Samsung sells millions of phones every year, and the Galaxy A series is a big reason why. The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G was a solid hit in the budget segment, and now its successor, the Galaxy A16 5G, is available in the US. The new budget phone from Samsung takes things up a notch with features that feel way too good for its price. Here are six awesome features that make the Galaxy A16 5G worth a closer look.

6 A big and vibrant Super AMOLED display

An upgraded display that's perfect for streaming and gaming

One of the biggest upgrades the Galaxy A16 5G brings over its predecessor is in the display department. The screen is now a larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel, up from 6.5-inch, while keeping the 1080 × 2340 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits of peak brightness.

Samsung also claims the bezels are thinner than the previous generation, making for an even better viewing experience. If you're looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with a screen that's perfect for watching videos, scrolling social media, reading, or even gaming, the Galaxy A16 5G easily has one of the best displays in its price range.

5 Reliable IP54 dust and water resistance rating

Keeps your phone safe from everyday spills and splashes

Image source: Samsung

One of the biggest cost-cutting areas for budget Android phones is dust and water resistance. Many budget devices either skip an official IP rating or have the capability but lack certification due to the extra cost. However, the Galaxy A16 5G comes with an official IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

While it's not the highest rating out there, IP54 is still good enough for everyday durability. You won't be able to submerge the phone in water, but it's more than capable of handling accidental splashes and light rain — something most budget phones don't offer.

4 128GB of base storage for all your needs

Plenty of room for apps, photos, and all your files

Image source: Samsung

The Galaxy A15 5G shipped with only 64GB of base storage, which, let's be honest, isn't enough in 2025. Thankfully, Samsung has doubled the storage this time, with the Galaxy A16 5G starting at 128GB, giving you plenty of room for photos, videos, apps, and games. And if that's still not enough, Samsung has kept the microSD card slot, so you can expand storage whenever needed.

3 A versatile triple-camera system for every shot

A camera setup that handles every scene effortlessly

Image source: Samsung

One of the best things about the Galaxy A16 5G is its versatile camera setup. This budget-friendly phone packs a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. This primary sensor is accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens for close-up shots. On the front, you get a 13MP selfie camera. If you're a fan of Samsung's vibrant image processing, the Galaxy A16 5G won't disappoint.

2 Flagship-level software support for six years

One of the biggest downsides of budget smartphones is their short software support cycle. While flagships like the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Galaxy S25 Ultra now get up to seven years of OS updates, most budget phones usually miss out on this level of support.

However, Samsung is committing to six years of updates for the Galaxy A16 5G. Even though it comes with Android 14 (since One UI 7 based on Android 15 hasn't rolled out to any Samsung device yet), it'll continue to receive updates for years, ensuring you always have the latest features, security updates, and performance improvements.

1 A big battery with fast charging capabilities

All-day power with quick top-ups when you need it

Samsung isn't exactly known for industry-leading battery and charging speeds, but the Galaxy A16 5G is an exception. Like the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, it features a big 5,000mAh battery, ensuring all-day battery life, even with heavy usage.

On top of that, the Galaxy A16 supports 25W fast charging, which can take you from 0 to 80% in under an hour and fully charge in about 90 minutes. This battery and charging combo is something you rarely see on budget phones. Funnily enough, this combination isn't even found on the company's entry-level flagship, the Galaxy S25, which has a smaller battery and the same 25W charging speed.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is a top-tier budget smartphone option

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G isn't a groundbreaking smartphone, but it delivers a solid experience across the board. Budget smartphones have come a long way from what they were a decade ago. They've improved so much in recent years that some of us even switched back to budget Android phones last year. Based on what we've seen from Samsung, the Galaxy A16 5G seems to be following that same path.