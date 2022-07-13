Samsung may be primarily known in the smartphone world for cutting-edge flagships such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but the company also makes a ton of devices catering to the mid-range and entry-level segments. One such device is the Galaxy A03s, which is among the best budget Android phones available in the market right now.

So, if you're planning on getting one, consider getting one of these best Samsung Galaxy A03s cases to protect it from the rigors of everyday use. Whether you want a rugged case, something lightweight, or even a clear cover, there are many options to choose from.

Editors choice 1. BNIUT Dual Layer Case for Samsung Galaxy A03s 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're on the hunt for a rugged and well-made cover for your Samsung Galaxy A03s, look no further. Sporting a two-piece (soft TPU interior and hard polycarbonate outer shell) design with reinforced corners, this offering from BNIUT does a great job of absorbing shocks from falls and other types of impact. The hexagonal pattern at its back not only enhances the visual appeal but helps with the in-hand grip as well. You also get raised lips around the screen (1.5mm) and the rear camera module (2.0mm) for added protection. The case is available in a variety of funky colors such as Mint Green, Burgundy Purple, and Raspberry Pink. Read More Buy This Product BNIUT Dual Layer Case for Samsung Galaxy A03s Shop at Amazon

Best value 2. UNPEY Silicone Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy A03s 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Offering all-around protection at a reasonable price, UNPEY's Galaxy A03s case is a no-brainer. You get a non-slippery back cover made of soft silicone, which is mated to a polycarbonate bumper with a built-in screen protector that shields your phone from all kinds of damage. The soft-touch matte finish of the back panel is resistant to scratches and smudges, and improves grip, too. While all that's great, it's worth mentioning that the built-in screen protector might affect the display's touch response a little. You can choose from Black, Blue, Light Blue, Mint Green, and Purple colors, and there's also a Clear version available. Read More Buy This Product UNPEY Silicone Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy A03s Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 3. Otterbox Commuter Lite for Samsung Galaxy A03s 8.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Otterbox's cases are renowned for their legendary durability, and the Commuter Lite is no exception. Sure, it's a tad pricey, but the build quality and peace of mind you get by going for a reputed brand justify that price. The dual-layer case features a synthetic rubber slipcover, protected by a hard polycarbonate outer shell. It's drop-tested to comply with military standards and easily slips in and out of pockets. As its name suggests, the Commuter Lite gives your Galaxy A03s tough protection while still being slimmer than most of Otterbox's other bulky cases. Available in Black and Pink colors, it's also backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Read More Buy This Product Otterbox Commuter Lite for Samsung Galaxy A03s Shop at Amazon

4. SUANPOT Wallet for Samsung Galaxy A03s 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Wallet cases are ideal for people who detest carrying too many things in their pockets. If that includes you, take a gander at the SUANPOT folio cover for Samsung Galaxy A03s. Not only does it protect your smartphone from scuffs and scratches, but it also allows you to stash your credit/debit/ID cards and a few bills in the three card slots and a pocket on its inside. The company also claims that the case can block your card's sensitive details from being remotely accessed by handheld RFID scanners. You can choose from a wide range of colors, including Sea Green, Wine Red, and Sky Blue. So if you like that faux leather feel, this is a good option. Read More Buy This Product SUANPOT Wallet for Samsung Galaxy A03s Shop at Amazon

5. Poetic Revolution for Samsung Galaxy A03s 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Poetic has made quite a name for itself with its ultra-rugged cases, with the Revolution series being one of the company's most popular offerings. This heavy-duty Galaxy A03s case is made using an impact-resistant TPU material, with an outer hard polycarbonate exterior added for extra strength. You also get reinforced corners for better shock absorption in case of hard falls and raised lips around the screen. Combine that with the integrated screen protector, and your phone gets complete 360-degree protection. Poetic also bundles an extra frame in the package in case you want to use your own screen protector. Color choices include Black, Navy Blue, and Light Pink. Read More Buy This Product Poetic Revolution for Samsung Galaxy A03s Shop at Amazon

