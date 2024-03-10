Samsung's Galaxy A15 is a budget phone that sets itself apart from the brand's more expensive S-series models. It comes with a less powerful chipset, among other cost-saving measures, but the A15's large battery and AMOLED display make for a solid phone regardless. If you've decided to pull the trigger on this surprisingly capable budget phone, you'll need a screen protector for the A15 alongside a great case to keep it safe from harm.

If you're anything like many of us, accidental drops must be factored into the case-buying process. If you're particularly clumsy, or have hobbies or a job that expose your phone to longer drops and smartphones in mortal danger. Fortunately, many fantastic cases offer heavy-duty impact protection without breaking the bank. Even though this is a cheaper phone, you'll still want to wrap it in an effective outer layer, like the options listed below, to keep it performing well.