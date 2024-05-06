Affordable smartphones require as much care and attention as more premium devices, if not more. If you have a lower budget, you might be inclined to pick up the Galaxy A35, which is an excellent midranger and great bang for your buck. The device sports a plastic frame, but to make the overall experience more premium, Samsung included a glass panel.

Now, this glass panel is fragile and can be easily scratched. If you want to elevate your experience and retain the value and overall look of your new purchase, you might want to consider the cases offered below. We collected some of the best first-party and third-party cases from reputable casemakers we all love and use daily.

Otterbox Prefix Series for Galaxy A35 Best overall $21 $40 Save $19 Otterbox is well known for its sturdy cases and is one of our favorite casemakers. The Prefix is a hard case with a soft grip that is easy to install and remove. The transparent cover makes it easy to see the color of your device, and the raised bezels protect the screen and rear camera. It also comes with a lifetime warranty for peace of mind, making this our go-to recommendation. $21 at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy A35 Premium pick $17 $40 Save $23 If you're looking for a more rugged look and an extra layer of protection, the Spigen Tough Armor is worth considering. With its military-grade level protection and air cushion technology, it's one of the most protective cases for the Galaxy A35. It also has a kickstand for a seamless, hands-free experience. $17 at Amazon $45 at Spigen

Foluu Silicone for Galaxy A35 Best value If you want something simpler and affordable, the Foluu silicone case will offer everything you need. It comes in three colors and protects against general wear and tear. It has precise cutouts, a slim and light design, and a grippy feel that enhances the handling of the relatively large Galaxy A35. $9 at Amazon

Samsung Silicone for Galaxy A35 Samsung's first-party silicone case offers a precise fit and an elegant look and feel. It is made of eco-conscious materials and comes in 3 colors that match the look of the A35. It has a smooth grip, raised bezels, and precise cutouts that fit perfectly. $35 at Samsung

Ringke Fusion-X for Galaxy A35 The Ringke Fusion-X is a heavy-duty, shockproof case. It has an anti-yellowing material that prevents discoloration of the clear back, and an anti-skid texture that enhances the grip. It even has a lanyard hole, and precise cutouts that ensure all ports can be easily accessed without removing the case. $16 at Amazon

Samsung S-View Wallet for Galaxy A35 If you're a fan of Samsung's S-View Wallet cases, you're in luck. The case comes in three unique colors, and the cover has an opening that lets you see notifications and answer calls without opening it. It offers great general protection against drops and scratches and even lets you store a credit card or photo ID. $50 at Samsung

Protect your Galaxy A35 with a stylish case

Cases aren’t just for protecting your phone. They can add extra features to your device and enable you to showcase your personality. If you’re looking for a stylish case that’s been known to prevent cracks and other accidental damage, the Otterbox Prefix series is your safest bet. It might not be the cheapest product on this list, but its lifetime warranty, premium materials, and raised bezels will ensure your device remains in the same condition as the day you unboxed it.

The Spigen Tough Armor is a premium rugged case made of high-quality materials, including a combination of TPU and polycarbonate. It offers dual protection from falls and scuffs and is military-grade certified, resulting in excellent shock absorption. As it’s a bit thicker than most standard cases, it's ideal for people who often go on hikes, are more outdoorsy, or commute often.

The Foluu silicone case might be your best bet if you're looking for something more budget-friendly. It’s simple, made of silicone, and offers great all-around protection for everyday use. It’s slim enough that it won’t add much bulk to your device and adds a splash of color to the Galaxy A35.