6. Sucnakp Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy A03s 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Samsung Galaxy A03s isn't much of a looker, having a rather simple plastic body. But if you still want to admire it (or show it off!) while still keeping it safe, we recommend Sucnakp's clear case. Made from shatterproof TPU and acrylic, it offers ample protection from bumps and scratches. The case has reinforced corners that help absorb the impact of falls, and you also get raised lips around the screen and rear camera array. There are perfect cutouts for all the phone's ports and openings, so hooking up the charger or your wired earphones won't be an issue. Apart from this all-clear version, another model has a Black frame and transparent back. Read More Buy This Product Sucnakp Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy A03s Shop at Amazon

7. JAME Slim-Fit Case for Samsung Galaxy A03s 8.75 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Considering how thick (about 9.1mm) and heavy (almost 200g) the Galaxy A03s is, a bulky case isn't going to make sense for a lot of users. If that includes you, JAME's lightweight case might be worth a look. Thanks to its ultra-slim design, you won't even notice it's there. The case is made from TPU and polycarbonate that's not only resistant to scratches but also easy to clean. You get adequately raised lips around the screen and camera array for protection against damage. Despite its thin profile, the case features an integrated kickstand that can be used to attach it to a magnetic car mount. There are Red, Silver, Purple, and a few more to choose from regarding color options. Read More Buy This Product JAME Slim-Fit Case for Samsung Galaxy A03s Shop at Amazon

8. PUSHIMEI Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy A03s 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While the 720p LCD panel of Samsung Galaxy A03s isn't going to win any awards for pixel density or color accuracy, the 6.5-inch display is adequate for media consumption. However, for that, you'll want to prop this thing up at an angle, and that's where PUSHIMEI's protective phone case comes into the picture. It comes with an integrated foldable kickstand that can rotate a full 360 degrees, allowing you to set the phone at any angle. The only issue is that the stand only works in landscape mode, as it's not long enough to work in portrait orientation. As you might expect from a rugged case, this one also complies with military-grade protection standards. Color options include Navy Blue, Rose Gold, and more. Read More Buy This Product PUSHIMEI Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy A03s Shop at Amazon

9. LeYi Soft-Liquid Case for Samsung Galaxy A03s 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Most cases have hard and textured surfaces that largely work well, but aren't exactly pleasing to hold. But that's not the case (pun intended) with LeYi's Galaxy A03s soft liquid case. Made from high-grade silicone TPU material, its soft rubberized surface not only feels great in the hand, but also helps in keeping fingerprints and dirt away. The two-layer design also involves a hard polycarbonate frame that results in better impact dissipation in case of hard falls and bumps. You have ten colors (based on availability) to choose from, including Midnight Green, Violet, and Wine Red. LeYi also bundles two tempered glass screen protectors with this thing, at absolutely no extra cost. Read More Buy This Product LeYi Soft-Liquid Case for Samsung Galaxy A03s Shop at Amazon

Keep your Samsung Galaxy A03s shining like new

Being an affordable smartphone, the Galaxy A03s isn't an all-glass sandwich; it has a plastic body and frame. That doesn't mean you shouldn't take care of it, so getting a case is certainly a good idea. Our top vote goes to BNIUT's dual-layer protective case, which uses TPU and polycarbonate to ensure the best impact absorption. Its raised lips do an excellent job protecting the screen and rear camera module, and you even get a bunch of cool color choices, all at a very reasonable price.

If you don't mind shelling out a little extra cash, we recommend going for Otterbox's Commuter Lite series. It offers top-notch protection in a relatively slim package, and the Otterbox brand itself needs no introduction.

Not a fan of bulky cases? Check out JAME's affordable offering, which will protect your Galaxy A03s from scuffs and scratches while barely adding any extra heft to the device. It even comes with an integrated kickstand.