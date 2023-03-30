While the Samsung Galaxy A53 may not be the most exciting phone in Samsung's lineup, it is an affordable midrange phone with a great display. If you want to keep that display looking flawless, chances are you'll want one of the best Samsung Galaxy A53 cases and one of the best Samsung Galaxy A53 screen protectors you can find — here are the best options.

The New'c three-pack of screen protectors for the Galaxy A53 are only 0.33mm thick, making them extra thin to ensure all your finger inputs on your screen are accurate. Plus, they will work with any case you want to use.

If you are worried about curious onlookers seeing your screen from over your shoulder, the Leyatc screen protector has privacy in mind. Slap this screen protector on, and unless you're directly in front of your phone looking for a straight angle, you won't be able to see the screen. Great for daily commuters on public transport.

Jetech prides itself on making super clear, thin screen protectors that will fit your A53 well. Its rounded edges, fingerprint-resistant coating, and 9H hardness will easily protect your phone's display from minor scratches.

The 2.5D rounded edges of the Supershieldz screen protector will sit nicely on your A53, making it much less noticeable when you're sliding your fingers near the edge of the display. Plus, it comes in a pack of three, so you can stock up.

Katin's screen protector for the A53 comes with an anti-scratch coating to help keep your Galaxy A53's display looking sharp, and it's resistant to fingerprints. It's also very affordable for a two-pack of protectors, making it worth a look for anyone who likes to have a backup in case one protector cracks down the road.

Spigen's GlasTR AlignMaster screen protector helps retain display responsiveness and comes with an oleophobic coating to mitigate fingerprints. Plus, the included Smart Installer makes it easy to get a bubble-free installation.

Galaxy A53 screen protectors worth your money

The best screen protectors are made of tempered glass, clear, thin, and usually relatively inexpensive. All of the screen protectors above fall into these categories, but reputation makes some stand out more than others.

You'll notice our "Editor's choice" is the only option we've listed that comes in a single pack. While that may make it a little less enticing than some of the picks that offer two or three packs, Spigen is a great brand that makes screen protectors (and other accessories) for nearly every phone out there. All of their screen protectors install easily and will protect your screen no matter what.

That being said, having screen protectors shouldn't cost too much, so if you really want to get the best bang for your buck, the Katin two-pack is a good way to do so. The scratch-resistant coating ensures that the screen protector stays free of minor marks that would interfere with seeing your screen.

Ultimately, you can't go wrong picking any of the screen protectors listed above to protect the gorgeous display on your Galaxy A53. Just make sure to follow any installation instructions really carefully, so you don't end up with pesky bubbles on your screen that can be hard to work out later.