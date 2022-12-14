The 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was an interesting phone, delivering much of the performance of the full-fledged S20 models at a more palatable price. We may never see a similar price-to-performance ratio on a flagship-adjacent Samsung smartphone again since the Fan Edition lineup is all but dead in the water moving forward.

Nonetheless, the S20 FE remains a great phone for most people due to its fantastic performance and premium construction. It even has a respectable battery life, although you might want to pick up a portable power bank if you want it to last more than a day while you're on the go.

Despite all its excellent features and rave reviews, it's also offered at a reasonable price. Depending on whether you go new or used, you can pick up the S20 FE for anywhere from $200 to $500. And if that's not enough, Samsung only recently pushed the One UI 5 and Android 13 update to the 2020 FE, further evidence that it has years left to live.

Just because it's not terribly expensive, though, doesn't mean you should neglect it by failing to use a case or choosing a poor one. Plenty of great protective cases are available, and they don't cost very much.

Spigen's responsible for a great deal of excellent smartphone accessories. Among them are several phone case families, of which the Tough Armor is the most popular. The Galaxy S20 FE version offers the protection the company's known for and a durable yet low-profile kickstand for viewing your phone in landscape and portrait orientation. Its refined foam material and internal air cushioning afford it some of the best protection despite its slim profile.

Caseology combines great build quality and a relatively no-nonsense design with attractive but subtle colorways and patterns. The Parallax lineup exemplifies that with an interesting 3D cube design that looks nice but isn't flashy or gaudy. Its textured body and two-layer construction make it easy to hold safely and withstand the occasional drop. You can choose from Ash Gray, Midnight Blue, or Aqua Green colors, and it's not very costly at all.

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro doesn't just have a memorable name. It's also one of the extremely rare Galaxy S20 FE cases with a built-in screen protector as well as an accompanying holster and belt clip. You'd normally have to shell out a considerable amount of cash for such a multifaceted case, but it's relatively affordable and an easy choice for our Premium pick. Aside from black, you can get it in green, red, or blue, and its combination of rigid polycarbonate and soft TPU is about as shock-resistant as it gets. For even more interesting functionality, the kickstand on the back works at three distinct angles so you can always comfortably see what's on the screen.

There's not a whole lot to the Leyi Silicone phone case. There are four colors to choose from in addition to standard black, and the body is little more than a soft rubber sleeve that fits snugly around your device. It's more secure than a bog-standard silicone sleeve, though, as a firm plastic frame on the front ensures the case's security and does an admirable job of keeping the screen edges in one piece. The case is relatively thin, so it doesn't add much bulk or weight, and there are cutouts on the side that let you use the phone's actual buttons. On top of its great performance, it costs next to nothing and includes a pair of screen protectors.

We're quick to recommend Poetic cases, and for good reason. Many of them, such as the Revolution we've highlighted here, offer all-around protection courtesy of a firmly locking body and a frame with an integrated screen protector. This kind of complete coverage all but guarantees that you won't scratch or nick any of the phone's sensitive surfaces. The kickstand on the back is as reliable as they come, and the multi-layer body sees real-world testing during the design process to ensure it keeps your investment safe. Poetic models are generally somewhat expensive, but that's not the case for the Galaxy S20 FE model.

Available in several interesting colors, the Crave Dual Guard keeps your Galaxy S20 FE looking good while keeping it in your hand, thanks to a good level of grip. It doesn't add a ton of bulk to your device, either, and has extended TPU bezels preventing the screen and camera from nicks and cracks. It fits perfectly, without any slippage or other movement, and the tactile side buttons are satisfying and consistent. Its list price is pretty high, but you can find it for as much as 50% off in most colors.

For a case that adds significant functionality to your S20 FE, look no further than the SaharaCase Folio. It's incredibly difficult to find a high-quality S20 FE case made from actual leather, but the vegan leather on this one is very close to the real thing. Aside from the professional feel, it sports plenty of space inside for cash, payment cards, and business cards, and can serve as a stand for horizontal viewing. There's a grommet on the top for attaching an included lanyard, and you can get it in either black or brown.

The vast majority of Samsung's OEM smartphone accessories are of top quality, and that holds true for the Galaxy S20 FE version of the S-View Flip Cover. It covers the back and sides of the device from damage, in addition to an antimicrobial coating to reduce the spread of germs. It doesn't have a raised bezel to prevent cracks on the edge of the screen, but the flip cover does a fantastic job of that when closed. Speaking of closing the flip cover, the transparent window lets you continue to see your clock and notifications (given the proper configuration on your device, of course) so you don't have to access the actual phone just to check the time.

Like most options from i-Blason, the Ares series does its best to prevent nicks, cracks, and scratches while still letting you show off the good looks of your Galaxy S20 FE. That's thanks to a tinted, transparent rear panel and well-engineered bumpers along the edges and corners. The tint colors match the rest of the case, and your choices consist of black, red, purple, blue, and mint green. Real-world, third-party testing on the S20 FE Ares backs up its capabilities: the phone inside remained safe even when dropped from a whopping 20 feet in the air. In addition, it supports wireless charging, includes an integrated screen protector, and is backed by a one-year warranty.

Otterbox is practically a household name since it produces some of the most bulletproof cases on the planet. The Defender series upholds that reputation well, as while it's not exactly the prettiest case, it's nearly indestructible. Instead of the slim bezel that most phones use to keep the screen edges intact, it sports a set of large-and-in-charge ridges that all but guarantee you won't damage your display or camera array. Whether you normally use the case on its own or plan to use the included, highly rugged holster and belt clip, there aren't many cases that can protect your S20 FE as well as this one. Take note that we've highlighted the model without an integrated screen protector, so make sure you get a third-party one of your own.

The best case for your Galaxy S20 FE

There aren't as many cases for the Galaxy S20 FE as for other Galaxy flagship models. Although there's not quite the same selection available, there is still a decent amount to choose from. Opting for a full-featured model like the Supcase UB Pro (our Premium pick) or Poetic Revolution will get you the most dependable protection possible, but it will also add a noticeable amount of bulk. The i-Blason Ares also offers full-body protection in a notably slimmer package.

If you don't need that kind of all-around coverage, we strongly recommend our Editor's Choice, the Spigen Tough Armor. We love Spigen cases because they're attractive and well-engineered, able to withstand significant impact without adding a ton of thick plastic. If you don't need a kickstand, the Caseology Parallax is a similar choice that you might find a touch more attractive.

Finally, if you're trying to save cash, know that none of these are very expensive two years after the S20 FE's launch. Nonetheless, the Leyi Silicone is an even better deal than most, as it's just $10 and comes with a pair of screen protectors.