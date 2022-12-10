Samsung makes some of the best laptops around, including those with Windows and Chrome OS operating systems. In the latter case, Samsung's lineup of Chromebooks continues to grow, serving up more options for more people who want a nimble device. These laptops can even be paired up with your Android phone thanks to the included Phone Hub feature, making them a top choice for those invested in the Android ecosystem.

Whether you need a laptop for school, work, or just to have around the house, Samsung has you covered with its lineup of laptops. We've rounded up the best Chromebooks from Samsung right here to help you decide which is best suited to your needs.

Editors choice 1. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Samsung Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is currently the laptop that makes the most sense for most people. It's more affordable than the first Galaxy Chromebook at a $550 starting price without a trade-in, yet it brings modest performance and a gorgeous 13.3-inch display, all in a sleek design. This is a convertible laptop with a lid that can be rotated around 360 degrees, adding extra versatility when joined by the touch display. Speaking of the display, this is the first QLED panel to hit a Chromebook. Samsung doesn't mess around with its displays, and though you're only getting a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, there's a ton of pop and sparkle to behold. There's no longer a built-in silo for the S-Pen, but the laptop still offers USI inking support when you want to jot down some notes or sketch a graph. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is available with an Intel Celeron 5205U or Core i3-1011U processor (CPU), each with enough power to handle productivity work, web browsing, and more. If you want the best performance, we recommend sticking with the Core i3 chip that allows for 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. Opting for the Celeron CPU will land you just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The sleek chassis comes in a Mercury Gray or Fiesta Red color, and the entire thing weighs in at just 2.71 pounds. This is a super portable and nimble laptop with a full-size display, and anyone who doesn't need the extra performance of, say, a Core i5 or Core i7 CPU should love what Samsung has cooked up. Read More Specifications Color: Fiesta Red, Mercury Gray

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is a more recent follow-up to the Galaxy Chromebook 2 that should appeal especially to those looking for a new laptop for their favorite student. It's smaller at 12.4 inches and doesn't have the same Intel Core CPU option, but it's also more affordable. You're looking at a starting price of about $430 for a model with 64GB of eMMC storage, or about $450 if you decide to jump up to 128GB (always recommended). This is a convertible laptop, meaning its display rests on hinges that rotate around 360 degrees for tent, stand, and tablet modes. This makes using the touch display that much easier, and it can also accommodate you quite nicely if you'd like to sit back and watch some TV or a movie. The 12.4-inch touch display doesn't have the same real estate as the larger Galaxy Chromebooks, but its boosted 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution and LED panel make it super crisp and enjoyable to look at day in and day out. The 45.5Wh battery can power the Chromebook and its Intel Celeron N4500 processor for hours on end (Samsung claims up to 10 hours on a charge, though that number comes down in real-world use). The CPU is accompanied by 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. Port selection is quite good despite the slim build, with two USB-C, one USB-A 3.2, a microSD card reader for expanding storage, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Buy This Product Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360

Samsung's original Galaxy Chromebook was released a couple of years ago and was billed largely as a spiritual successor to Google's Pixelbook. It's still going strong and represents an attractive option for those who need a bit more performance potential (as well as a larger budget). You're looking at a $999 price tag, but its features will undoubtedly be too appealing for some to turn down. Kicking things off is the Galaxy Chromebook's 13.3-inch touch display with 4K UHD resolution and AMOLED panel. This screen absolutely pops, and the slim bezel around the sides and top gives it a more modern look. This is a convertible laptop, so the screen can be rotated around 360 degrees for tent, stand, and tablet modes for added versatility. The side of the laptop has a silo that holds the S-Pen, keeping it close by every time you want to ink some words. Also on the sides of the laptop are dual USB-C ports, a microSD card reader for expanding storage, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Inside is an Intel Core i5-10210U processor with enough performance to handle productivity work like word processing, email, web browsing, and streaming. This upgrade over the Celeron and Core i3 chips will make a big difference for those who like to multitask, especially when paired up with 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) that's faster than the usual eMMC storage. The laptop boasts a dual-camera setup with an extra 8MP camera installed in the keyboard deck, and there's even a fingerprint reader for added security.

