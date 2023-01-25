With an improved 1080p display, the Samsung Galaxy A14 is already making its case for one of the best budget Android phones of the year. The Galaxy A14’s display is covered in Gorilla Glass 5, which does an admiral job in its own right, but will get scratched up over time. Everyone hates looking at their display and seeing scratches reflect off the surrounding lights.

Luckily you can avoid that headache by getting yourself a premium screen protector. We have a collection of the best screen protectors available for the Samsung Galaxy A14 in a range of styles, including tempered glass, film, privacy, and matte.