable. This doesn't compromise the case in any way. Pela cases look great thanks to the dozens of designs available, feel comfortable to hold, and will keep your S21+ safe from knocks and bumps.

If you're clumsy or work somewhere that makes industrial protection a must-have, UAG's Civilian series will keep your S21+ safe from the harshest of knocks without making the phone massive. The Poetic Spartan should be your first choice if you want extreme protection. Its built-in screen protector and aggressive design ensure that it will survive whatever you throw it at, and the kickstand is one of the best we've ever used. It's sturdy, clicks firmly into place, works in landscape and portrait, and can even double as a handle, making using the phone for long periods a breeze.