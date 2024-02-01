Samsung has covered the Galaxy A54 5G's display with Gorilla Glass 5, but glass is glass, and it can still shatter or pick up scratches. To avoid this, a screen protector is one of the first accessories new phone owners should purchase. Whether you want a screen protector that just shields against scratches, prevents prying eyes from screen peeking, or reduces glare, we've found an option for you.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is nearing its first anniversary, but it is still one of the top choices for anyone looking to buy a budget Samsung smartphone . Despite being a cheaper alternative to the pricier Galaxy S24 , the Galaxy A54 5G has some pretty decent specifications, such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating.

The JETech Screen Protector purchase includes two tempered glass screen protectors and two camera lens protectors. The 9H hardness rating means your phone's display and cameras are protected from scratches caused by keys, coins, and more. The case-friendly screen protector also has hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to prevent sweat and smudges from your fingers from staying on the surface.

Magglass' glass screen protectors have an anti-smudge coating and are easy to install. They are only 0.3mm thick, and with a 9H hardness, the tempered glass doesn't affect screen clarity or the in-display fingerprint scanner. However, it is recommended to re-register your fingerprints after applying the screen protector for best performance.

ArmorSuit's TPU film screen protector two-pack will help reduce glare and improve visibility under bright light when applied to the Galaxy A54's display. The screen protector also has anti-yellowing properties, shields against scratches, and can even self-heal from minor abrasions. Thanks to a lifetime replacement warranty, ArmorSuit will provide a free protector if it peels off or gets scratched or damaged.

Everyone dislikes shoulder surfers, and with the TSMK privacy screen protector, you can significantly reduce the viewing angle of your phone's display, thus preventing peekers from scoping your Galaxy A54's screen. This screen protector two-pack has 9H hardness, oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings, and an opening for the front-facing camera. It also includes two sets of camera protectors and installation tools.

If you don't want a glass screen protector, the Supershieldz PET film is for you. The film, constructed from plastic, is a scratch and dust-resistant layer that doesn't affect the Galaxy A54's screen touch sensitivity. While it is easy to apply, there are two extra films in the pack in case you mess up the application.

iVoler's screen protector isn't a steal just because of the bargain price. First, you'll get three glass screen protectors and three rear camera lens protectors to shield the Galaxy A54's most sensitive areas. It also boasts 10H industrial-grade hardness, has an oleophobic coating, and doesn't affect clarity. To top it all off, there's also an alignment frame included to guide you during installation.

With the OtterBox Alpha Glass Screen Protector, you are not just shielding the Galaxy A54's display from scratches and falls; it has other protective qualities, too. Bacterium transfer is managed thanks to antimicrobial properties, and the anti-blue light technology helps protect your eyes from harmful light. Aside from these ancillary benefits, this glass option offers 9H hardness that will stand up to everyday rigors.

Spigen provides not one but two substantial tempered glass screen protectors, so you have an extra at arm's reach. The Galaxy A54 screen protector has a 9H hardness and an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprint smudges, and Spigen's AlignMaster alignment tool is included to ensure perfect installation. Your screen's color reproduction and touch responsiveness are also not affected.

Choosing the right screen protector matters

Although the Galaxy A54 has a slightly smaller display than the Galaxy A53, it keeps the centered hole punch for the front-facing camera and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 like its predecessor. Its 6.4-inch screen is an AMOLED panel that refreshes at 120Hz and reaches up to 1,000 nits of brightness. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. For a mid-range phone, it is a good display, but a display is only great if it's not damaged, and to protect it, a screen protector is recommended.

It's important to note that when choosing a screen protector, you should purchase one that protects the display and doesn't negatively affect the brightness, color reproduction, touch responsiveness, and the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Maintain your Galaxy A54's screen

Of the entries on this Galaxy A54 screen protector list, the Spigen Tempered Glass is the top pick. The high-quality tempered glass comes in a two-pack, which means you have an extra at hand if the 9H layer sustains scratches or meets an untimely end. The screen protector has an oleophobic coating, works well with the in-display fingerprint scanner, and there's an alignment tool included in the box for perfect installation.

The OtterBox Alpha Glass is for those who don't mind shelling out more money for a premium screen protector. Its price is justified, though, with features such as an antimicrobial coating and protection from harmful blue light. It can also survive drops from a height of up to 3 feet with 9H hardness.

For significantly less money, the iVoler tempered glass offers immense value, including three glass screen protectors and three camera lens protectors in the box. The tempered glass is thin, strong, and doesn't pick up fingerprint smudges, while the included camera lens protectors don't affect picture quality.