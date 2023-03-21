Samsung has just taken the wraps off its Galaxy A54, this year's mid-tier entry in its smartphone lineup. It's a solid option for those looking for a great smartphone without the higher price tag of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23. This year's Galaxy A54 even follows in the footsteps of its more expensive siblings by adopting the same understated and elegant camera module design. It's easily poised to replace its predecessor, the Galaxy A53, among this year's best mid-range smartphones.

While we still have a couple of weeks before pre-orders open for the Galaxy A54, accessory makers have already been hard at work to ensure folks have what they need for the new phone right out of the gate — and that includes getting the best protection. The Galaxy A54 now features glass on the front screen and the back, and though that's made out of Gorilla Glass 5, it's far from indestructible. So, if you plan on picking up the new Galaxy A54, you may want to consider putting a case on it as soon as possible. We've rounded up the best cases you can find right now, but a few more will appear as we get closer to the Galaxy A54's March 30 pre-order date.