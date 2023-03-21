Samsung has just taken the wraps off its Galaxy A54, this year's mid-tier entry in its smartphone lineup. It's a solid option for those looking for a great smartphone without the higher price tag of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23. This year's Galaxy A54 even follows in the footsteps of its more expensive siblings by adopting the same understated and elegant camera module design. It's easily poised to replace its predecessor, the Galaxy A53, among this year's best mid-range smartphones.
While we still have a couple of weeks before pre-orders open for the Galaxy A54, accessory makers have already been hard at work to ensure folks have what they need for the new phone right out of the gate — and that includes getting the best protection. The Galaxy A54 now features glass on the front screen and the back, and though that's made out of Gorilla Glass 5, it's far from indestructible. So, if you plan on picking up the new Galaxy A54, you may want to consider putting a case on it as soon as possible. We've rounded up the best cases you can find right now, but a few more will appear as we get closer to the Galaxy A54's March 30 pre-order date.
Spigen Liquid Air Armor for Galaxy A54Best overall
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy A54Premium pick
Fntcase Shockproof Silicone case for Galaxy A54Best value
Poetic Guardian for Galaxy A54Rugged and stylish
JXVM Shockproof Case for Galaxy A54Get a grip
Ringke Fusion Case for Galaxy A54Show it off
Spigen Optik Armor for Galaxy A54Protect your camera
i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy A54Promoted pick
Yenapoon Slim Silicone Case for Galaxy A54Fun and colorful
Oduio Flip Case for Galaxy A54Wraparound protection
Binceen Leather Case for Galaxy A54Retro leather
Spigen's Liquid Air offers a unique look for your Galaxy A54, with a geometric design that adds an extra level of grip that works from just about any angle to help you keep a solid hold on your phone. The soft TPU material also feels great in hand, plus it includes Spigen's Air Cushion Technology and raised edges over the screen and camera to defend against everyday drops, bumps, and scrapes.
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro offers a great combination of protection and versatility for your Galaxy A54. Featuring a rugged design that looks the part, you get 20-foot drop protection and a screen protector to guard against scratches on your display. But that's not all, as the case also offers a built-in kickstand to prop your phone up for hands-free viewing and even a rotating belt clip, so you can keep your phone within easy reach.
Fntcase Shockproof Silicone case for Galaxy A54Best value
For an affordable and lightweight protective case, this Fntcase pick is ideal. While it won't withstand the same high impacts as the more rugged options on our list, it still offers full protection from all sides, thanks to raised lips over the camera and a hard front frame bumper with a built-in screen protector. The soft rubber also provides an excellent grip to keep you from dropping it in the first place, and it's available in a wide selection of colors.
Poetic Guardian for Galaxy A54Rugged and stylish
The Poetic Guardian case provides military-grade 20-foot drop protection in a design that lets you show off your Galaxy A54, thanks to the clear anti-scratch back. A solid hard frame surrounds your phone to offer protection from all sides, and Poetic includes two front frames in the box, so you can easily choose between the built-in screen protector or adding your own tempered glass.
JXVM Shockproof Case for Galaxy A54Get a grip
The JXVM shockproof case features a durable two-part hybrid design with a grippy exterior to make sure you keep a solid hold on your Galaxy A54. The soft TPU inner bumper is joined by a textured hard polycarbonate back for sturdy protection. You also get a screen protector in the box, and there are holes to attach a lanyard, so you can keep your A54 from getting away from you when you're out and about.
Ringke Fusion Case for Galaxy A54Show it off
Ringke's Fusion case is a great pick for those who want some added protection while showing off the design of the Galaxy A54. The clear material lets your phone's color shine through while the TPU bumper frames absorb impacts. In addition, a pair of lanyard holes on each side allow you to attach hand or wrist straps or even just express your style by hanging off a few phone charms.
Spigen Optik Armor for Galaxy A54Protect your camera
Spigen's Optik Armor provides an extra layer of camera protection for your Galaxy A54 that goes beyond what most cases offer, with a Snap Lens cover that guards your camera against scratches, fingerprints, and debris — yet slides easily to one side when you want to use your camera. It doesn't stop at the camera, though. There's military-grade Air Cushion Tech and spiderweb molding that also defends against impacts and drops and a textured grip to ensure you hold on to your phone.
i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy A54Promoted pick
As the name suggests, i-Blason's Armorbox is a case that will protect your Galaxy A54 from just about anything you throw at it. The full-body design is made from shock-absorbing TPU and rugged polycarbonate to withstand serious impacts. In addition, there are naturally raised edges around the screen and lens, a built-in screen protector, a kickstand that doubles as a ring holder, and a belt clip holster to keep it during all your outdoor adventures.
Yenapoon Slim Silicone Case for Galaxy A54Fun and colorful
Yenapoon's slim case is designed to fit your Galaxy A54 like a glove while adding as little bulk as possible. Available in a dozen fun colors, the four-layer design includes an internal hard polycarbonate layer to absorb bumps and minor drops, and it's covered by soft silicone for a comfortable touch and solid grip. The package also includes a pair of tempered glass screen protectors to keep your display free of scratches, and a raised lip on the case helps shield your screen from impacts.
Oduio Flip Case for Galaxy A54Wraparound protection
With Oduio's Flip Case, you can leave your wallet behind, as it has three card slots and room to keep some cash stowed away alongside your Galaxy A54. The faux leather exterior is joined by a shockproof TPU inner case to protect your phone against bumps and scrapes, and like most folio cases, this one can double as a hands-free viewing stand. The cover also features magnets to hold the front flap closed when you're not using your phone.
Binceen Leather Case for Galaxy A54Retro leather
Binceen's shell case offers a classic retro business style for your Galaxy A54 with a stylish leather finish on the back that adds some elegant flair and a comfortable hold. While it doesn't offer the more advanced anti-shock design features of the more rugged cases in our list, the leather cushion on the back and raised edges around the screen and camera should offer some protection against everyday drops and bumps.
Protect your Galaxy A54 from the start
Samsung's Galaxy A54 may be a mid-range smartphone, but it still doesn't come cheap, so it's a good idea to protect that investment by getting a good case right away. That's even more important this year now that Samsung has moved to an all-glass design. The Gorilla Glass 5 is durable, but it's still a far cry from the top-of-the-line Gorilla Glass Victus 2 used on Samsung's premium smartphone.
Choosing the best case depends on where you plan to take your Galaxy A54. While the most rugged cases will ensure you're ready for serious outdoor adventures, we think most people will be happy with the balance of protection and style offered by Spigen's Liquid Air. It looks and feels great while delivering solid impact resistance and drop protection for everyday use. Its unique geometric design also lets you keep a solid grip on your phone.
If you're looking for a versatile case that can handle more extreme situations, Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro packs in 20-foot drop protection and some nice extras, including a kickstand and a belt clip, so you can keep it at the ready. At the other end of that spectrum are those who just need an attractive case that provides basic protection without spending a lot of money, and that's where the FNTcase comes in. You get front and back protection with an included screen protector, a grippy silicone finish, and a wealth of color options to suit any preference.