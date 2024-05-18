Essentially a less expensive retread of last year's Galaxy A54, the Samsung Galaxy A35 sports capable hardware and a surprisingly great screen for the price. There aren't a ton of screen protectors for it yet — and some of our favorite brands look like they might be sitting this one out — so we've dug deep to find the best ones made from various materials like glass and TPU, one of which is sure to suit your needs.
-
Ringke Easy Slide for Galaxy A35Best overall
In line with the A35's great price, Ringke's Easy Slide uses high-quality glass and a precise installation bracket but doesn't cost very much. It's compatible with even the tightest-fitting cases and comes in a pack of two in the event one makes the ultimate sacrifice while protecting your phone from a drop.
-
Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite for Galaxy A35Premium pick
From one of the few manufacturers focused on truly high-end screen protectors, the Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite features top-shelf materials. Its design includes rock-solid glue, reinforced edges, and ClearPrint surface treatment that minimizes fingerprints and smudges. It's not cheap and comes singly, though, so it's best for those with some installation experience.
-
JETech Tempered Glass for Galaxy A35Best value
Usually available for about $10 or less, you won't find a better deal than this pack from JETech. The tempered glass screen covers leave a fraction of a millimeter around the edges to accommodate ultra-slim, precise-fit cases. But in case you'd rather use your Galaxy A35 without one, there's also a pair of one-piece glass camera protectors.
-
Skinomi TechSkin for Galaxy A35
The Skinomi TechSkin for the Galaxy A35 is made from a similar kind of flexible TPU material found on fighter jets, which boasts a soft-touch feel and self-healing ability thanks to its thermoplastic properties. It has a little more traction than glass and won't yellow, crack, or scratch easily. It's also relatively easy to remove accidental bubbles.
-
Brotect Anti-Glare for Galaxy A35
Most people prefer glass on their screens, but it's highly susceptible to reflection. To enhance your Galaxy A35's performance in bright lighting without sacrificing smoothness, consider the Brotect Anti-Glare screen protector. But only choose it if you're confident with installation (because it only comes with one unit).
-
Supershieldz PET for Galaxy A35$6 $8 Save $2
Supershieldz's screen protector three-pack for the Galaxy A35 is made from high-quality PET plastic, which is almost as smooth and scratch-resistant as glass, and just slightly flexible, so it protects against cracks decently while resisting cracks itself. It's also one of the most affordable and easy-to-install options.
-
Skinomi MatteSkin for Galaxy A35
TPU screen protectors are making somewhat of a comeback, and Skinomi's one of the few reasonably well-known manufacturers that makes them for the Galaxy A35. This version features an anti-glare finish that won't interfere with image quality while offering the scratch-healing and precise, soft-touch texture TPU fans love.
-
OtterBox Glass for Galaxy A35
From a brand practically synonymous with durable accessories, the OtterBox Glass screen protector keeps the Galaxy A35's display safe from cracks and scratches while minimizing fingerprints and sporting peak smoothness. It's not cheap, but it's as reliable as they come, with a limited lifetime warranty and absolutely no impact on brightness or clarity.
-
LYWHL Privacy for Galaxy A35
If you're keen on keeping prying eyes off your Galaxy A35's activity, check out this privacy filter from LYWHL. It uses polarization to black out the screen at an angle, and while it's one of the few to do so reliably, keep in mind that it slightly affects brightness and doesn't work if you're wearing polarized sunglasses.
Top Galaxy A35 screen protection
We haven't yet seen offerings from big names like Whitestone Dome or Spigen, but Zagg has come through with an entry in its super-high-end InvisibleShield Glass Elite lineup for Samsung's latest midrange phone. It's awfully expensive and doesn't include any extras, though, so everyone won't love it. Ringke's Easy Slide doesn't use quite as high-quality glass, but nearly, and it's much cheaper in addition to coming in a pack of two. And that's why it tops this list, so you can't really go wrong.
But you can spend even less and get something dependable and well-made, like the JETech glass two-pack. It also has camera protectors, but they'll get in the way of most cases. Alternatively, Supershieldz's PET three-pack is almost as smooth as glass and costs almost as little as JETech's. We're also fans of the Brotect Anti-Glare since it fights reflections while retaining the premium feel and protection of glass. Your other best option for easy use in sunlight is Skinomi's MatteSkin, which uses the same TPU as its TechSkin, but with a moderately glare-reducing finish.