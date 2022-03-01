Even some of the best budget phones like the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G aren't exactly what you could call cheap — $250 might be inexpensive for a smartphone, but it's still a sizable chunk of change. And considering this particular model isn't equipped with Corning's impressively resilient Gorilla Glass, it makes sense to protect that investment with a reliable case. Despite being a new phone, there are still plenty of good options to choose from that include thin and sleek models that easily fit in a pocket, large folio cases that also hold your cards and cash, and everything in between.

If you prefer slim cases that don't add a lot of extra bulk to your device yet still keep it reasonably well protected from drops, the Spigen Rugged Armor at $25 is a smart choice. It accomplishes this by utilizing air cushion technology that acts as a buffer zone around your phone rather than thick material. The case has a raised lip around the camera lenses and screen that protect from them from scratches when laying your phone down, but you'll still likely want to add a separate screen protector just in case for a bit of extra protection. It's a stylish option too, with eye-catching carbon fiber elements.

With a stylish design for a low $12 price tag, the Foluu Galaxy A13 5G wallet case offers a lot of bang for the buck. It features three card slots, one of which has a clear window for an ID, and it also has a large pocket for holding a bit of cash. The wallet portion of the case is made from a faux canvas material that isn't quite as rugged as natural canvas but is more resistant to stains. It utilizes a magnetic closure to secure the front flap in place when not in use and that, combined with the thermoplastic bumper around the phone, offers about as good of protection as you can get in a cover that doesn't include a separate screen protector.

The OtterBox Commuter Series Lite comes from a brand well known for making cases that offer some of the highest levels of protection, and while this particular case may not be quite up to the standards of the popular Defender series in that regard, it isn't nearly as big nor as expensive. This makes the $30 case a good choice for those who don't mind a little less (though still more-than-adequate) protection. It offers open access to all the ports, too, so you won't have to fiddle around with a little cover every time you want to plug something into your phone. Specifications Brand: OtterBox Material: Rubber and polycarbonate Wireless Charging Support: Yes Included Screen Protector: No Price: $30

OtterBox Material: Rubber and polycarbonate

Rubber and polycarbonate Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $30 Buy This Product OtterBox Galaxy A13 5G Commuter Series Lite Shop at Amazon

Those who tend to be rough on their devices need a rugged case like this LeYi option, which offers military-grade drop protection and comes with two tempered glass screen protectors all for just $10. It has a soft TPU layer and a hard polycarbonate layer that can safeguard your phone against all kinds of abuse — but, as you might expect, also adds significant bulk and weight to your device. On the back, you'll find a small, swiveling ring holder that can be used as a kickstand when viewing media.

Samsung's Soft Clear Cover may not have a lot of bells and whistles — or really any for that matter — but it does allow you to show off the good looks of your phone. Its completely see-through design means there is nothing to interfere with the aesthetics of your device. It only costs $15, so it won't dig too deeply into your wallet. And since it comes directly from Samsung, you don't have to worry about it blocking any buttons or other fit issues. Specifications Brand: Samsung Material: TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes Included Screen Protector: No Price: $15

Samsung Material: TPU

TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $15 Buy This Product Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Soft Clear Cover Shop at Samsung

Handmade from genuine full-grain cowhide, the $30 Yogurt Leather Wallet Case is a classy choice that will only get better and better looking with age. It is available in three shades of brown, ranging from dark to light, all of which feature a brass-colored magnetic closure button and a small metal lanyard ring. Unlike many other wallet cases, this closure is strong enough that it usually stays closed when dropped as long as you don't over-pack it with too many credit cards, which can interfere with the latch closing properly.

The Urban Armor Gear UAG Scout Series Case for the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is a surprisingly tough case considering it isn't very thick and only weighs around one ounce. It offers reliable protection if you accidentally drop your phone, but also features heavily textured sides to hopefully eliminate that from ever happening. At the same time, it still slides easily in and out of a pocket, so you get the best of both worlds. It is made from TPU and costs $30. It doesn't offer any additional features like a kickstand or credit card compartment, so it isn't necessarily the best value, but it should keep your phone reliably safe. Specifications Brand: Urban Armor Material: TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes Included Screen Protector: No Price: $30

Urban Armor Material: TPU

TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $30 Buy This Product Urban Armor Gear UAG Scout Series Case for Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Shop at Amazon

While many phone cases boast about surpassing military drop test standards, the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series is one of the few that has won an award from CNFT for the most total feet dropped while still keeping a phone protected. If that wasn't enough to convince you it can reliably safeguard your device, perhaps knowing that it has also survived getting run over by a vehicle, thrown out the window of a moving car at 50mph and many other extreme situations may be. It still provides easy access to all ports too, maintains button sensitivity and doesn't interfere with call quality. All in all, it's hard to beat this $22 case if your main priority is protection and don't mind the fact that it makes your phone noticeably heavier and thicker.

Choosing a phone case is often a matter of balancing protection for your device and the bulk it adds. That's what makes the Spigen Rugged Armor such a great choice. It doesn't make your phone feel much larger or heavier, yet still offers a good amount of protection against drops.

Of course, you know yourself better than anyone, and if you are constantly dropping your phone on hard surfaces, you might be better off-putting more priority on protection than anything else. If this is you, the LeYi For Samsung Galaxy A13 5G case should be your go-to choice. Not only is it tough enough to safeguard your phone against just about anything you throw at it, but it comes with two tempered glass phone protectors to reduce the chance of suffering screen cracks.

Those who like to walk out the door with as few items as possible should opt for a folio like the Foluu Galaxy A13 5G Wallet Case or the Yogurt Leather Wallet Case for the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. Both offer similar features, but the latter is notably more refined with its handmade leather construction and brass-colored magnetic button closure.

