Samsung is best known for its flagship devices like the Galaxy S24 series or Z Fold 5, but it also offers plenty of great devices in the mid and budget range as well. Despite its global announcement back in March 2024, it was unclear whether Samsung would be bringing its latest mid-range Galaxy A35 to the US. Well, it looks like we now have our answer, as the brand has formally announced the release of the Galaxy A35, which is great news for anyone who is looking to buy a new and affordable smartphone in 2024 that offers lots of bells and whistles.

The handset is now available from Samsung direct, along with other retailers and wireless carriers as well. The phone has a retail price of $399.99, but there are some great deals floating around during the initial launch period that can save you quite a bit. In addition, when buying the phone, you'll also be able to save on additional purchases like getting 30% off Galaxy Buds FE. With that said, let's go ahead and explore some of the awesome deals that are available right now for the Galaxy A35.

Best Samsung Galaxy A35 deals

Close

The Galaxy A35 has a sleek design and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 processor that's paired with 6GB RAM. Furthermore, the device has 128GB of internal storage, with expansion up to 1TB when using a microSD card. The phone has a beautiful 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that can reach a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and also has an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz.

When it comes to the camera setup, you will get a triple camera setup on the rear that's comprised of a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro, along with a 13MP front-facing camera. Best of all, the phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery that can easily last up to two days and is packed with awesome software that really elevates the user experience.

Amazon Free $40 gift card Amazon is one of the best places you can buy the Galaxy A35, as it's offering a sweet deal that throws in a free $40 gift card. In addition, if you want to score more savings, you can always opt for the Galaxy Buds FE bundle that will include the earbuds for a discounted price, and you'll also get a $40 gift card as well. $400 at Amazon

Best Buy Free $40 gift card Best Buy is going to be another great place to purchase the Galaxy A35, as the retailer is also throwing in a $40 gift card with purchase. In addition, you can always trade in an older device to save some additional money too. $400 at Best Buy

Samsung 30% off Galaxy Buds FE If you like buying directly, then Samsung's website is the way to go. The brand is not currently offering any incentives but is giving up to $198 instant credit when trading in an old device. The brand is also offering 30% off Galaxy Buds FE with purchase for a limited time. $400 at Samsung

T-Mobile $300 off with new line $100 $400 Save $300 T-Mobile is offering an impressive deal that takes $300 off the price of the Galaxy A35 with the activation of a new line of service with the wireless carrier. That means you'll be able to grab the phone for just $100 after a discount, which is an absolute steal. Remember, the $300 discount is issued over the term of the contract, so you will need to stick with T-Mobile for 24 months to get the full credit. $100 at T-Mobile

As you can see, there are some great promotions being offered from retailers and wireless carriers. Although the phone is already quite affordable at $399.99, you can now score a $40 gift card from either Amazon or Best Buy. Furthermore, if you're willing to go with T-Mobile, the wireless carrier is offering $300 off with the activation of a new line.

While AT&T does have a promotion lined up, it still isn't live quite yet, which means we'll be updating this site as soon as it's available. With that said, if you've been looking for an affordable phone, now's going to be a great time to buy. Of course, if the Galaxy A35 isn't really up your alley, you can always check out some other great Samsung phones.