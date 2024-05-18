Essentially a less expensive retread of last year's Galaxy A54, the Samsung Galaxy A35 sports capable hardware and a surprisingly great screen for the price. There aren't a ton of screen protectors for it yet — and some of our favorite brands look like they might be sitting this one out — so we've dug deep to find the best ones made from various materials like glass and TPU, one of which is sure to suit your needs.

Top Galaxy A35 screen protection

We haven't yet seen offerings from big names like Whitestone Dome or Spigen, but Zagg has come through with an entry in its super-high-end InvisibleShield Glass Elite lineup for Samsung's latest midrange phone. It's awfully expensive and doesn't include any extras, though, so everyone won't love it. Ringke's Easy Slide doesn't use quite as high-quality glass, but nearly, and it's much cheaper in addition to coming in a pack of two. And that's why it tops this list, so you can't really go wrong.

But you can spend even less and get something dependable and well-made, like the JETech glass two-pack. It also has camera protectors, but they'll get in the way of most cases. Alternatively, Supershieldz's PET three-pack is almost as smooth as glass and costs almost as little as JETech's. We're also fans of the Brotect Anti-Glare since it fights reflections while retaining the premium feel and protection of glass. Your other best option for easy use in sunlight is Skinomi's MatteSkin, which uses the same TPU as its TechSkin, but with a moderately glare-reducing finish.