The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is finally here. They're flagships through and through, and starting at $800 for the smallest model, they're far from cheap. Interested in picking one up, but looking to save a buck? No problem. Here, we've gathered the best deals and trade-in values you can get on Samsung's latest.
Samsung
You can pre-order any S22 phone direct from Samsung starting today. The base-model S22 goes for $800, the S22+ is $1,000, and the S22 Ultra is a whopping $1,200. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 come with $100 in Samsung store credit to use on accessories; the S22+ and S22 Ultra come with $150 and $200, respectively.
If you want to take some of the sting out of those sticker prices, you can trade in devices to lower the cost. Here's what you'll get for each, provided your screen is intact.
Samsung phones:
Toward S22 Ultra:
- Galaxy Z Fold3: $900
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: $700
- Galaxy Z Fold2: $600
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $600
- Galaxy Note20: $525
- Galaxy Note10+: $500
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: $500
- Galaxy S21+: $500
- Galaxy S21: $450
- Galaxy S20+: $425
- Galaxy Note10 Plus: $425
- Galaxy Z Flip3: $400
- Galaxy Z Fold: $400
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: $350
- Galaxy Note10: $350
- Galaxy S20: $325
- Galaxy Z Flip: $325
- Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition: $275
- Galaxy S20 FE: $275
- Galaxy S10 Plus: $250
- Galaxy Note9: $220
- Galaxy S10 5G: $190
- Galaxy S10: $170
- Galaxy S10 Lite: $150
- Galaxy Note8: $150
- Galaxy S10e: $140
- Galaxy S9 Plus: $140
- Galaxy A71: $120
- Galaxy A51: $100
- Galaxy S8+: $100
Toward S22 or S22+:
- Galaxy Z Fold3: $780
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: $620
- Galaxy Z Fold2: $540
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: $420
- Galaxy Note20: $370
- Galaxy Note10+: $280
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: $470
- Galaxy S21+: $500
- Galaxy S21: $440
- Galaxy S20+: $480
- Galaxy Note10 Plus: $280
- Galaxy Z Flip3: $350
- Galaxy Z Fold: $350
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: $350
- Galaxy Note10: $270
- Galaxy S20: $370
- Galaxy Z Flip: $275
- Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition: $275
- Galaxy S20 FE: $330
- Galaxy S10 Plus: $240
- Galaxy Note9: $220
- Galaxy S10 5G: $190
- Galaxy S10: $170
- Galaxy S10 Lite: $150
- Galaxy Note8: $120
- Galaxy S10e: $170
- Galaxy S9 Plus: $120
- Galaxy A71: $110
Google Pixel phones:
Toward any S22 phone:
- Pixel 4 XL: $150
- Pixel 4: $130
iPhones:
Toward any S22 phone:
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: $700
- iPhone 12 Pro: $600
- iPhone 12: $450
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: $450
- iPhone 11 Pro: $400
- iPhone 12 Mini: $320
- iPhone 11: $300
- iPhone XS Max: $280
- iPhone XS: $220
- iPhone X: $200
- iPhone XR: $200
Shop at Samsung:
Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra
Verizon
Pre-orders are live at Verizon at the same price points: $800 for the S22, $1,000 for the S22+, $1,200 for the Ultra. Big Red's offering up to $1,000 off for customers who trade in their old phone, plus up to $1,000 to pay off current under-contract phones for new customers. You can also score a BOGO deal on the S22+ if you sign up for a qualifying new plan or add a line: buy one S22+, get one free. Finally, customers who order before February 25 will qualify for a free storage upgrade.
Shop at Verizon:
Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra
T-Mobile
T-Mobile is running a couple of promotions similar to Verizon's: up to $1,000 off your S22 phone of choice with device trade-in on select plans (T-Mobile and Sprint), and the same free storage upgrade when you pre-order. Customers on plans that don't qualify for higher trade-in values will get up to $500 off for their trades.
Shop at T-Mobile:
Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra
AT&T
AT&T's offering a particularly juicy trade-in deal: $800 off any S22 phone when you trade "ANY Note, S or Z series phone in ANY condition from ANY year" and pay with a "qualifying installment plan." The same storage upgrade perk applies here, too: order before February 24, get double the storage at no extra cost.
Shop at AT&T:
Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+Galaxy S22 Ultra
It's not just you, even I can't wait to get the latest update