The mid-range smartphone market in the US is finally getting interesting. With devices like the Google Pixel 9a and OnePlus 13R offering solid performance and specs without crossing flagship-level prices, there's finally more choice for those who want a good phone without breaking the bank.

Samsung's Galaxy A54 did incredibly well in the mid-range space back in 2023, but for some reason, the company skipped bringing the Galaxy A55 to the US. Thankfully, that's changing this year. After taking a brief pause, Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A56 back to the States. Here are some of the standout features that make the Galaxy A56 worth considering over other mid-range phones.

7 A versatile AMOLED display built for any scenario

Big, bright, vibrant, and smooth

Samsung is known for making some of the best smartphone displays in the business, and the Galaxy A56 keeps that reputation going strong. It features a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

What makes it even better is the brightness. The screen can hit up to 1200 nits in high brightness mode and goes all the way up to 1900 nits at peak when displaying HDR content. That means it holds up impressively well, even in direct sunlight. Whether you’re scrolling, streaming, or gaming, this is easily one of the best displays you'll find on a mid-range phone right now.

6 Better durability than most mid-range phones

Stronger materials and better protection for everyday use

What makes the Galaxy A56's display even better is the fact that Samsung has used top-tier protective glass. The Galaxy A56 comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both the front and back, offering way better scratch and drop resistance than most phones in this segment. For comparison, rivals like the Google Pixel 9a and OnePlus 13R use older, less durable Gorilla Glass.

Samsung has also thrown in an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. That means the Galaxy A56 can easily handle everyday splashes, light rain, or even an accidental dunk near the pool.

5 One UI 7 comes pre-installed right out of the box

You get the latest software from day one

While even some of Samsung’s flagship phones, like the Galaxy S24 series, are still waiting for the stable One UI 7 update, the Galaxy A56 comes with it pre-installed out of the box. That means no waiting around, and you get all the newest One UI 7 features the moment you power it on.

Some of the new additions in One UI 7 include the Now Bar, separated quick settings and notification panel, improved notification filter, refreshed icons, and various under-the-hood changes that make the phone feel fluid and modern.

4 Long-term software support that beats the competition

Up to 6 major Android upgrades make this mid-ranger a solid investment

One of the issues with mid-range phones is that while manufacturers pack them with top-tier features at launch, long-term support is often lacking. Samsung shifted the trend with the Galaxy S24, offering extended software support for its flagships. Now, the Galaxy A56 brings that promise to the mid-range segment.

The phone not only comes with Samsung's latest One UI 7 pre-installed, but the company is also committing to up to six major Android upgrades for the Galaxy A56. That'll carry you through to Android 21 — or whatever Samsung ends up calling that version of One UI. The support is a year shorter than for the flagships but still far better than what most mid-range phones offer.

3 Smooth and reliable performance for daily use

More than enough power for gaming, multitasking, and streaming

Source: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A56 is powered by the Exynos 1580, Samsung's in-house mid-range chip. While it's not the flashiest processor on the market, it delivers plenty of power for everyday tasks like scrolling through social media, browsing the web, texting, or emailing.

It's an octa-core setup with a mix of performance and efficiency cores: one Cortex-A720 at 2.9GHz, three more A720 cores at 2.6GHz, and four power-efficient Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95GHz. In daily use, it should be more than enough for most users who aren't gaming or doing super-heavy multitasking.

2 A well-rounded camera that holds its own

Galaxy A56 has impressive camera features for the price segment

One of the most impressive things about the Galaxy A56 is its camera setup. This mid-range Samsung phone features a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and Optical Image Stablization (OIS). This 50MP primary sensor is coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree field of view and a 5MP macro camera for close-up shots.

On the front, the Galaxy A56 features a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. While there's no telephoto zoom lens, which would've been nice to see, the camera setup is quite capable for its price and should be more than enough for most users.

1 A battery that matches Samsung's top-tier flagship

Long-lasting power that keeps you going all day

Samsung phones aren't always praised for their battery life, but the Galaxy A56 might be one of the few exceptions. It packs a big 5,000 mAh battery, which is the same capacity as the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, and supports 45W fast wired charging, which matches the flagship too.

In real-world use, this setup can take the phone from 0 to 60% in about 30 minutes, and a full charge in just about an hour. While we’re still testing the A56 for detailed battery performance, on paper, this combo looks more than capable of delivering a full day of use without breaking a sweat.

Samsung Galaxy A56 hits the right balance of features and value

All in all, the Samsung Galaxy A56 may not be a full-on flagship killer, but it offers a great balance of features and value. Budget phones have come a long way, and many of us have already made the switch from flagship phones. For 2025, the Galaxy A56 looks like a strong option for anyone wanting a reliable phone without paying flagship prices.