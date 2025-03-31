Low-cost electronics might not get much press, but Samsung's Galaxy A series represents some of the best non-flagship phones around. The promising Galaxy A16 competes with other good-performing phones that don't demand major investments and is one of the most well-rounded entry-level devices ever.

While the plastic body resists major damage pretty well, it's still worth wrapping in a case. After all, those of us who appreciate affordable phones aren't usually in the position to replace a device in the middle of its lifespan due to unexpected damage. These cases from Samsung and several reliable third-party manufacturers will keep your Galaxy A16 in pristine condition throughout its promised 6-year software update lifespan.