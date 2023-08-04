Samsung is hot and fresh off the Galaxy Unpacked event, which saw the company unveil its newest foldable smartphones, which means right now is probably one of the best times to look into getting your new Galaxy phone, whether you want a foldable or not. Samsung has a comprehensive lineup of phones that encompasses budget handsets, midrange models, and premium powerhouses so that everyone can find a perfect Samsung phone for their budget. And, to help you save the most money, here are the best Samsung phone deals right now.

Best Samsung phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Upgraders rejoice, Samsung is offering up to $1,000 credit when you trade in your Galaxy Z Fold 4 in good condition. You can even get up to $800 in credit with a trade-in of a Z Fold 3. Trade-in value does go down the older/cheaper a phone is, but no matter what, you'll get at least a $200 credit towards a new Galaxy Z Fold 5. Plus, similar to last year's promotion. Samsung is also offering free storage upgrades during the preorder window. Finally, you can save an extra $50 at checkout when ordering from Samsung through Android Police.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung offers fantastic trade-in deals for those who can part with older hardware. For example, yourZ Flip 4 in good condition can net you $900 in trade-in credit, meaning upgrading to the Flip 5 will only cost you $100. Even Flip 3 owners can trade in for a whopping $700 credit, so their upgrade will only cost $300. You can also take an extra $50 off directly at checkout, thanks to our unique discount. Just clicking the link below and then checking out with a new device is all you'll need to do.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $400 $450 Save $50 Samsung's Galaxy A54 serves as the successor to one of our favorite mid-range phones from last year, and it's somehow even better. With a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP camera that promises to be capable even in low-light situations, and a faster processor, the A54 looks to be one of the more impressive phones of 2023 under $500. It has stiff competition from Google, but with an excellent update policy, this device should last buyers for half a decade before it needs an upgrade. Save $50 on this fantastic midrange Android at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1122 $1380 Save $258 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top Android phone with a 200MP camera, 5,000mAh battery, 1TB storage, and fast performance. The 6.8" AMOLED display and S Pen make it even more convenient. It's Samsung's ultimate flagship. You can save nearly 20% on the model with 512GB of storage at Amazon right now.

When should you for a Samsung phone?

Samsung is one of the companies that launch multiple phones throughout the year. So their lineup is always refreshing. This means you can usually spot some deals through the year on some older models that are soon to be replaced; however, even with the announcement of the new foldable, we haven't seen any notable deals on the older models yet. This is probably because the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are only available for preorder right now and have not been officially released into the wild. So we might be looking at a different story in a few weeks.

Besides keeping an eye on when new phones launch, Samsung often participates in the big sales event of the year, as we saw some great deals this summer during Prime Day and expect to see even more deals later this fall during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Trade-in deals or straight discounts: Which are better?

Samsung tends to offer trade-in deals on new devices rather than straight discounts, as you may find at places like Amazon or Best Buy. Trade-in deals are undoubtedly much better for people who are upgrading from a pretty recent phone, as trade-in value tends to go down pretty fast once you want to trade in a phone that's a few years old. If you're a yearly upgrader, and keep your phone in good condition, they can be a great way to ensure you have the latest phone in your pocket.

For most people, who only upgrade their phone when they need to, it's likely better to value a straight discount over a trade-in deal because there are a lot fewer conditions to be met, and your old phone might not actually net you that much of a discount anyway.