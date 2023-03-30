While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may be shiny, curvy, and camera-packed, most of us don't need (or want) to spend $1,200 on a smartphone. Heck, most of us don't even need to spend half that money on our phone, even if it is our digital — and sometimes literal — lifeline these days. After all, when phones as awesome as the Samsung Galaxy A54 offer up excellent screens, stellar battery life, and long support lives, why would you waste your money buying something half a rent check more expensive?

At $450, the Galaxy A54 is already quite a decent value, but as preorders open, we're hunting down the best bundles, trade-in offers, and other deals available. Samsung Galaxy A54 preorders will run from March 30 to April 6.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Carrying on the A-series tradition of durability and reliability, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is finally here. While the Pixel 6a's deals may entice some buyers away, the 6a is also eight months old; the A54 is newer and offers up a better screen, microSD card support, and more robust software. $450 at Samsung

Samsung is offering up to $250 off the Galaxy A54 with eligible trade-in as well as the ability to add in a pair of Galaxy Buds Live for $50. Trade-ins for the Galaxy S23 flagship line have been rather lackluster, but ideally since the A54 costs less to begin with, these trade-ins should still offer a decent discount on the phone.

As for those Galaxy Buds Live, they were decent earbuds when they launched in 2020 and still have a following among those who need to remain fully aware of their environments. However, the fit is definitely a "love it or hate it" situation. There are plenty of solid, affordable earbuds out there that are newer, offer active noise-canceling, and otter a more comfortable fit.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A54

Like the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A53 before it, the Galaxy A54 is shaping up to be one of the best budget phones of 2023. It offers up a great 120Hz display, decent processing power, a trio of cameras that are capable — though consistency can sometimes be a slight issue — and all the features and software stability of Samsung's One UI 5.1.

Battery life should easily last you all day, and while it still lacks wireless charging — you'll have to wait for the rumored Pixel 7a for that — its 25W wired charging should help it top back off just as quickly as the Galaxy S23. Best of all, while we Americans were limited only to Awesome Black in previous years, this year we finally have a choice of Galaxy A54 colors. (Even if it is only half the variety the international markets enjoy.)

We'll keep updating this guide as the Galaxy A54 becomes available at more retailers, so stay tuned.