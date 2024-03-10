Samsung's Galaxy A15 is a budget phone that sets itself apart from the brand's more expensive S-series models. It comes with a less powerful chipset, among other cost-saving measures, but the A15's large battery and AMOLED display make for a solid phone regardless. If you've decided to pull the trigger on this surprisingly capable budget phone, you'll need a screen protector for the A15 alongside a great case to keep it safe from harm.
If you're anything like many of us, accidental drops must be factored into the case-buying process. If you're particularly clumsy, or have hobbies or a job that expose your phone to longer drops and smartphones in mortal danger. Fortunately, many fantastic cases offer heavy-duty impact protection without breaking the bank. Even though this is a cheaper phone, you'll still want to wrap it in an effective outer layer, like the options listed below, to keep it performing well.
-
Source: Poetic
Poetic Revolution for Galaxy A15Best overall
-
Source: Spigen
Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy A15Premium pick
-
Source: Lokmax
Lokmax Rugged Bumper Case for Galaxy A15Best value
-
Source: Supcase
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy A15Promoted pick
-
Source: i-Blason
i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy A15Promoted pick
-
The Poetic Revolution is perhaps one of the most protective cases available. It's a military-grade shield that's perfect for a Galaxy A15 user looking for full-service defense. From the polycarbonate shell to the integrated screen protector, the Revolution offers solid drop protection from as high as 20 feet. You'll even get a sliding camera cover.
-
Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy A15Premium pick$16 $40 Save $24
Spigen is a mainstay in the case game. The brand offers slim cases and heavy-duty protection, with the Tough Armor naturally fitting into the latter category like a glove. Its raised lip provides low-profile defense against screen impacts, and the dual-component case offers solid shock resistance, regardless of how your phone might land.
-
Lokmax Rugged Bumper Case for Galaxy A15Best value
The Lokmax Bumper Case, protective but a little unwieldy, perhaps, won't have any issue shielding the Galaxy A15 from even the most severe impacts. The rugged design features a TPU silicone and a hardened polycarbonate exterior for the best in shock absorption. Raised edges also feature prominently throughout the design to add even more protection.
-
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy A15Promoted pick
In partnership with Supcase
Multiple rubber and TPU polycarbonate layers converge to produce a super-effective outer shell for the Galaxy A15. The rugged UB Pro also introduces a built-in screen protector for comprehensive defense. With an added kickstand included in the construction, the case is great for adventures or lazy days alike.
-
i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy A15Promoted pick
In partnership with i-Blason$20 $30 Save $10
Yet another case that introduces a built-in screen protector, the i-Blason Armorbox was crafted with heavy wear in mind. It features a sturdy combination of hard polycarbonate and impact-absorbing TPU materials for a rugged frame that'll support an active lifestyle. The case also features a detachable belt clip for ease of use.
-
UAG Scout Series for Galaxy A15
The Urban Armor Gear Scout Series is a mildly slim outer shell that provides the Galaxy A15 with serious drop protection and a raised lip that runs the entire length of the phone's screen. The case is incredibly light and features durable TPU bumpers for a crossover design that does it all. The Scout Series also features a tactile grip texture that makes fumbles less likely.
-
FNTCase Shockproof Case for Galaxy A15
The FNTCase is a highly functional shockproof case with a heavy-duty dual-layer shell. It boasts a hard PC outer layer alongside a flexible TPU inner bumper to provide impact resistance and drop-dampening functionality. The edges even feature a textured design to help prevent mishandling in the first place. Other benefits include a kickstand and belt clip.
-
Spigen Core Armor for Galaxy A15
Spigen's Core Armor case for the Galaxy A15 is a flexible outer shell featuring a textured exterior and Air Cushion Technology. It's a one-piece design that's excellent at absorbing force from impacts and is easy to install. The sleek model also includes a raised lip around the camera array and screen for added protection.
Top heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy A15
There are plenty of fantastic Galaxy A15 cases with enhanced impact resistance and drop protection. But the best one is the Poetic Revolution. The case takes top marks for the A15 build and for many other phones across brands. This case in particular is military-grade certified and has been tested rigorously at drop heights of 20 feet. The built-in screen protector and robust material usage make it hard to ignore.
Spigen’s Tough Armor case is another great choice. The built-in kickstand and raised lip bordering the screen and camera lenses offer truly comprehensive protection. And for those seeking superb protection at a budget price point, the Lokmax’s bumper case is the best option. Its ruggedness is apparent at first glance, and the TPU silicone and polycarbonate construction make solid protection possible.
Our promoted picks are also great choices. The Supcase UB Pro is consistently a high performer, offering heavy-duty protection. Its built-in screen protector and a kickstand also make it a contender. And i-Blason’s Armorbox features dual-material construction and an integrated screen protector for comprehensive protection.