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Go is designed to be as portable as possible, and with that comes optional 4G LTE connectivity to keep you connected even outside of Wi-Fi range. You'll pay extra for the privilege (about $350 for an LTE model instead of $300 for Wi-Fi 6), but these are still some of the most affordable Chromebooks that Samsung has to offer. The Galaxy Chromebook Go has a 14-inch HD display with an anti-glare finish, LED backlight, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 220 nits of brightness at peak. This display isn't going to wow you like the ones in other Galaxy Chromebooks, but you have to keep the overall price in mind. The entire package weighs just 3.2 pounds and measures about 0.63 inches thin, making it super easy to carry around with you all day. And despite the compact size, it holds onto two USB-C ports, one USB-A 3.2, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. This laptop is made for those who are always on the move, so its performance is on the lighter side. It's packing an Intel Celeron N4500 processor along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, with enough overall performance to handle web browsing and some productivity work. The tradeoff here is long battery life, which Samsung claims can hit 12 hours on a single charge. Not bad if you're not anywhere near an AC outlet.

Silver Storage: 32GB eMMC

32GB eMMC CPU: Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N4500 Memory: 4GB LPDDR4x

4GB LPDDR4x Operating System: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Battery: 42.3Wh

42.3Wh Ports: Two USB-C, USB-A 3.2, microSD, 3.5mm audio

Two USB-C, USB-A 3.2, microSD, 3.5mm audio Camera: 720p

720p Display (Size, Resolution): 14 inches, 1366x768 (HD), LED, anti-glare

14 inches, 1366x768 (HD), LED, anti-glare Weight: 3.2 pounds

3.2 pounds GPU: Intel UHD Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics Auto Update Expiration (AUE): June 2030

June 2030 Form: Clamshell

Clamshell Dimension: 12.88 x 8.88 x 0.63 inches

12.88 x 8.88 x 0.63 inches Network: Wi-Fi 6, optional 4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6, optional 4G LTE Speakers: Dual 1.5W Pros Great price

Super nimble

Good port selection

Optional LTE available Cons Only 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

What about the other Samsung Chromebooks?

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebooks are the premier offerings and easily make the list here, but these aren't the only Chromebooks in Samsung's stable. The "standard" Chromebooks without Galaxy branding, including the Chromebook 4+, Chromebook Plus, and Chromebook Plus V2, just don't have the combination of features, display quality, and storage capacity or performance to justify their pricing. Galaxy Chromebooks have firmly taken over Samsung's storefront, and you'll no doubt be much happier with one of the laptops we've included in this roundup.

The best Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for you

Samsung's lineup of Chromebooks is intended to fit several needs, and anyone who wants to grab a new laptop should find something appealing. If you want the most premium option out there right now, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is likely the right pick. It costs more than other Galaxy Chromebooks, but it brings the best possible performance in the form of an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and a 256GB SSD (much faster than eMMC storage). It also has a gorgeous 13.3-inch display with stunning AMOLED panel and 4K UHD resolution.

If the Galaxy Chromebook is out of your price range (or you simply don't need as much PC), the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 should be considered. It's a 12.4-inch convertible with a smaller footprint, making it even more portable for those on the move. It costs less than our other top picks, making it suitable for younger students who need a device for homework. The performance hardware is also keyed toward lighter productivity work, which helps keep costs down.

And for the best pick for most people, Samsung has the Galaxy Chromebook 2. Prices start at about $550, putting it near the middle of the pricing pack, and it's available with two levels of performance (Intel Celeron or Intel Core i3) to suit more people. It has a beautiful 13.3-inch QLED screen with FHD resolution, the screen can be rotated around 360 degrees, and it can handle inking (though there's no built-in S-Pen). It's sleek, it's modern, and it's hard to beat.

If you are picking up a new Chromebook in the near future, there are some great Chromebook docks and docking stations to get yourself set up properly from the start.