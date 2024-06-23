All Android phones let you choose between buttons and gestures for navigation. You’ll also find numerous motions and gestures on your favorite Samsung Galaxy phone. You can mute calls, take screenshots, turn off the screen, and check notifications without pressing buttons or tapping the screen. Here are the six best Samsung Galaxy motions and gestures to make navigation easier.

Turning on and using motions and gestures on your Galaxy phone

Your Galaxy phone offers several options to make the user interface, gestures, and motions more intuitive. It also lets you customize the motions and gestures from the Settings page.

Here’s how to turn on motions and gestures on your Galaxy phone:

Open the Settings app. Select Advanced Settings. Close Tap Motions and Gestures. Close

After turning on the Motions and Gestures feature, you’ll see the following personalization options:

Lift to wake

Double tap to turn on screen

Double tap to turn off screen

Keep screen on while viewing

Alert when phone picked up

Mute with Gestures

Palm swipe to capture

Lift to wake

The Lift to wake feature turns on your screen when you pick up your phone. You don’t have to press the power button or double-tap the display to check your notifications. To activate it, turn on the Lift to wake toggle button from the Motions and Gestures page.

Double tap to turn on/off screen

You can double-tap your phone display to wake it up and view the time or notifications. Switch on the feature by turning on the Double tap to turn on screen toggle.

You can also turn off the screen by double-tapping any empty space on your home screen. You don’t need to press the power button. Activate the option by turning on the Double tap to turn off screen toggle.

Keep screen on while viewing

This feature keeps the screen on even if you do not touch the display. The front camera sensors detect whether you are looking at the screen and keep the display on. You can use it if you read instructions, long articles, or recipes on the phone. Turn on the feature by switching on the Keep screen on while viewing toggle.

Alert when phone picked up

You’ll never miss important calls or messages with this feature. If you have any missed notifications, you’ll feel the phone vibrate when you pick it up. To use this function, turn on the Alert when phone picked up toggle. It’s worth noting that it only works with Samsung Messages. You may not receive notifications for other messenger apps like Google Messages.

Mute with gestures

Turning your phone over or placing your hand over the screen will mute alarms and incoming calls. You can use this gesture to silence your phone without pressing the power button or searching for the dismiss call option. To turn it on, switch on the Mute with gestures toggle.

Palm swipe to capture

Swiping the edge of your hand across the display lets you quickly capture what’s on your screen. You don’t need to fiddle with any buttons to take a screenshot. The direction doesn’t matter — you can swipe from left to right or right to left. To turn it on, switch on the Palm swipe to capture toggle.

The palm swipe to capture gesture will not work when the keyboard appears on the screen. To use the gesture, close or minimize the keyboard.

Bonus motions and gestures on your Galaxy phone

Although the Galaxy phone has a dedicated page for motions and gestures, you can try some gestures scattered around in Settings.

Swipe to call or text

You can swipe to call or text someone from the Samsung Phone app. Here’s how to turn on the gesture:

Launch the Samsung Phone app. Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Close Tap Other call settings under Supplementary services. Turn on the toggle next to Swipe to call or text. Close To make a call, swipe right on a contact. Swipe left on a contact to send a text message.

One-handed mode gesture

Your Samsung Galaxy phone offers a one-handed mode that reduces the size of the display. You can conveniently use your phone with one hand. Here is how to activate and use the feature:

Open Settings. Select Advanced features. Tap One-handed mode. Close On the next screen, turn on the One-handed mode toggle. Tap Gesture. Close To use the feature, swipe down from the screen’s bottom edge. Tap the arrow icon to switch sides. You can adjust the window size by dragging the top corner. Tap the space outside the window to exit one-handed mode.

You cannot use the following features when you turn on one-handed mode:

TalkBack

Universal switch

Magnification

Sticky, Slow, and Bounce keys

Auto action after pointer stops

Interaction control

Tap duration

Ignore repeated touches

Swipe gestures

You can use swipe gestures for a smoother experience instead of the old-school three-button navigation. However, you will not see the swipe up options if your phone has the One UI 6.1 update. Download the Good Lock and Navstar apps from the Galaxy Store to access the feature. Launch the Good Lock app and tap NavStar. Go to the Swipe gestures tab. Toggle on Enable extra gesture settings.

Here's how to turn on swipe gestures on your Samsung Galaxy phone:

Open the Settings app. Tap Display. Select Navigation bar. Close Tap Swipe gestures. Select More options. Choose Swipe from sides and bottom. Close You can adjust the gesture sensitivity by moving the slider.

Explore all the features on your Samsung Galaxy phone

Turning on motions and gestures on your Samsung Galaxy phone makes it easier to navigate it. All Galaxy devices use One UI, Samsung’s Android skin. Discover more about it with our comprehensive guide on the topic. You can also try the most exciting features on your Samsung phone.