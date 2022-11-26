Samsung's portfolio is sheer endless, even if you only look at its mobile division selling some of the best phones, tablets, and wearables. This much becomes clear when you look at the company's Black Friday offers, which consist of a plethora of great deals. With this list, we want to highlight a few of the very best Black Friday Samsung offers you can get at various price points, hopefully making it easier to spread the wheat from the chaff.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $570 $1800 Save $1230 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may be one of the most expensive phones on the market, but acting as a tablet and an ultra-premium smartphone, you can't deny it's worth it. From $570 at Samsung $1370 at Amazon From $500 at Best Buy

Samsung is pretty much the only company that sells a notebook-style folding phone with a big screen on the inside in the US. It offers a whole new way to use your phone, offering a small tablet at your disposal whenever you need extra screen real estate. That's the promise the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes. For the most part, it delivers. Sure, the exterior screen could be bigger, and the foldable could offer a dedicated slot for the S Pen, but these are minor gripes for a form factor that is still new, exciting, and emerging.

During Black Friday, Samsung offers some bonkers deals when you have the right devices to trade in, allowing you to go as low as $500 at Best Buy and $570 on Samsung's online store. Even if you don't have anything to trade in, you can still get it for just $1370 on Amazon, which is a significant $430 savings compared to the list price.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

If a foldable phone is too weird, different, and new for you, Samsung still has you covered. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still one of the best Samsung smartphones out there. Even almost a year after its launch, the S22 offers some of the best hardware on Android. It will also give you access to Android 13 straight away, and it will get software and security updates until 2027. If you're someone who still mourns the loss of the Samsung Galaxy Note series, the S22 Ultra is the next best thing, thanks to its integrated S Pen slot.

For the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung offers some great trade-in deals. The price can go as low as $375, depending on what you trade-in. Let's be real; you'll have some old phone lying at home, collecting dust. And even if that's not the case, the S22 Ultra is down to $900 on Amazon and Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy A53

If you don't care so much about the latest specs and top-of-the-line hardware, then the Samsung Galaxy A53 might be for you. It's basically the boring but reliable middle-of-the-road, as we called it in our review, and it offers the best from Samsung in an affordable package that looks the part. We really liked the multi-day battery life and the great 120Hz OLED screen on this device. The latter is something you don't often find on cheaper phones just yet, so it's great to see it here.

You can get this phone for just $350 at Amazon and Best Buy right now, down $100 from $450. This may not sound like as much as what Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the S22 Ultra is off, but the phone has always been a much better value than the other two if you just need a reliable phone without bells and whistles.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung worked with Google to create Wear OS 3, the latest iteration of the Android-based wearable operating system. Right now, the company already offers its 2nd generation of wearables based on this software, and its lineup makes for a great companion for your phone, whether it's from Samsung or not. In the form of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 this device includes both fitness and notification features and comes in a slim and small form factor.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is currently one of the best wearable deals to be had. It costs $230 rather than 280, allowing you to save almost 20%.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Earbuds are the perfect companion when you're out and about or on the plane. They can help you block out the sound you don't want to hear, and that's what the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 does with active noise canceling. They're truly helpful when you're on a plane and want some peace and quiet.

Starting at just $60 with an eligible trade-in on Samsung, you'll be hard-pressed to find a similarly well-priced audio product from Samsung this Black Friday. The Buds 2 usually cost as much as $150.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $900 $1100 Save $200 With a gorgeous 14.6-inch display, outstanding performance, and great built quality, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra lives up to its name and $1,100 price tag. From $400 at Samsung $900 at Best Buy

Samsung is pretty much the only Android manufacturer to offer tablets consistently, and it shows. The company is creating some of the best thought-out tablets around if you want to avoid Apple. The current top-of-the-line offering is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is incredibly large with a 14.6-inch display, plenty of RAM and storage, and a price tag that usually matches.

For Black Friday, you can get the tablet for less, though. It starts at $900 at Best Buy, which is $200 less than the list price, and you can get the price as low as $400 when you trade in another device in the Samsung Store.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $200 $330 Save $130 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a refreshed version of the Tab A7 that we liked quite a bit in late 2020. For the same $230 MSRP, you're getting an updated design and a Unisoc processor that's a bit faster than the low-end Snapdragon found in the previous generation. Equally interesting, though, is that you can get upgraded versions that have four gigs of RAM and up to 128 gigs of storage. $200 at Amazon From $100 at Samsung $200 at Best Buy

If you don't need a high-end tablet, Samsung also has a great tablet on the other side of the spectrum. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is decidedly low-end with its 1200p TFT screen and little storage and RAM, but if you just want something to watch a TV show or read an ebook on, it might just be the right choice for you.

During Black Friday, the Tab A8 is available for just $200 and can go as low as $100 when you add an eligible device for trade-in on Samsung's web store.