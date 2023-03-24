But that's not all. Samsung made an unprecedented promise to provide its 2023 Galaxy A lineup with four OS updates and five years of security patches. This means that the A34 is bound to be by your side as a relevant companion for years to come. Therefore, you'd want to ensure it remains pristine throughout its lifespan. And for this reason, we're providing you with the best recipe for preserving your Galaxy A34 – a top-quality protective case.

Samsung has been dominating the smartphone market with its top-of-the-line devices for years. And with the release of the Galaxy S23 series and other high-end gadgets in 2023, tech enthusiasts eagerly anticipated what the tech giant had in store for its budget-friendly lineup. As an answer to that, Samsung has unveiled its latest addition to the A series, the Galaxy A34. This mid-ranger boasts a 6.6-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display and a sleek triple-camera design, reminiscent of its higher-end sibling, the Galaxy S23. Additionally, it runs on the latest Android 13 OS and the recent Samsung One UI 5.1, making it feel less like a cheap phone.

Sucnakp's case offers heavy-duty protection with shockproof TPU to safeguard your phone from drops, impacts, and bumps. It is well-made with free buttons and accurate cutouts for speakers and the charging port. Its edges are also raised for added protection.

The Osophter case is slim, shock-absorbent, and made of TPU and Polycarbonate materials. It features extended bumpers, reinforced corners, and raised edges to protect against drops. Although nearly 100% transparent, this case comes in five colors: clear, teal, blue, pink, purple, and gold.

On the look for a comprehensive protective cover for your A34? DagoRoo's got you covered with this excellent case and screen protector package. It's soft, lightweight, anti-fingerprint, and anti-scratch. In addition, it features a built-in 360° rotating ring stand that allows for convenient hands-free use of your phone. Its screen and camera edges are also raised for additional protection.

Topgraph's case is transparent and does not conceal your phone's gorgeous colors while featuring beautiful French artwork on the back. In terms of protection, it doesn't fall short, as it has survived 9-foot drops from 150 different angles about 5,000 times.

Ringke's unique hybrid case fits the A34 snugly, featuring covered buttons and accurate cutouts. Its semi-transparent, tactile black-tone camouflage print design adds a tad bit of style to your phone. Also, the Duo-QuikCatch lanyard holes on each side of the device let you attach fancy accessories like hand straps, wrist lanyards, and phone charms to your device.

If you're a fan of having your cash, cards, and quick notes in the same place as your phone, this wallet case is for you. This case is made of high-quality PU leather and a soft TPU inner shell. It has five card slots, one ID slot, one cash slot, and one zipper pocket for small notes. It also has a wrist strap and magnetic lock for convenience.

Looking for a cheap case that doesn't skimp on style and protection? Look no further! This case features flexible TPU and tough carbon fiber materials, with cushioned corner bumpers that protect against drops and scratches. Its cutouts are also on point and provide unobstructed access to your phone's side features.

NINKI's case is made of superior matte PC with silicone TPU protection, providing maximum complete coverage protection from accidental drops, scratches, and bumps. In addition, it features a built-in sliding camera lens cover and a raised bezel to protect your camera and screen. It also comes with a kickstand in the back, offering a more convenient control-free viewing experience.

This simple-looking rugged case is made from heavy-duty TPU, which is enough to protect your phone against drops, shocks, impacts, and bumps. When placed face-down on a flat surface, its heightened bezels prevent your screen and cameras from damage. Also, the cutouts for the charging port and speakers are precise, and the power and volume buttons are easy to press.

Safeguard your Samsung Galaxy A34 with these excellent cases

The Galaxy A34 packs pretty decent features for its price tag. And considering it gives you access to the latest Samsung One UI features and comes with a whooping four+ years of software updates, it could potentially make its way to the list of the best budget Android phones in 2023. But while there are so many good things to say about this phone, the plastic outer covering is one not-so-great feature that constantly reminds you that you're using a cheap phone. But as expected, a good phone case is the remedy.

If you crave simplicity and effectiveness, the CCSmall case is the way to go. It's a simple-looking rugged case with a boxy pattern, which makes it stylish and helps with grip. A similar alternative is the Sucnakp case which keeps things simple by excluding extraneous features. On the other hand, if you'd prefer a case with extra bells and whistles and don't mind spending a few extra bucks, the NINKI case is a better choice. We especially endorse this case because it offers the same protective features as other cases on this list and includes additional elements like the Cam shield and kickstand on the back. Another feature-packed case that caught our attention was the leather UEEBAI wallet case which gives you extra space for official cards and quick notes.

Finally, considering you went for a budget-friendly smartphone, it's fair to assume that you'd want a case that falls in the same category. If that's you, look no further than the Guarishel Case. This case is simple and stylish, but most importantly, it provides ample protection for its price tag. A similar best-value alternative is the Dagoroo case which comes with a screen protector, so you don't have to spend extra money purchasing one.

How tough is the Galaxy A34's plastic body?

As you know, the Samsung Galaxy A34 ships with a plastic frame and plastic back. And this feature, coupled with the position of the LED flash on its back, makes it look noticeably different from its high-end look-alike, the Galaxy S23. It's not just a 'looks' issue, though. Plastic frames are much more vulnerable to damage than glass and ceramic finishes on costlier devices.

While this may not be a major concern for those planning to use a case, it could be a deciding factor for budget-conscious individuals trying to choose between an older flagship phone and a new budget one. For many, the glassy premium feel of a high-end device is an important consideration that can make all the difference.