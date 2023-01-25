With an improved 1080p display, the Samsung Galaxy A14 is already making its case for one of the best budget Android phones of the year. The Galaxy A14’s display is covered in Gorilla Glass 5, which does an admiral job in its own right, but will get scratched up over time. Everyone hates looking at their display and seeing scratches reflect off the surrounding lights.
Luckily you can avoid that headache by getting yourself a premium screen protector. We have a collection of the best screen protectors available for the Samsung Galaxy A14 in a range of styles, including tempered glass, film, privacy, and matte.
Staff Pick
amFilm is one of the brands I trust the most, and its screen protectors have been used to protect a number of my devices. At just 0.33mm thick with great glass transparency, this screen protector will make you forget it's even on your phone. It also has a 9H hardness making it scratch resistant. And to resist fingerprints, this screen protector has an oleophobic coating. While there is no alignment tool with amFilm, each side of the screen protector has tabs for an easy, bubble-free installation.
Value Pick
Made from Japanese-made glass, the Mr.Shield tempered glass screen protector will keep your Galaxy A14’s display looking great. Its screen protectors use silicone adhesives for easy installation and removal. The rounded edges keep your fingers happy along the edges, and the 9H hardened glass will keep your display from getting scratched up. Unfortunately, this screen protector will now give you the dreaded rainbow effect. Also, Mr.Shield doesn’t include an alignment tool or tabs, so this will be your traditional screen protector install.
Premium Pick
If you hate the idea of lining up your screen protector, then OMOTON has you covered. Its installation tool gets placed over your display, creating a perfect alignment every time. All you have to do is place the screen protector inside the tool and marvel at the perfect fit. OMOTON outfitted this tempered glass screen protector with a 9H hardness to keep it from getting scratched up and an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. The screen protector has rounded edges and is only 0.33mm thick. It also includes a camera lens protector to keep the lens from being scratched.
Supershieldz is one of the most well-known manufacturers in the screen protector space, and its screen protectors are used on millions of devices worldwide. This tempered glass screen protector has a 9H hardness to keep it free of scratches. It has a hydrophobic coating to make it sweat resistant and an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. The glass has a 2.5D curved edge for an enjoyable touch experience along the edges of the screen. This screen protector doesn’t have an alignment tool, so this will be your traditional screen protector install.
JETech is another reputable screen protector manufacturer that consistently puts out quality products. Its screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy A14 is 9H hardened to resist scratches, has an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprints, and has a hydrophobic coating to resist oily fingers. The screen protector tapers nicely along the edges with its 2.5D curved glass. This highly responsive screen protector has a traditional self-alignment install.
If you aren’t a fan of tempered glass and prefer film screen protectors, then Skinomi has you covered. Its TechSkin screen protector consists of 4-layers of protection to keep your screen looking brand new. The film is self-healing, giving it some resistance to dings and scratches. This isn’t your traditional film screen protector in that it still has a glass-like feel while you are using it. Also, Skinomi has a different installation process. It includes a liquid with its products that allows you to adjust your screen protector during the installation process until you get it perfectly aligned.
If you routinely find yourself in an environment where people are always looking over your shoulder, you may want to take a hard look at the Supershieldz privacy screen protector. A privacy screen is only visible to the person directly in front of it. Everyone else will only see a black screen. It has a 9H hardness for scratch resistance, an oleophobic coating for fingerprint resistance, and a hydrophobic coating for sweat and oil resistance.
The EGV tempered glass screen protector is another one that comes with an installation tool. All you have to do is pop the tool over your display and drop the screen protector into it. In addition to its easy bubble-free installation, it has a case-friendly design, is water-resistant, and scratch resistant with its 9H hardness. It also comes with a camera lens protector to make sure your lenses stay free of scratches.
If you spend a lot of time outside or in bright environments, then the Skinomi Matte Skin screen protector deserves your attention. This film screen protector has a satin matte coating to reduce glare in bright environments. The satin texture makes this screen protector feel extra smooth to your fingers. In addition, it is self-healing, allowing it to recover from minor scratches. Skinomi uses its liquid installation method, which lets you move the screen protector around until you get it perfectly aligned.
The IQ Shield Liquid Shield is a four-layer film screen protector that is almost invisible once it’s on your phone. You get an oleophobic coating to protect your display from yellowing and fingerprints, a layer for transparency and elasticity, a layer for protection, and an adhesive layer. The adhesive layer goes on strong but doesn’t leave a residue when you take it off.
ILLUMISHIELD created an ultra-thin film screen protector that is practically invisible on your device. The ILLUMI AquaShield screen protector is self-healing, so you won’t have to worry about minor scratches. It has an oleophobic coating to prevent yellowing and to keep fingerprints down to a minimum. And like the Skinomi line, this one installs with the wet method. The wet install will let you move the screen protector around during installation, but it isn’t as easy as dropping it into place.
The PULEN tempered glass screen protector features scratch-resistant 9H hardened glass. This screen protector is also anti-fingerprint with its oleophobic coating, dustproof, and waterproof. It has rounded 2.5D edges for a smooth feel, and it’s one of the few screen protectors with a camera lens protector for full protection. Installing this one will be a standard install as there is no alignment tool with the Pullen screen protector.
Keep your display looking clean
Like grabbing yourself a great Samsung Galaxy A14 case, a rock-solid screen protector will do wonders for the device's longevity. No one likes looking at cracks and scratches, and with screen protectors being so cost-effective, there is little reason not to get one.
If you need a great overall screen protector, I highly recommend the tempered glass one from amFilm. Mr.Shield is another option if you need something a tad less expensive but just as dependable. If you want a case that gives you everything and is incredibly easy to install, then do yourself a favor and check out the OMOTON screen protector.
No matter your choice, you will get a screen protector from a reputable manufacturer. Just make sure you choose the right one for your needs.