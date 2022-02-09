The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is finally here. They're flagships through and through, and starting at $800 for the smallest model, they're far from cheap. Interested in picking one up, but looking to save a buck? No problem. Here, we've gathered the best deals and trade-in values you can get on Samsung's latest.

Samsung

You can pre-order any S22 phone direct from Samsung starting today. The base-model S22 goes for $800, the S22+ is $1,000, and the S22 Ultra is a whopping $1,200. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 come with $100 in Samsung store credit to use on accessories; the S22+ and S22 Ultra come with $150 and $200, respectively.

If you want to take some of the sting out of those sticker prices, you can trade in devices to lower the cost. Here's what you'll get for each, provided your screen is intact.

Samsung phones:

Toward S22 Ultra:

Galaxy Z Fold3: $900

Galaxy S21 Ultra: $700

Galaxy Z Fold2: $600

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $600

Galaxy Note20: $525

Galaxy Note10+: $500

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $500

Galaxy S21+: $500

Galaxy S21: $450

Galaxy S20+: $425

Galaxy Note10 Plus: $425

Galaxy Z Flip3: $400

Galaxy Z Fold: $400

Galaxy Z Flip 5G: $350

Galaxy Note10: $350

Galaxy S20: $325

Galaxy Z Flip: $325

Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition: $275

Galaxy S20 FE: $275

Galaxy S10 Plus: $250

Galaxy Note9: $220

Galaxy S10 5G: $190

Galaxy S10: $170

Galaxy S10 Lite: $150

Galaxy Note8: $150

Galaxy S10e: $140

Galaxy S9 Plus: $140

Galaxy A71: $120

Galaxy A51: $100

Galaxy S8+: $100

Toward S22 or S22+:

Galaxy Z Fold3: $780

Galaxy S21 Ultra: $620

Galaxy Z Fold2: $540

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $420

Galaxy Note20: $370

Galaxy Note10+: $280

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $470

Galaxy S21+: $500

Galaxy S21: $440

Galaxy S20+: $480

Galaxy Note10 Plus: $280

Galaxy Z Flip3: $350

Galaxy Z Fold: $350

Galaxy Z Flip 5G: $350

Galaxy Note10: $270

Galaxy S20: $370

Galaxy Z Flip: $275

Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition: $275

Galaxy S20 FE: $330

Galaxy S10 Plus: $240

Galaxy Note9: $220

Galaxy S10 5G: $190

Galaxy S10: $170

Galaxy S10 Lite: $150

Galaxy Note8: $120

Galaxy S10e: $170

Galaxy S9 Plus: $120

Galaxy A71: $110

Google Pixel phones:

Toward any S22 phone:

Pixel 4 XL: $150

Pixel 4: $130

iPhones:

Toward any S22 phone:

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $700

iPhone 12 Pro: $600

iPhone 12: $450

iPhone 11 Pro Max: $450

iPhone 11 Pro: $400

iPhone 12 Mini: $320

iPhone 11: $300

iPhone XS Max: $280

iPhone XS: $220

iPhone X: $200

iPhone XR: $200

Shop at Samsung:

Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra

Verizon

Pre-orders are live at Verizon at the same price points: $800 for the S22, $1,000 for the S22+, $1,200 for the Ultra. Big Red's offering up to $1,000 off for customers who trade in their old phone, plus up to $1,000 to pay off current under-contract phones for new customers. You can also score a BOGO deal on the S22+ if you sign up for a qualifying new plan or add a line: buy one S22+, get one free. Finally, customers who order before February 25 will qualify for a free storage upgrade.

Shop at Verizon:

Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is running a couple of promotions similar to Verizon's: up to $1,000 off your S22 phone of choice with device trade-in on select plans (T-Mobile and Sprint), and the same free storage upgrade when you pre-order. Customers on plans that don't qualify for higher trade-in values will get up to $500 off for their trades.

Shop at T-Mobile:

Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra

AT&T

AT&T's offering a particularly juicy trade-in deal: $800 off any S22 phone when you trade "ANY Note, S or Z series phone in ANY condition from ANY year" and pay with a "qualifying installment plan." The same storage upgrade perk applies here, too: order before February 24, get double the storage at no extra cost.

Shop at AT&T:

Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra

How to check for software updates on your Google Pixel phone It's not just you, even I can't wait to get the latest update

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email