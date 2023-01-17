The Samsung Galaxy A14 is the latest entry in Samsung’s Galaxy A series lineup and the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A13. While the good-looking Galaxy A14 is already shaping up to be one of this year’s best budget Android phones, it will need extra protection from a great case to keep up its attractive exterior.

Luckily, a great case brings more to the table than just protecting your device from the occasional tumble to the ground. A case also adds a bit of your individuality and a fair amount of grip to your phone, making it easier to handle. We poured over the available cases to bring you the best selection for your Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphone.