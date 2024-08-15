The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are Samsung's latest true wireless earbuds, boasting impressive audio enhancements and a host of smart features. While opinions are still mixed on their new AirPods-like stem design compared to the previous Galaxy Buds' stemless shape, one thing is certain: the new form factor means that cases designed for older Galaxy Buds won't fit the Buds 3 Pro.

Thankfully, Galaxy Buds are popular, so many case makers have already released protective cases for the Buds 3 Pro. Whether your priority is safeguarding your earbuds against wear and tear, or adding a touch of personal flair, the market offers a wide array of choices. In this guide, we've rounded up the best cases for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.

Best overall Caseology Vault for Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $19 $20 Save $1 For reliable, no-nonsense protection for your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the Caseology Vault stands out as the top choice. Rigorously drop-tested from heights of up to 4 feet, its sandstone-textured TPU body ensures a firm grip and reliable defense against accidental drops. Additionally, the included carabiner and built-in hook provide convenient carrying options, making it the perfect companion for on-the-go users. $19 at Amazon $30 at Caseology

Premium pick Samsung Clip Case for Galaxy Buds 3 Pro For those who value first-party quality and are willing to invest a little more, Samsung's Clip Case is an excellent choice. Its transparent top half showcases the sleek design of your Galaxy Buds charging case, while the secure button closure prevents accidental opening. The included carabiner clip provides convenient attachment to bags or belt loops, ensuring your earbuds are always within reach. $30 at Amazon $30 at Samsung

Best value Geekria Shield Earbuds Case The Geekria earbuds case is a budget-friendly option worth considering. While not exclusively designed for the Buds 3 Pro, it comfortably accommodates them and other similarly sized earbuds. Additionally, it includes a mesh pocket perfect for storing a small charging cable. The case features a rugged, water-resistant shell that offers protection against drops and impacts, while the clip ensures easy portability. $11 at Amazon $11 at Geekria

Spigen Lock Fit for Galaxy Buds 3 Pro The Spigen Lock Fit case combines a PC interior with a TPU exterior. The multi-layered protection ensures your earbuds are safeguarded against drops and impacts. The secure Lock Clip mechanism prevents your earbuds from accidentally falling out, while the included carabiner allows for convenient portability. Compatible with wireless charging, the Spigen Lock Fit seamlessly balances protection and convenience. $25 at Amazon $35 at Spigen

Elago Cassette Case for Galaxy Buds 3 Pro My favorite pick on this list is the elago Cassette Tape case, which transforms your Buds 3 Pro charging case into a miniature cassette tape, complete with intricate details. Beyond its charming aesthetics, the case is crafted from premium silicone, safeguarding your earbuds from dirt, oil, scratches, and drops. The included carabiner allows you to attach the case to your belongings conveniently. $17 at Amazon $20 at elago

Ringke Onyx Magnetic for Galaxy Buds 3 Pro For users who frequently rely on wireless charging, the Ringke Onyx Magnetic case offers a compelling advantage. The four magnets at the back align perfectly with MagSafe and Qi2 wireless chargers, allowing for effortless charging without removing the case. Constructed from durable TPU, the case also provides robust protection against drops and scratches. It's available in four classic color options to suit your style. $20 at Amazon $21 at Ringke

Molan Cano Togo Leather Case for Galaxy Buds 3 Pro The Molan Cano leather case is a unique, fashion-forward option. Crafted from premium Togo leather with golden metallic accents, the case resembles high-end leather purses. While its three color options look fab and boast top-quality materials that are resistant to discoloration, it's important to note that it may not offer the same level of drop and impact protection as TPU or silicone cases. $15 at Amazon

Elago Silicone Case for Galaxy Buds 3 Pro For those who prefer a simple, understated look, the elago Silicone case is an excellent choice. It eschews flashy designs in favor of a no-frills design, available in four muted colors. Crafted from premium silicone, it provides reliable protection against scratches and drops without adding unnecessary bulk. The slim profile ensures it easily slips into your pocket, while the included carabiner offers convenient portability. $14 at Amazon $14 at elago

Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Spigen, known for its durable phone cases, delivers the same level of robust protection with its Rugged Armor case for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The matte black finish, accented with carbon fiber detailing and textured grips on the sides, adds a touch of rugged style. The included metal carabiner ensures easy portability, and the case is compatible with wireless charging. $25 at Spigen

Choosing the best case for your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

As you can see, there's an abundance of excellent case options for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, catering to various budgets and lifestyles. Whether you're a frequent traveler, an avid gym-goer, a hiking enthusiast, or simply someone who values peace of mind, a protective case is a wise investment to shield your earbuds from the elements.

Among the options here, the Caseology Vault stands out as the best overall pick. Its rugged TPU construction, drop-tested durability, and secure fit make it an excellent choice for those who need dependable protection. With its sandstone-textured body and included carabiner, this case offers both practical utility and a firm grip, ensuring your earbuds are well-protected no matter where you go.

For those willing to splurge on a premium accessory, the Samsung Clip Case is our top recommendation. This case combines high-quality materials with a sleek design that mirrors the look of the Galaxy Buds' charging case. The transparent top half allows you to showcase the original design, while the secure button and carabiner clip add both functionality and style.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality, the Geekria Shield is the best value pick. Its hard shell construction offers effective protection against drops and scratches, while the included mesh pocket and carabiner make it a practical choice for everyday use.

If you're looking to add a touch of personality and fun to your earbuds, consider checking out the wide range of themed cases from elago. They offer unique designs that transform your earbuds into cute little items like cassette tapes, handheld gaming consoles, and more.