Samsung has expanded its line of wearables with the new Galaxy Ring. It's a smart ring that sits on your finger and offers many of the same health-tracking benefits as smartwatches, as well as some additional ones, without needing to wear a bulky device on your wrist. Smart rings aren't a novel concept, but Samsung's entry does breathe some new life into the category. The Galaxy Ring is designed for 24/7 health monitoring, with 10ATM water resistance, up to seven days of battery life, and a slew of sensors and features that can track everything from your sleep to your heart rate and workouts.

The Ring features an attractive Titanium Grade 5 finish, and it comes in three colors: black, silver, and gold. But the biggest design detail you'll want to keep in mind when ordering is the size. Unlike a smartwatch, which has customizable and easily swappable wristbands, the Ring comes in nine different sizes. Fortunately, Samsung offers a Ring Sizing Kit for those who don't know their exact size, and it's available at most retailers for free.

Best Samsung Galaxy Ring deals

The preorder phase for accessories like the Galaxy Ring isn't as lucrative as it is for smartphones. There are currently no instant discounts available to the general public. That being said, we have uncovered a few more unconventional ways to save. Samsung will actually give you an instant discount on the Ring, but you must qualify for its Offers program by being in a field like the military, first responders, etc. You can also see what kind of trade-in offer Best Buy will give you for your old device. And finally, it's not a direct discount on the Ring itself, but Best Buy and Amazon will give you gift cards that cover the $10 cost of the Ring Sizing Kit, and Samsung will just send you one for free. The Galaxy Ring is available for preorder today and will officially land on June 24.

Samsung Samsung doesn't have any general offers regarding preorder discounts on the Galaxy Ring, outside the free Ring Sizing Kit. However, if your job qualifies for the Samsung Offers program (first responders, military, etc) you can get up to $40 off instantly. $400 at Samsung

Best Buy Free $10 gift card w/ Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit Best Buy also has the Galaxy Ring available for preorder. There are no instant discounts here, either, but the retailer does offer trade-in credit on your old devices and right now it is offering the Samsung Ring Sizing Kit—which you'll want if you don't know your ring size—for $10 with a free $10 gift card. $400 at Best Buy Ring Sizing Kit $10

Amazon Amazon is essentially matching Best Buy's offer: no instant discount on the Galaxy Ring itself, but you do get a $10 Amazon credit with purchase of the $10 Ring Sizing Kit. The credit must be used towards the purchase of the Galaxy Ring, so it essentially makes the kit free. It's also worth noting that Amazon can split the payment up into $80/month over five months for qualified buyers. $400 at Amazon Ring Sizing Kit $10