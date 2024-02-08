The Samsung Galaxy A15 is a shining example of Samsung’s attention to budget smartphone buyers. With the Galaxy S24 flagship lineup now out in the wild, it’s great to see that the brand is still consistently offering tech at a drastically reduced price point in the A-series.

The Galaxy A15 is the most recent iteration in the range. It’s a simple device that has basic specs in some areas, but provides plenty of value elsewhere, such as its FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. It even comes with a headphone jack!

But proper protection is one thing that no new device offers out of the box. Screen protectors (and cases) are easy to overlook, but they offer essential damage defense that can’t be found elsewhere. Fortunately, they’re typically inexpensive and easy to install. But not all screen shields are created equal. These are the best around for your new A15.