The Samsung Galaxy A15 is a shining example of Samsung’s attention to budget smartphone buyers. With the Galaxy S24 flagship lineup now out in the wild, it’s great to see that the brand is still consistently offering tech at a drastically reduced price point in the A-series.
The Galaxy A15 is the most recent iteration in the range. It’s a simple device that has basic specs in some areas, but provides plenty of value elsewhere, such as its FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. It even comes with a headphone jack!
But proper protection is one thing that no new device offers out of the box. Screen protectors (and cases) are easy to overlook, but they offer essential damage defense that can’t be found elsewhere. Fortunately, they’re typically inexpensive and easy to install. But not all screen shields are created equal. These are the best around for your new A15.
Omoton Tempered Glass for Galaxy A15
JETech Screen Protector for Galaxy A15Best overall
The JETech screen protector is a tempered glass shield that protects your phone with ease. The pack includes two screen protectors and two tempered glass films to cover the camera lenses. The screen protectors offer a crystal clear window to the display beneath and provide solid protection and unblemished screen clarity.
Soliocial Hydrogel Screen Protector for Galaxy A15Premium pick
TPU screen protector, a hydrogel, defends the A15's display differently than you might be accustomed to. Instead of shielding your screen behind a hardened glass film, this protector is a flexible and soft coating that resists scratches and dings by absorbing them. The coating is self-repairing as well, so any scratching will repair itself automatically.
Mr. Shield Tempered Glass for Galaxy A15Best value$6 $7 Save $1
Mr. Shield's tempered glass screen protectors provide installation insurance, offering backup options if a drop does break the hardened outer protective layer. The glass films offer the 9H hardness that you'd expect from a tempered glass sheet and are a cheap, no-nonsense defense against impacts and scrapes.
Aiselan Anti-Spy Tempered Glass for Galaxy A15Best for privacy
Aiselan's anti-spy tempered glass panels are a hard and protective option that also mitigates prying eyes from looking over your shoulder. So, the scratch-resistant glass offers highly effective shielding in two ways. The pack includes two screen protectors, so you can install the backup quickly if a drop damages a protector.
Omoton Tempered Glass for Galaxy A15
The Omoton screen protector pack includes three tempered glass films for your screen and another two protective shields for your back camera array. The screen protectors are also accompanied by an alignment frame for seamless installation. The 9H hardness rating is tough enough to withstand major impacts. Even though they're tough, the protectors are thin enough that they retain high-quality touch sensitivity.
Zeking Privacy Tempered Glass for Galaxy A15$9 $11 Save $2
Zeking is known for great screen protectors, and its privacy screen set is no different. This two-plus-two pack offers two camera lens tempered glass panels and two 9H hardness screen protectors with privacy shielding. The screens don't sacrifice physical protection for the darkened appearance from afar, either, making them a great option.
IQ Shield Anti-Bubble Protector Film for Galaxy A15
The IQ Shield TPU screen shields offer anti-yellowing technology alongside a solid protective record. These protectors come in a two-pack that includes an anti-bubble adhesive. The flexible screen protectors seamlessly overlay the A15's screen to create a solid layer of responsive and impact-resistant shielding that can withstand just about anything.
QsmQam Screen Protector for Galaxy A15
There's lots to like about QsmQam's screen protector pack. The tempered glass sheets come as a three-pack with three camera lens protectors and an alignment frame for easy installation. The sheets offer an anti-scratch, 9H hardness rating that's shatter-resistant and provides excellent visual clarity and touch sensitivity.
A simple but necessary addition
A screen protector is a simple smartphone addition that makes a huge difference. Whether it's tempered glass, TPU, or even hydrogel, the protective layer mitigates cracks and damage in the event of a tumble. Considering that a dropped phone is a quasi-rite of passage for any new device, protection is a key step for any phone user.
The JETech screen protectors stand out as a wonderful compliment to your Galaxy A15. The tempered glass provides more than enough rigid defense for even the nastiest spills. The screen protector two-pack is a great primary line of defense with added backup and camera lens protectors.
The Soliocial hydrogel screen protector is another great option, crafted with a premium TPU material that immediately makes its presence felt. The self-repairing hydrogel absorbs impact and scratch damage that may occur through routine use. Any scuffs that appear through normal wear will simply disappear.
Returning to tempered glass builds, those looking to protect their Galaxy A15 on a budget will naturally gravitate toward the Mr. Shield screen protector pack. At a steeply discounted rate, the pack still provides three tempered glass shields for protection through even the most intense conditions.
Finally, privacy screen protectors include a light-dimming effect at different angles. This means that anyone looking over your shoulder will see a dark screen rather than the information displayed beneath the shield. The Aiselan Anti-Spy two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors does a fabulous job of shielding your personal information while also protecting the screen’s physical structure.
A screen protector might not seem like a big deal, but this humble addition plays a massive role in phone maintenance.